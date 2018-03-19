Sit back and enjoy the ride
I've seen a lot of people expressing their optimism about Aggie basketball's chances against Michigan Thursday night out in L.A. Win and they're in the Elite 8 for the first time ever.
I'm not going to sit here and say I think they're going to win. I'm not going to say they're going to lose, either. The fact is, I have no idea what's going to happen.
That's the riddle with this team: who's going to show up? Against North Carolina, the Aggies played like a Final 4-caliber team and as well as they have all season. That was equal to the clobbering they gave West Virginia to start the year and the hammering put on Kentucky at Reed Arena (both of those teams, by the way, are also still alive).
If the Aggies keep playing like that, they will be hard to stop. By anyone. But will they do it? I don't know how anyone honestly answers that. We're 24 hours from a demolition of the defending national champion in what was essentially a home game for UNC -- but they're also two games removed from a disappointing loss to Alabama, resulting in an embarrassing one and done in the SEC Tournament.
Right now, the Aggies seem to have the formula -- two big guys dominating inside in Tyler Davis and Robert Williams; a confident 3-point shooter in DJ Hogg; an increasingly confident guard in TJ Starks and the outstanding jack of all trades in Admon Gilder. Even the reserves have done their job nicely.
This should have been the formula all year, but it wasn't. If they keep it, then they'll go where no Aggie team has ever gone before. If they don't, they could flame out against the Wolverines.
It's crazy. It's puzzling. But the last couple of games have been a blast, so just sit back and hope that the right Aggie team has four games left in them.
Refreshing change at Rivals camp
When Fletch and I got to the 2017 Dallas Rivals Camp, two things stood out: the weather absolutely sucked and I was really wasting my time. Ok, maybe the waste didn't "stand out" -- it took about 15 minutes to figure that part out. We started walking around and talking to the players, and found out that 1) either A&M had either dropped interested players, like Texas signee Jalen Green and Oregon signee Verone McKinley, or they just weren't on the radar. Only Deshaun White and Grant Gunnell really seemed interested, and we know where that has them now.
It was amazing. It was also pretty pathetic. The Aggies had Jordan Moore committed and had shut it down at corner, which was astounding. White and Gunnell were two of the only players at their respective positions Kevin Sumlin was recruiting. At least successfully. Everyone else had declined initial inquiries, largely in favor of Texas and OU.
Flash forward to Houston this year and things are much, much different. Standouts like Kenyon Green, Jalen Curry, Erick Young, Marcus Stripling, Elijah Higgins and Aggie commit Josh Ellison are all really interested. In fact, they probably lead for several of those players and Ellison seems quite content having shut things down.
Two things that you felt: one, a very different vibe when it came to players' views of the program (and Jimbo Fisher in particular) and the fact that the Aggies aren't going to quit recruiting other players just because they have someone committed. This bunch plays the game in a new way, and it at least has big names interested at the start.
A real fresh start begins tomorrow
The last time Texas A&M really went out of its comfort zone and opened up its wallet for a head coach, it got Jackie Sherrill. That worked out pretty darned well and led to the longest stretch of football excellence in program history.
Since then, the good ol' boy network has reared its ugly head in some way, shape or form when it came to coaching hires with pretty lousy results. Tomorrow, a quick talking native of West Virginia with no ties to A&M -- but with ties to winners at LSU and FSU -- runs his first practice in Aggieland.
He's different. He thinks different and acts different. And I will contend that that kind of change is precisely what this program needs.
Jimbo Fisher is a complete break from what the A&M has been doing for 30 years. He's a guy who comes in with his own system, his own plans and frankly, we have no idea if he even knows what a redass is or what an Elephant Walk is. He probably doesn't care. He's busy.
Sherrill came in to Aggieland and immediately immersed himself in the culture. But he also made some of his own, creating the Wrecking Crew with R.C. Slocum. He did things the Aggie way, but balanced it with his own style. Slocum, being a native of Orange, fit in immediately and developed a great rapport with big alums.
Once Mack Brown started to dominate the state's football landscape, it was clear the most Aggie of coaches -- even if he went to McNeese -- had to go. So a very Aggie thing happened and the big money donors pushed Dennis Franchione for the job. Not for what he did at Alabama, which was fine, but for what he did at TCU and Texas State. If he could do it there, he'd show them Teasippers what was what. And he'd already convinced folks he got A&M.
What he got was his own little cult of personality, an alienated bunch of former players and very average results for a more than average paycheck. So what did A&M do when it was time to dump Franchione?
Went back to the R.C. well and brought in Mike Sherman. Which didn't work. So he, in turn, was replaced by another R.C. disciple (who also worked for Bob Stoops) and was winning down at Houston, Kevin Sumlin.
For too long, too many people who have either been calling the shots or paying the bar tab have been asking the wrong questions: can this fella win and can he do it the Aggie way?
There should be only one question: can this fella win?
Now, after three decades of following the same path -- get a guy who gets us, maybe one who has looked good at another Texas school so he's an easier sell -- A&M finally has an A.D. and a fanbase that is willing to say "screw it. Let's try something new and let's think big."
Enter Jimbo. Fisher's no fool; he's already learned the best selling points A&M has to offer, including the academic credentials, the ring and the Aggie Network. But, by his own admission, he hasn't seen much of College Station because he's been recruiting.
Fisher comes with a plan. He has developed his own program. It's not fly by the seat of your pants, like Sumlin's was, or NFL-lite, like Sherman's. He's developed it by working with champions, then winning one himself. It's a program that's unique, but it's because it's Jimbo's. Not anyone else's, and it's not based on tradition.
We Aggies have tons of awesome traditions: Muster, Bonfire, Silver Taps and, of course, the 12th Man. But sometimes you've got to break new ground to establish something that will stand the test of time, and hiring Jimbo Fisher is a step in that direction. Hopefully, he'll start another tradition: winning big in the SEC.