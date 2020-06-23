AggieYell - Mississippi State prepares for piracy

Mississippi State prepares for piracy
AggieYell.com's preseason look at Texas A&M's 2020 opponents continues with a breakdown of a Mississippi State team undergoing major changes.
Key returning players
Senior RB Kylin Hill (242 carries, 1,350 yards, 10 TD in 2019); Senior WR Osirus Mitchell (29 catches, 430 yards, 6 TD); Junior WR Austin Williams (11 catches, 119 yards, 2 TD); Senior DE Marquiss Spencer (38 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles); Redshirt senior DE Kobe Jones (30 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks); Senior LB Erroll Thompson (84 tackles, 3.5 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Sophomore CB Martin Emerson (32 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT, 1 pass broken up); Junior safety Marcus Murphy (26 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT)
Major losses
Head coach Joe Moorhead; QB Tommy Stevens; WR Deddrick Thomas; WR Steven Guidry; RG Stewart Reece (transferred to Florida); LB Leo Lewis; CB Cam Dantzler; S Brian Cole II
Important new additions
Head coach Mike Leach, defensive corodiantor Zach Arnett; QB KJ Costello (grad transfer from Stanford); OLB Jordan Davis (JUCO transfer); WR Caleb Ducking (JUCO transfer) WR Malik Heath; DB Emmanuel Forbes
Projected starters (Bold indicates returning starter)
QB: Costello (102-167, 1,038 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT in 2019 for Stanford)
RB: Hill
WR: Mitchell
WR: Williams
WR: Senior Javonta Payton (9 catches, 147 yards)
WR: Ducking (9 catches, 207 yards, 3 TD at Holmes [Miss.] CC)
LT: Redshirt senior Greg Eiland (started at right tackle in 2019)
LG: Redshirt senior Dareuan Parker
C: Senior LaQuinston Sharp
RG: Redshirt freshman Brandon Cunningham
RT: Redshirt freshman Charles Cross
DE: Spencer
DT: Sophomore Nathan Pickering (11 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks in 9 games)
DE: Jones
WLB: Redshirt sophomore Aaron Bruhle (11 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery)
MLB: Thompson
SLB: Davis
CB: Emerson
FS: Murphy
SS: Redshirt senior C.J. Morgan (59 tackles, .5 TFL, 9 passes broken up, 1 INT)
CB: Redshirt junior Tyler Williams (23 tackles, 3 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery)
STAR: Senior Fred Peters (10 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 passes defensed, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery)
The Mike Leach era is underway in Starkville and year one looks like it could be an experiment in drilling a square peg into a round hole. A team that was built around ball control and the running game, along with a stout defense, is now going to go four-wide and throw all over the place.
Leach could do worse than start the transition with Costello, who is a year removed from throwing for 3,540 yards and 29 TD at Stanford. Last year was marred by injuries for Costello, and he decided to move on for his final year. He’ll replace Garrett Schrader, who was a dual-threat quarterback who was much more effective with his legs than his arm.
Costello, if he’s healthy, isn’t a question mark. But who he’s going to throw to is. Mitchell was a big play-maker in 2019, but he didn’t get a whole lot of passes thrown his way. How will he adapt to being WR1? Everyone else is relatively inexperienced.
The best player on the team should be Hill, a likely pre-season first-team All-SEC selection. But now he’s playing in a pass-first (and second) offense and has indicated he won’t even play at all if the Mississippi state flag isn’t changed. While the odds are Hill will still play in 2020 (and Leach isn’t a total fool), he still probably won’t come close to last year’s numbers.
The defense, which had been a pretty successful 4-3 defense under both Moorhead and Dan Mullen, is changing to a 3-3-5 scheme under Arnett. Again, that’s a switch requiring different personnel from what the Bulldogs currently have. On the other hand, they have one of the SEC’s best linebackers in Thompson and a very strong pair of safeties. They’ve got a lot of other questions across the defense, though.
2020 is probably going to be a learning experience for the new-look Bulldogs as Leach acclimates to the SEC -- and they to him. They’ll put up yards and points, but will it be enough to win a lot of games? Probably not right off the bat.
2020 schedule
Sept. 5: New Mexico State
Sept. 12: @NC State
Sept. 19: Arkansas
Sept. 26: Tulane
OCT. 3: TEXAS A&M
Oct. 17: @Alabama
Oct. 24: @LSU
Oct. 31: Auburn
Nov. 7: Missouri
Nov. 14: @Kentucky
Nov. 21: Alabama A&M
Nov. 26: @Ole Miss