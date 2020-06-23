AggieYell - Mississippi State prepares for piracy

The Mike Leach era is underway in Starkville and year one looks like it could be an experiment in drilling a square peg into a round hole. A team that was built around ball control and the running game, along with a stout defense, is now going to go four-wide and throw all over the place.

Leach could do worse than start the transition with Costello, who is a year removed from throwing for 3,540 yards and 29 TD at Stanford. Last year was marred by injuries for Costello, and he decided to move on for his final year. He’ll replace Garrett Schrader, who was a dual-threat quarterback who was much more effective with his legs than his arm.

Costello, if he’s healthy, isn’t a question mark. But who he’s going to throw to is. Mitchell was a big play-maker in 2019, but he didn’t get a whole lot of passes thrown his way. How will he adapt to being WR1? Everyone else is relatively inexperienced.

The best player on the team should be Hill, a likely pre-season first-team All-SEC selection. But now he’s playing in a pass-first (and second) offense and has indicated he won’t even play at all if the Mississippi state flag isn’t changed. While the odds are Hill will still play in 2020 (and Leach isn’t a total fool), he still probably won’t come close to last year’s numbers.

The defense, which had been a pretty successful 4-3 defense under both Moorhead and Dan Mullen, is changing to a 3-3-5 scheme under Arnett. Again, that’s a switch requiring different personnel from what the Bulldogs currently have. On the other hand, they have one of the SEC’s best linebackers in Thompson and a very strong pair of safeties. They’ve got a lot of other questions across the defense, though.

2020 is probably going to be a learning experience for the new-look Bulldogs as Leach acclimates to the SEC -- and they to him. They’ll put up yards and points, but will it be enough to win a lot of games? Probably not right off the bat.