Missouri's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 11 a.m. central, Saturday, Oct. 5
Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 91; 20% chance of rain
TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony)
No. 9 Missouri (4-0, 1-0 SEC) depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
12
|
Brady Cook
|
Gr.
|
6-2
|
212
|
6
|
Drew Pyne
|
Gr.
|
5-11
|
196
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
8
|
Nate Noel
|
Sr.-TR.
|
5-8
|
187
|
OR 9
|
Marcus Carroll
|
Sr.-TR.
|
5-9
|
216
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
87
|
Brett Norfleet
|
So.
|
6-6
|
255
|
86
|
Jordan Harris
|
So.
|
6-4
|
255
|
OR 80
|
Tyler Stephens
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-5
|
250
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
3
|
Luther Burden III
|
Jr.-TR.
|
5-11
|
205
|
10
|
Mekhi Miller
|
Jr.
|
6-1
|
193
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
5
|
Mookie Cooper
|
Gr.
|
5-8
|
180
|
0
|
Joshua Manning
|
So.
|
6-2
|
209
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
1
|
Theo Wease Jr.
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
205
|
2
|
Marquis Johnson
|
So.
|
5-11
|
187
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
52
|
Marcus Bryant
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-7
|
317
|
76
|
Jayven Richardson
|
So.-TR.
|
6-6
|
307
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
70
|
Cayden Green
|
So.-TR.
|
6-5
|
320
|
66
|
Logan Reichert
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-6
|
342
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
55
|
Conner Tollison
|
Jr.
|
6-4
|
290
|
73
|
Tristan Wilson
|
So.
|
6-4
|
299
|
OR 69
|
Drake Heismeye
|
Sr.
|
6-3
|
303
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
74
|
Cam'Ron Johnson
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
310
|
77
|
Curtis Peagler
|
RS-So.
|
6-4
|
337
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
79
|
Armand Membou
|
Jr.
|
6-3
|
325
|
75
|
Mitchell Walters
|
Gr.
|
6-8
|
331
No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
11
|
Nic Scourton
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
285
|
94
|
Josh Celiscar
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
265
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
5
|
Shemar Turner
|
Sr.
|
6-4
|
300
|
99
|
Gabe Dindy
|
RS-So.
|
6-3
|
310
|
OR 56
|
Rodas Johnson
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
300
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
13
|
DJ Hicks
|
So.
|
6-5
|
300
|
OR 17
|
Albert Regis
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-2
|
310
|
88
|
Samu Taumanupepe
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-3
|
350
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
4
|
Shemar Stewart
|
Jr.
|
6-6
|
290
|
92
|
Malick Sylla
|
Jr.
|
6-6
|
245
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
34
|
Cashius Howell
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
245
|
15
|
Rylan Kennedy
|
So.
|
6-4
|
240
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
21
|
Taurean York
|
So.
|
6
|
235
|
32
|
Tristan Jernigan
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
225
|
OR 45
|
Jordan Lockhart
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
225
|Name
|Number
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
22
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
235
|
OR 27
|
Daymion Sanford
|
So.
|
6-2
|
230
|
OR 0
|
Scooby Williams
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
230
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
8
|
Jaydon Hill
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6
|
200
|
OR 20
|
BJ Mayes
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
14
|
Jayvon Thomas
|
So.
|
6
|
195
|
20
|
BJ Mayes
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
1
|
Bryce Anderson
|
Jr.
|
6
|
192
|
33
|
Jarred Kerr
|
Jr.
|
6
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
25
|
Dalton Brooks
|
So.
|
6
|
195
|
OR 9
|
Trey Jones III
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
215
|
OR 3
|
Marcus Ratcliffe
|
So.
|
6-3
|
210
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
26
|
Will Lee
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
190
|
OR 10
|
Dezz Ricks
|
RS-Fr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
190
|
24
|
Donovan Saunders
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
195
Injury update (as of Wednesday night)
Missouri: QB Sam Horn is out.
WR Marquis Johnson is questionable.
Texas A&M: Nickel Tyreek Chappell (ACL) is out for the year.
Missouri statistical leaders
Passing: Cook, 92-134 (68.7%), 946 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Pyne, 16-17, 117 yards
Rushing: Noel, 69 carries, 441 yards (6.4 YPC), 2 TD
Carroll, 35 carries, 164 yards (4.7 YPC), 2 TD
Cook, 28 carries, 97 yards (3.7 YPC), 4 TD
Receiving: Wease, 28 catches, 287 yards (11 YPC)
Burden, 19 catches, 257 yards (13.5 YPC), 4 TD
Cooper, 8 catches, 130 yards (16.3 YPC)
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: York, 27
Lee, 20
Williams, 17
Tackles for loss: Scourton, 7.5
Turner, 3.5
Williams, 2.5
Sacks: Scourton, 3
Stewart, 1.5
Hill, Howell and Turner, 1
Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3
Anderson, Ricks, Thomas and Lee, 1
Forced fumbles: Stewart, Ratcliffe and Scourton, 1
Fumble recoveries: Williams and Hill, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Missouri
|National/SEC rank
|A&M
|National/SEC rank
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
36.5 PPG
|
29th, 6th
|
18 PPG
|
34th, 10th
|
Total offense/defense
|
472.3 YPG
|
19th, 6th
|
330.8 YPG
|
52nd, 12th
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
206.5 YPG
|
26th, 6th
|
123.8 YPG
|
55th, 13th
|
Passing offense/defense
|
265.8 YPG
|
37th, 9th
|
207 YPG
|
64th, 8tg
|
First downs/allowed
|
102
|
44th, 9th
|
89
|
80th, 13th
|
3rd down conversions/
defense
|
54.7%
|
7th, 2nd
|
30.2%
|
20th, 7th
|
Red zone %/ defense
|
95%
|
10th, 1st
|
81.8%
|
62nd, 12th
|
Tackles for loss allowed/TFL
|
4/game
|
25th, 3rd
|
6.4/game
|
50th, 8th
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
1/game
|
21st, 2nd
|
1.6/game
|
96th, 15th
|
Turnovers/
forced
|
2
|
5th, 2nd
|
9
|
16th, 2nd
|
Turnover +/-
|
+3
|
31st, 3rd
|
+6
|
16th, 2nd
|
Time of possession
|
35:07
|
5th, 1st
|
31:45
|
33rd, 5th
What Missouri wants to do
Oddly enough for a team with so many weapons, the Tigers have been grinding it out and consuming a lot of clock so far this season. Their wins against Boston College and Vanderbilt were eerily similar: they controlled the ball for between 33 and 35 minutes, had right at 400 yards of total offense and couldn't score touchdowns. Against BC, they had four red zone opportunities and kicked four field goals. Against Vandy, they had five red zone visits and ended up with two touchdowns and two field goals.
Missouri wants to spread you out, and their receivers will frequently split very wide in order to deplete the box. Then Noel will get the ball behind their big offensive line, which has been very good to date against some defenses that have been pretty solid. Noel isn't big, but he runs hard between the tackles and is tough to bring down. Think Trayveon Williams.
Cook has a really high completion percentage, but so far the passing game has consisted of a lot of quick outs and short drag patterns over the middle. The Tigers are currently 123rd in passing yards per completion at 8.95 yards a catch (for all its problems to date, A&M is still averaging 10.57 yards a catch).
Regardless of the type of passes being thrown, Burden is one of the best wideouts in the nation, bar none. He moves all over the place but frequently is in the slot, which could cause serious trouble for A&M (and more BJ Mayes). Wease, who never got comfortable at Oklahoma, has become a clutch target who moves the chains.
Missouri may have to get more aggressive in the passing game this week to beat the Aggies, so dealing with Burden and Mookie Cooper will be big. Those are the guys who are most capable of getting deep, and Cook showed last year he can find them.
So far this season, the Tigers offense has been bland and not nearly as effective as it should be. But they have all the same tools that won a Cotton Bowl, and the Aggies can't let them get comfortable.
How the Aggies may want to counter
Attack.
A&M had its best game as far as living in the opponent's backfield last weekend, with 10 tackles for loss and 3 (really four, and I'll die on that hill) sacks against Arkansas. Missouri is a very different animal, but the defense seems to be rounding into form, and that allows for aggression.
The Aggies are going to want to slow Noel down first and foremost, and the rushing totals the Aggies have given up have plummeted since McNeese -- 52, 89 and 86, not including 20 yards from the punter. Scourton (whose last six tackles are all for loss) and Stewart will have to be big, but Missouri likes to run quick draws up the middle, so it'll be critical for Regis, Hicks and Turner to hold their ground and York to finish things off.
When Burden is outside, Lee will likely get him. If he's in the slot, that's going to likely be Mayes, because he's the superior cover nickel to Hill, who could be a real factor against the run. If Missouri continues to move at a relatively slow pace, A&M should be able to substitute liberally.
The Aggie should be able to get some pressure on Cook, even if Missouri's offensive line has been very good protecting him to date. If they can get him off balance, that's a big plus. But they absolutely have no margin for error. There can't be busts like we saw on the third play from scrimmage against Arkansas or the first play of the second half against Bowling Green. The Aggies can't let Missouri's receivers get behind them and they need to tackle well in one-on-one situations.
Start with limiting Noel and getting Missouri off schedule. Then get after Cook. Pressure is something he hasn't dealt with this year and could be a real difference maker.