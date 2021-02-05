AggieYell - Moko adds to A&M's O-line haul

Moko adds to A&M's O-line haul
Texas A&M's haul of offensive linemen in the 2021 class has been extremely impressive, with one 3-star, four 4-stars and a 5-star already signed. The group became even more impressive with the late addition of 4-star JUCO offensive tackle Jordan Moko.
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds
Chose A&M over: LSU and Oregon
Commitment date: Feb. 3, 2021
A native of Australia who played in the small leagues Down Under, it was Moko's performance at Utah's Snow College caught the attention of college football's powers. He had a huge offer list, with the likes of Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Utah in addition to finalists LSU and Oregon. But the Aggies, coming off their best season and decades and sporting one of the best offensive lines in the nation, caught Moko's attention quickly. They moved to the top of his list shortly after they offered and his interest never wavered.