Post spring depth chart (with a little twist)
Here's how I think things stand after spring ball, and most of these qualify as "duh". But I'm also going to add in whether or not I think a freshman who will be arriving this summer will be able to alter the current alignment.
QB: Nick Starkel OR Kellen Mond, Connor Blumrick
Can a freshman change things: No. Sorry, James Foster fans.
RB: Trayveon Williams, Kendall Bussey, Kwame Etwi, Jacob Kibodi
Can a freshman change things: Yes. All four should get a look for the backup gig and I wouldn't be surprised if Jashaun Corbin, especially, took it. Vernon Jackson and Charles Strong could be used as short yardage power backs.
TE: Jace Sternberger, Camron Horry
Can a freshman change things: Yes, as can new arrival Trevor Wood. I expect Wood to move in to the second TE spot ahead of Horry, who will be used in short yardage blocking situations. Glenn Beal will get a look when he arrives too.
X Receiver: Jhamon Ausbon, Hezekiah Jones
Can a freshman change things: Yes. I'd say Jones' slot is tenuous at best. Caleb Chapman could get a real fast look here.
Slot receiver: Camron Buckley, Roshauud Paul
Can a freshman change things: I doubt it.
Z receiver: Kendrick Rogers, Clyde Chriss
Can a freshman change things: If Jalen Preston is put here and is what I think he is, he could win the starting job outright.
Left tackle: Dan Moore, Kellen Diesch
Can a freshman change things: I don't think there's another left tackle on campus or on the way. At least for a couple of seasons.
Left guard: Keaton Sutherland, Grayson Reed
Can a freshman change things: Luke Matthews, Tank Jenkins and Barton Clement may all get looks here.
Center: Erick McCoy, Colton Prater
Can a freshman change things: Only if they decide to move McCoy to guard.
Right guard: Prater OR Connor Lanfear. I'd go with Lanfear, but Prater had a strong spring.
Can a freshman change things: Really unlikely.
Right tackle: Carson Green, Cole Blanton
Can a freshman change things: Blanton might.
Defense:
Defensive end: Landis Durham, Tyree Johnson
Can a freshman change things: Yes, Jeremiah Martin is my suspect here. Johnson will have to fight to keep his spot.
Defensive Tackle: Kingsley Keke, Jayden Peevy
Can a freshman change things: No
Defensive tackle: Justin Madubuike, Daylon Mack
Can a freshman change things: No
Defensive end: Micheal Clemons, Ondario Robinson
Can a freshman change things: Yes. Bobby Brown and Max Wright will definitely get a chance to do just that. They'll look to displace Robinson, and maybe more.
BUCK: Tyrel Dodson, Anthony Hines
Can a freshman change things: What freshman?
SAM: Otaro Alaka, Santino Marchiol
Can a freshman change things: Does Marchiol count, since he redshirted?
ROVER: Buddy Johnson, Ikenna Okeke
Can a freshman change things: No.
CB: Charles Oliver, Clifford Chattman
Can a freshman change things: No
S: Derrick Tucker, Larry Pryor
Can a freshman change things: No, unless Leon O'Neal is here and not at the other safety slot.
S: Donovan Wilson, Keldrick Carper
Can a freshman change things: I would expect O'Neal does.
CB: Debione Renfro OR Travon Fuller
Can a freshman change things: That's a lot to ask of Josh Moore.
A look at the weekend commit
Definitely looks like A&M scored a coup yesterday when Loganville (Ga.) WR Kenyon Jackson decided to commit to the Aggies. There aren't very many guys who are 6-foot-6 who have the speed and dexterity he does.
All that being said, that wasn't what impressed me most. Jackson is a very smart wideout, and that's what really jumps out in the film. Go and take a look: his quarterback gets late pressure and is flushed from the pocket, and Jackson is smart enough to break off his route, come back and find an open spot for his QB to find him. Throws to the sideline? He knows where his feet have to be and he gets two, not the required one, in bounds. He finds the football quickly and adjusts to it while in flight, positioning himself early to make the catch. His long arms definitely come in handy there.
Jackson will probably need to sharpen his routes when he gets to A&M, but he definitely knows what he's supposed to be doing. It's good to see a wideout who knows how to run a stick route, sit down in a zone and wait for the ball. Once he gets it -- wow. Not many guys can turn and go like he does. For a tall guy and a long strider, he gets up to top speed in a hurry.
Add in some really good hands and concentration and Jackson looks like he has everything you want in a wideout. I hope he can get a little bigger (broader), because then he looks like a Mike Evans type. If not, then he's a Josh Reynolds kind of guy and nobody's going to be disappointed with another one of them.
A look at some other recruiting news
Texas has their spring game over the weekend and the guest list was notable for the lack of A&M targets on it -- especially on defense. In fact, I think A&M had more defensive players on campus Saturday while they were doing nothing than Texas had at DKR. Simply put, that's bizarre on their part. Their big guest was supposed to be Kenyon Green, but it looks like the 5-star OL didn't show up.
The Aggies offered massive Katy OL Andrew Coker out of Katy Taylor late last week, and he could be a guy that puts A&M as his leader immediately. His two other really good offers are Florida and Georgia. If he commits, I doubt that means they wouldn't take Javonne Shepherd, because they need tackles. If they could somehow land Green, Coker and Shepherd, I would think they'd take them all.
The main competition for A&M in this recruiting cycle continues to be OU. They're definitely emerging as an annoyance when it comes to the recruitment of the corner duo of Erick Young and Bobby Wolfe. I think A&M leads for both -- maybe by a pretty wide margin -- but OU seems to be the only program who's also offering the chance to play together.
The Aggies may be done at wideout. I think Jalen Curry is looking elsewhere, and you can't help but wonder if Grant Gunnell has something to do with that. But four wideouts in this class would be a luxury and that may be one they can't afford.
Marcus Stripling, another Katy-area standout, doesn't seem to be doing much of anything right now. That may be just fine as far as A&M is concerned. I think they lead for him, but again, OU is the other team involved.
The absence of Texas for these guys is really kind of amazing. I've been looking through A&M's target list and with the exception of maybe Green and Shepherd, they're non-existent.
Here's a list of guys I think the Aggies lead for at the moment:
Green, Shepherd, Coker, Young, Wolfe, Aldeo CB Scooby Carter, Stripling, Pearland DE Gilbert Ibeneme (who'd better hurry up), Klein Collins RB Isaiah Spiller, Dickinson TE Jaylen Wydermyer. Only areas of real concern right now: QB and LB. Corner and DE, which have terrified me for a couple years, would be absolutely stocked with this haul.