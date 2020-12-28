Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 11:17:38 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Mond Talks No. 5 Ranking & Orange Bowl
Courtney Roland •
AggieYell
Editor
@CourtneyRivals
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond does not hide his disappoint in being left out of the College Football Playoffs, but he says that will not keep him of the Aggies from staying focused and finishing strong.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}