Sit back and enjoy the ride

Tyler Davis and the Aggies have gone as far as any A&M team in the NCAA Tournament.

I've seen a lot of people expressing their optimism about Aggie basketball's chances against Michigan Thursday night out in L.A. Win and they're in the Elite 8 for the first time ever. I'm not going to sit here and say I think they're going to win. I'm not going to say they're going to lose, either. The fact is, I have no idea what's going to happen. That's the riddle with this team: who's going to show up? Against North Carolina, the Aggies played like a Final 4-caliber team and as well as they have all season. That was equal to the clobbering they gave West Virginia to start the year and the hammering put on Kentucky at Reed Arena (both of those teams, by the way, are also still alive). If the Aggies keep playing like that, they will be hard to stop. By anyone. But will they do it? I don't know how anyone honestly answers that. We're 24 hours from a demolition of the defending national champion in what was essentially a home game for UNC -- but they're also two games removed from a disappointing loss to Alabama, resulting in an embarrassing one and done in the SEC Tournament. Right now, the Aggies seem to have the formula -- two big guys dominating inside in Tyler Davis and Robert Williams; a confident 3-point shooter in DJ Hogg; an increasingly confident guard in TJ Starks and the outstanding jack of all trades in Admon Gilder. Even the reserves have done their job nicely. This should have been the formula all year, but it wasn't. If they keep it, then they'll go where no Aggie team has ever gone before. If they don't, they could flame out against the Wolverines. It's crazy. It's puzzling. But the last couple of games have been a blast, so just sit back and hope that the right Aggie team has four games left in them.

Refreshing change at Rivals camp

Kenyon Green was one of a bunch of big names interested in A&M at Rivals camp. Rivals.com

When Fletch and I got to the 2017 Dallas Rivals Camp, two things stood out: the weather absolutely sucked and I was really wasting my time. Ok, maybe the waste didn't "stand out" -- it took about 15 minutes to figure that part out. We started walking around and talking to the players, and found out that 1) either A&M had either dropped interested players, like Texas signee Jalen Green and Oregon signee Verone McKinley, or they just weren't on the radar. Only Deshaun White and Grant Gunnell really seemed interested, and we know where that has them now. It was amazing. It was also pretty pathetic. The Aggies had Jordan Moore committed and had shut it down at corner, which was astounding. White and Gunnell were two of the only players at their respective positions Kevin Sumlin was recruiting. At least successfully. Everyone else had declined initial inquiries, largely in favor of Texas and OU. Flash forward to Houston this year and things are much, much different. Standouts like Kenyon Green, Jalen Curry, Erick Young, Marcus Stripling, Elijah Higgins and Aggie commit Josh Ellison are all really interested. In fact, they probably lead for several of those players and Ellison seems quite content having shut things down. Two things that you felt: one, a very different vibe when it came to players' views of the program (and Jimbo Fisher in particular) and the fact that the Aggies aren't going to quit recruiting other players just because they have someone committed. This bunch plays the game in a new way, and it at least has big names interested at the start.

A real fresh start begins tomorrow