AggieYell - Moko adds to A&M's O-line haul

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

Chose A&M over: LSU and Oregon

Commitment date: Feb. 3, 2021

A native of Australia who played in the small leagues Down Under, it was Moko's performance at Utah's Snow College caught the attention of college football's powers. He had a huge offer list, with the likes of Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Utah in addition to finalists LSU and Oregon. But the Aggies, coming off their best season and decades and sporting one of the best offensive lines in the nation, caught Moko's attention quickly. They moved to the top of his list shortly after they offered and his interest never wavered.