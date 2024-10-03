Oddly enough for a team with so many weapons, the Tigers have been grinding it out and consuming a lot of clock so far this season. Their wins against Boston College and Vanderbilt were eerily similar: they controlled the ball for between 33 and 35 minutes, had right at 400 yards of total offense and couldn't score touchdowns. Against BC, they had four red zone opportunities and kicked four field goals. Against Vandy, they had five red zone visits and ended up with two touchdowns and two field goals.

Missouri wants to spread you out, and their receivers will frequently split very wide in order to deplete the box. Then Noel will get the ball behind their big offensive line, which has been very good to date against some defenses that have been pretty solid. Noel isn't big, but he runs hard between the tackles and is tough to bring down. Think Trayveon Williams.

Cook has a really high completion percentage, but so far the passing game has consisted of a lot of quick outs and short drag patterns over the middle. The Tigers are currently 123rd in passing yards per completion at 8.95 yards a catch (for all its problems to date, A&M is still averaging 10.57 yards a catch).

Regardless of the type of passes being thrown, Burden is one of the best wideouts in the nation, bar none. He moves all over the place but frequently is in the slot, which could cause serious trouble for A&M (and more BJ Mayes). Wease, who never got comfortable at Oklahoma, has become a clutch target who moves the chains.

Missouri may have to get more aggressive in the passing game this week to beat the Aggies, so dealing with Burden and Mookie Cooper will be big. Those are the guys who are most capable of getting deep, and Cook showed last year he can find them.

So far this season, the Tigers offense has been bland and not nearly as effective as it should be. But they have all the same tools that won a Cotton Bowl, and the Aggies can't let them get comfortable.



