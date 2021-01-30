AggieYell - Mond wins Senior Bowl MVP

Playing half of the game as Alabama's Mac Jones sat out, Mond -- wearing the number 12 instead of his normal 11 -- engineering a pair of scoring drives in the third quarter to give the American team the lead after trailing the National team 13-0 at halftime. After a 32-yard completion over the middle to South Carolina's Shi Smith on 3rd and 10 got his team into scoring range, Mond lofted a perfect 15-yard pass to Clemson's Amari Rodgers, who was double-covered, in the back of the end zone for the team's first score. The team then went for two, and Mond converted with a quarterback scramble.

On his next drive, Mond stayed hot with five straight completions, including a 21-yarder to Smith to start the drive. It ended with a 14-yard dart to Tennessee's Josh Palmer for Mond's second touchdown pass of the day. He hooked up with Rodgers for another 2-point conversion, giving the American team a 16-13 lead that they would not hold onto. Mond would end the game 13-25 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried twice for 11 yards.

With Jones on the sideline, former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman split snaps with Mond and struggled mightily in comparison. Newman was 10-14 for 118 yards and threw a touchdown, but also threw an interception and was sacked five times. National team quarterbacks Ian Book (Notre Dame), Felipe Franks (Arkansas) and Sam Ehlinger (Texas) combined to go 18-37 for just 200 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception, making it clear that Mond was far and away the best quarterback in the game.