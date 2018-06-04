Monday Thoughts
Saturday could be program-defining
Saturday was obviously a busy day, as the Aggies added about 950 pounds of quality size to their next two recruiting classes. But getting Kenyon Green, Akinaola Ogunbiyi and Smart Chibuzo could mean a whole lot more than that.
The big win, clearly, is getting Green. The Aggies not only get a player with freakish athletic ability who is, for my money, the best player in Texas for the 2019 class, but a guy with connections to other bigtime talents. To be honest, Green was a lean to A&M for a long time, but the expectation was that he'd wait a good bit longer before making a decision. Having him locked down and actively recruiting for the Aggies is a huge benefit for A&M.
One of the first guys he'll have to work on is North Forest OL Javonne Shepherd, who he's very close with. But the momentum in Shepherd's recruitment has surprisingly gone to Texas, with his girlfriend attending school in Austin and his official visit there coming up this weekend.
But Green's clout goes well beyond the Houston area. He'll be at The Opening and the 5-Star Challenge, giving him a chance to make the A&M pitch to the nation's best players. Many of them already know him, and it could help make a difference.
The next dominoes that could fall for A&M appear to be at the end of the month, when Erick Young (July 4), Marcus Banks and Bobby Wolfe (The Opening) look set to commit. But Green's addition gives an unexpectedly early boost of momentum, which could change things.
Ogunbiyi and Chibuzo gave the Aggies what they need for the future: muscle upfront. The Aggies have four offensive linemen already committed for 2020, and they may form the backbone of a new line with Green, Tank Jenkins, Luke Matthews, Barton Clement and Cole Blanton. A&M has needed size, strength, depth and a nasty disposition up front; Jim Turner is starting to rebuild the offensive line with that mindset.
Childress probably not going anywhere
With an immensely disappointing season coming to a close with an embarrassing 9-7 loss to Indiana in the Austin regional, the Aggie baseball team didn't even get a day off before taking another couple of knocks. They likely lost two signees, RHP Grayson Rodriguez (11th overall, Orioles) and C Noah Naylor (29th, Indians).
This has been a problem that Rob Childress has had during his time at A&M: He has signed some outstanding talents, but some have been too good and have gone pro instead of coming to A&M. It's been close, but not quite.
That seems to be how things go with Aggie baseball: close but not quite.
Coming into this season, the idea was that A&M would have a deadly pitching staff. Instead, it was pretty average with the exception of three guys: Mitchell Kilkenny, John Doxakis and Nolan Hoffman.
Having said that, the Aggies should have virtually everyone back, barring a couple of surprise draft picks tomorrow. They will add at least 12 players, including 3 left-handed pitchers in this signing class. So they should be pretty good again.
And "pretty good" seems to be good enough to keep Childress employed. The Aggies started the season 11th in the nation and picked 2nd in the SEC West; they ended up unranked and weren't a certainty for the postseason until they beat Vandy in the first game of the SEC Tournament. But people who cover college baseball say 12 straight postseason appearances and those consistently good recruiting classes show people who want Childress fired are fools. That's enough for most average fans.
So another young team has a big injection of talent coming to campus next fall. That should put them in contention with the best of the SEC.
Or close enough.
What was that, Tom?
The most amusing part of the 2020 offensive linemen committing to A&M Saturday night was that both were offered by Texas shortly before they decided to pull the trigger. Mack Brown's offers used to lead to immediate commitments for Texas; now, Tom Herman's offers have led to immediate commits for A&M.