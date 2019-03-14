Ticker
Mond's in the driver's seat, but who's got shotgun?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
AggieYell.com's spring preview continues with look at the quarterbacks, where there's an established starter but little experience behind him.

Kellen Mond is locked in as the starter. After that, it's anyone's guess.

Returning players (projected starter bold)

Junior Kellen Mond (238-415, 3,107 yards, 24 TD, 9 INT; 149 carries for 474 yards and 7 TD)

Redshirt sophomore Connor Blumrick (1-1, 8 yards; 3 carries, 20 yards in 1 game)

Redshirt freshman James Foster (did not play in 2018)

New arrivals

Departures

Redshirt junior Nick Starkel (transfer to Arkansas; 15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD)

The pressure's on

Spring could be make or break for Connor Blumrick.

Blumrick. He's a Sumlin holdover competing for the backup spot against two quarterbacks Jimbo Fisher recruited. He doesn't have unlimited time or opportunities to show what he can do, so he needs to start separating himself from the pack quickly.

Prediction

Mond shows a better comfort level as an established starter in his second year in the Fisher offense and while no decision is made with respect to the backup job, Foster shows enough that he looks like the favorite to take the role heading into the summer.

