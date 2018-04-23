Here's how I think things stand after spring ball, and most of these qualify as "duh". But I'm also going to add in whether or not I think a freshman who will be arriving this summer will be able to alter the current alignment.

QB: Nick Starkel OR Kellen Mond, Connor Blumrick

Can a freshman change things: No. Sorry, James Foster fans.

RB: Trayveon Williams, Kendall Bussey, Kwame Etwi, Jacob Kibodi

Can a freshman change things: Yes. All four should get a look for the backup gig and I wouldn't be surprised if Jashaun Corbin, especially, took it. Vernon Jackson and Charles Strong could be used as short yardage power backs.

TE: Jace Sternberger, Camron Horry

Can a freshman change things: Yes, as can new arrival Trevor Wood. I expect Wood to move in to the second TE spot ahead of Horry, who will be used in short yardage blocking situations. Glenn Beal will get a look when he arrives too.

X Receiver: Jhamon Ausbon, Hezekiah Jones

Can a freshman change things: Yes. I'd say Jones' slot is tenuous at best. Caleb Chapman could get a real fast look here.

Slot receiver: Camron Buckley, Roshauud Paul

Can a freshman change things: I doubt it.

Z receiver: Kendrick Rogers, Clyde Chriss

Can a freshman change things: If Jalen Preston is put here and is what I think he is, he could win the starting job outright.

Left tackle: Dan Moore, Kellen Diesch

Can a freshman change things: I don't think there's another left tackle on campus or on the way. At least for a couple of seasons.

Left guard: Keaton Sutherland, Grayson Reed

Can a freshman change things: Luke Matthews, Tank Jenkins and Barton Clement may all get looks here.

Center: Erick McCoy, Colton Prater

Can a freshman change things: Only if they decide to move McCoy to guard.

Right guard: Prater OR Connor Lanfear. I'd go with Lanfear, but Prater had a strong spring.

Can a freshman change things: Really unlikely.

Right tackle: Carson Green, Cole Blanton

Can a freshman change things: Blanton might.

Defense:

Defensive end: Landis Durham, Tyree Johnson

Can a freshman change things: Yes, Jeremiah Martin is my suspect here. Johnson will have to fight to keep his spot.

Defensive Tackle: Kingsley Keke, Jayden Peevy

Can a freshman change things: No

Defensive tackle: Justin Madubuike, Daylon Mack

Can a freshman change things: No

Defensive end: Micheal Clemons, Ondario Robinson

Can a freshman change things: Yes. Bobby Brown and Max Wright will definitely get a chance to do just that. They'll look to displace Robinson, and maybe more.

BUCK: Tyrel Dodson, Anthony Hines

Can a freshman change things: What freshman?

SAM: Otaro Alaka, Santino Marchiol

Can a freshman change things: Does Marchiol count, since he redshirted?

ROVER: Buddy Johnson, Ikenna Okeke

Can a freshman change things: No.

CB: Charles Oliver, Clifford Chattman

Can a freshman change things: No

S: Derrick Tucker, Larry Pryor

Can a freshman change things: No, unless Leon O'Neal is here and not at the other safety slot.

S: Donovan Wilson, Keldrick Carper

Can a freshman change things: I would expect O'Neal does.

CB: Debione Renfro OR Travon Fuller

Can a freshman change things: That's a lot to ask of Josh Moore.



