Saturday was obviously a busy day, as the Aggies added about 950 pounds of quality size to their next two recruiting classes. But getting Kenyon Green, Akinaola Ogunbiyi and Smart Chibuzo could mean a whole lot more than that.

The big win, clearly, is getting Green. The Aggies not only get a player with freakish athletic ability who is, for my money, the best player in Texas for the 2019 class, but a guy with connections to other bigtime talents. To be honest, Green was a lean to A&M for a long time, but the expectation was that he'd wait a good bit longer before making a decision. Having him locked down and actively recruiting for the Aggies is a huge benefit for A&M.

One of the first guys he'll have to work on is North Forest OL Javonne Shepherd, who he's very close with. But the momentum in Shepherd's recruitment has surprisingly gone to Texas, with his girlfriend attending school in Austin and his official visit there coming up this weekend.

But Green's clout goes well beyond the Houston area. He'll be at The Opening and the 5-Star Challenge, giving him a chance to make the A&M pitch to the nation's best players. Many of them already know him, and it could help make a difference.

The next dominoes that could fall for A&M appear to be at the end of the month, when Erick Young (July 4), Marcus Banks and Bobby Wolfe (The Opening) look set to commit. But Green's addition gives an unexpectedly early boost of momentum, which could change things.

Ogunbiyi and Chibuzo gave the Aggies what they need for the future: muscle upfront. The Aggies have four offensive linemen already committed for 2020, and they may form the backbone of a new line with Green, Tank Jenkins, Luke Matthews, Barton Clement and Cole Blanton. A&M has needed size, strength, depth and a nasty disposition up front; Jim Turner is starting to rebuild the offensive line with that mindset.