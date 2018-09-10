The weekend for Texas A&M was nearly perfect. A win would have been cherry on top, but as far as recruiting goes it appears the battle in Texas for recruiting is a battle between Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The sluggish performance of Texas this season, along with the drama of Tom Herman, has caused issues with the Longhorns' recruiting.

2019 recruiting

With the exception of LB Nakobe Dean, the Aggies had nearly all of their remaining uncommitted targets in town this weekend. Dean may official, but that remains up in the air.

So he loved his unofficial visit and I am working to get more from him. This recruitment is odd because I have no idea what he is waiting on. Unless a coach told him he can wait, I don’t see why he would. A&M is the overwhelming favorite for him and nobody will come close to him.

Was in town this weekend and I am sure coaches tried to get him to commit. Stripling still appears to want to stick with his December deadline and take all his officials. A&M’s still the considerable favorite, but Oklahoma really wants him.

A&M was "too country" for him. He will probably choose Miami, and soon.

He was in town as well. Many thought he was going to Oklahoma, but he chose to visit A&M instead. I have been told Oklahoma is close to conceding him. The only school looking at him still is Alabama and they are fighting to get back in it.

I really thought he would commit this weekend. I don’t see why he would not as playtime is available day one. The only reasons I can think of is if he really loves Virginia Tech or if he does not have a committable offer at this moment.

He's back! This is a weird one, but there's reason to think Shepherd is back on the radar. I know A&M was not pleased with Texas trying to sneak DeMarvin Leal for a visit this weekend. The commitment of teammate Demond Demas also plays a role in it. One other thing not discussed is a rumor that A&M commit Adrian Medley may have been at LSU this weekend. If Medley wants to look around and de-commit (or A&M decides for him), A&M would probably replace Medley with Shepherd pretty quick.

2020 recruiting

Jimbo Fisher got his 2020 QB Saturday when Malik Hornsby committed. NICK KRUEGER | rivals.com