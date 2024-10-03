PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Missouri's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Luther Burden is one of the nation's best receivers and a real threat to A&M's defense.
Luther Burden is one of the nation's best receivers and a real threat to A&M's defense.
Advertisement

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 11 a.m. central, Saturday, Oct. 5

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 91; 20% chance of rain

TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony)

No. 9 Missouri (4-0, 1-0 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
Number Name Class Height Weight

12

Brady Cook

Gr.

6-2

212

6

Drew Pyne

Gr.

5-11

196
6-2 212 Gr. 6 Drew Pyne 5-11 196 Gr.
Running back
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Nate Noel

Sr.-TR.

5-8

187

OR 9

Marcus Carroll

Sr.-TR.

5-9

216
Tight end
Number Name Class Height Weight

87

Brett Norfleet

So.

6-6

255

86

Jordan Harris

So.

6-4

255

OR 80

Tyler Stephens

Gr.-TR.

6-5

250
Wide receiver
Number Name Class Height Weight

3

Luther Burden III

Jr.-TR.

5-11

205

10

Mekhi Miller

Jr.

6-1

193
Wide receiver
Number Name Class Height Weight

5

Mookie Cooper

Gr.

5-8

180

0

Joshua Manning

So.

6-2

209
5 Mookie Cooper 5-8 180 Gr. 0 Joshua Manning 6-2 209 So
Wide receiver
Number Name Class Height Weight

1

Theo Wease Jr.

Sr.-TR.

6-2

205

2

Marquis Johnson

So.

5-11

187
Left tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

52

Marcus Bryant

Sr.-TR.

6-7

317

76

Jayven Richardson

So.-TR.

6-6

307
Left guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

70

Cayden Green

So.-TR.

6-5

320

66

Logan Reichert

RS-Fr.

6-6

342
Center
Number Name Class Height Weight

55

Conner Tollison

Jr.

6-4

290

73

Tristan Wilson

So.

6-4

299

OR 69

Drake Heismeye

Sr.

6-3

303
Drake Heismeyer 6-3 303 Sr.
Right guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

74

Cam'Ron Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-3

310

77

Curtis Peagler

RS-So.

6-4

337
Right tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

79

Armand Membou

Jr.

6-3

325

75

Mitchell Walters

Gr.

6-8

331

No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) depth chart

Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350
Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245
JACK
Number Name Class Height Weight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225
Linebacker
Name Number Class Height Weight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230
Nickel
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

OR 20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

14

Jayvon Thomas

So.

6

195

20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

OR 10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Injury update (as of Wednesday night)

Missouri: QB Sam Horn is out.

WR Marquis Johnson is questionable.

Texas A&M: Nickel Tyreek Chappell (ACL) is out for the year.

Missouri statistical leaders

Passing: Cook, 92-134 (68.7%), 946 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Pyne, 16-17, 117 yards

Rushing: Noel, 69 carries, 441 yards (6.4 YPC), 2 TD

Carroll, 35 carries, 164 yards (4.7 YPC), 2 TD

Cook, 28 carries, 97 yards (3.7 YPC), 4 TD

Receiving: Wease, 28 catches, 287 yards (11 YPC)

Burden, 19 catches, 257 yards (13.5 YPC), 4 TD

Cooper, 8 catches, 130 yards (16.3 YPC)

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: York, 27

Lee, 20

Williams, 17

Tackles for loss: Scourton, 7.5

Turner, 3.5

Williams, 2.5

Sacks: Scourton, 3

Stewart, 1.5

Hill, Howell and Turner, 1

Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3

Anderson, Ricks, Thomas and Lee, 1

Forced fumbles: Stewart, Ratcliffe and Scourton, 1

Fumble recoveries: Williams and Hill, 1

Head-to-head

Missouri's offense vs. Texas A&amp;M's defense
Category Missouri National/SEC rank A&amp;M National/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

36.5 PPG

29th, 6th

18 PPG

34th, 10th

Total offense/defense

472.3 YPG

19th, 6th

330.8 YPG

52nd, 12th

Rushing offense/defense

206.5 YPG

26th, 6th

123.8 YPG

55th, 13th

Passing offense/defense

265.8 YPG

37th, 9th

207 YPG

64th, 8tg

First downs/allowed

102

44th, 9th

89

80th, 13th

3rd down conversions/

defense

54.7%

7th, 2nd

30.2%

20th, 7th

Red zone %/ defense

95%

10th, 1st

81.8%

62nd, 12th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

4/game

25th, 3rd

6.4/game

50th, 8th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1/game

21st, 2nd

1.6/game

96th, 15th

Turnovers/

forced

2

5th, 2nd

9

16th, 2nd

Turnover +/-

+3

31st, 3rd

+6

16th, 2nd

Time of possession

35:07

5th, 1st

31:45

33rd, 5th

What Missouri wants to do

Oddly enough for a team with so many weapons, the Tigers have been grinding it out and consuming a lot of clock so far this season. Their wins against Boston College and Vanderbilt were eerily similar: they controlled the ball for between 33 and 35 minutes, had right at 400 yards of total offense and couldn't score touchdowns. Against BC, they had four red zone opportunities and kicked four field goals. Against Vandy, they had five red zone visits and ended up with two touchdowns and two field goals.

Missouri wants to spread you out, and their receivers will frequently split very wide in order to deplete the box. Then Noel will get the ball behind their big offensive line, which has been very good to date against some defenses that have been pretty solid. Noel isn't big, but he runs hard between the tackles and is tough to bring down. Think Trayveon Williams.

Cook has a really high completion percentage, but so far the passing game has consisted of a lot of quick outs and short drag patterns over the middle. The Tigers are currently 123rd in passing yards per completion at 8.95 yards a catch (for all its problems to date, A&M is still averaging 10.57 yards a catch).

Regardless of the type of passes being thrown, Burden is one of the best wideouts in the nation, bar none. He moves all over the place but frequently is in the slot, which could cause serious trouble for A&M (and more BJ Mayes). Wease, who never got comfortable at Oklahoma, has become a clutch target who moves the chains.

Missouri may have to get more aggressive in the passing game this week to beat the Aggies, so dealing with Burden and Mookie Cooper will be big. Those are the guys who are most capable of getting deep, and Cook showed last year he can find them.

So far this season, the Tigers offense has been bland and not nearly as effective as it should be. But they have all the same tools that won a Cotton Bowl, and the Aggies can't let them get comfortable.


How the Aggies may want to counter

Attack.

A&M had its best game as far as living in the opponent's backfield last weekend, with 10 tackles for loss and 3 (really four, and I'll die on that hill) sacks against Arkansas. Missouri is a very different animal, but the defense seems to be rounding into form, and that allows for aggression.

The Aggies are going to want to slow Noel down first and foremost, and the rushing totals the Aggies have given up have plummeted since McNeese -- 52, 89 and 86, not including 20 yards from the punter. Scourton (whose last six tackles are all for loss) and Stewart will have to be big, but Missouri likes to run quick draws up the middle, so it'll be critical for Regis, Hicks and Turner to hold their ground and York to finish things off.

When Burden is outside, Lee will likely get him. If he's in the slot, that's going to likely be Mayes, because he's the superior cover nickel to Hill, who could be a real factor against the run. If Missouri continues to move at a relatively slow pace, A&M should be able to substitute liberally.

The Aggie should be able to get some pressure on Cook, even if Missouri's offensive line has been very good protecting him to date. If they can get him off balance, that's a big plus. But they absolutely have no margin for error. There can't be busts like we saw on the third play from scrimmage against Arkansas or the first play of the second half against Bowling Green. The Aggies can't let Missouri's receivers get behind them and they need to tackle well in one-on-one situations.

Start with limiting Noel and getting Missouri off schedule. Then get after Cook. Pressure is something he hasn't dealt with this year and could be a real difference maker.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL21pc3NvdXJpLXMtb2ZmZW5zZS12cy10ZXhhcy1hLW0tcy1kZWZlbnNl LTEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxs JwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRnRhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaXNzb3VyaS1zLW9m ZmVuc2UtdnMtdGV4YXMtYS1tLXMtZGVmZW5zZS0xJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNDgm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK