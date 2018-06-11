Monday Thoughts
So what direction to the Aggies go in now recruiting-wise?
Such is the life of people who follow recruiting for a living. I said down to write this segment and the phone rings. It's Fletch.
"So I've been doing some numbers about early enrollees and how many players A&M can take in this class..."
See? It's there ALL THE TIME (in the central and whatever Canadian time zone he's in). But in this case, it's a good thing to be checking in on, because the Aggies are starting to get a wee bit tight on scholarships.
Fletch says that he's talked to enough commits over the past couple of days to establish that four players (at least) will enroll early. With two scholarships left over from 2018, two of those can be backdated. That means the Aggies could take, perhaps, as many as 27 commits in this class.
That's a lot. And there will be a lot of attrition on the team in order to fit 27 (and who knows, they may not get there). But let's say they do, and how they can approach this.
Here's how I'd get to 11, if possible: 1 QB, 1 OL, 3 CB, 2 LB, 2 DE, 2 of the best available. Clearly, I'm putting an emphasis on defense, and I can see why that would be debated. Here's how things look right now:
QB: Zach Calzada has the gig if he wants it. A lot of guys on the team certainly want him. Getting a QB out of Georgia with a UGA offer, outside of the 5-stars they have in the QB room, is no mean feat. I thought the odds were slim on Friday, but the work done of the weekend seems to have changed that.
Aggieland follow our future QB @ZachCalzada #GigEmGang19 👍🏿— BIG KEN ™ (@K_Green_01) June 10, 2018
OL: Add Manvel's Layden Robinson to play center and call it a day. Adrian Medley looks like he could play tackle and if Javonne Shepherd is going to buy in to the ridiculous idea that A&M coaches are insulting him at the same time they're recruiting him, so be it. It makes the numbers game easier.
CB: Erick Young, Bobby Wolfe, Scooby Carter and new offer Ainias Smith, A&M seems to be in pretty good shape to get three year. Young is the highest-rated of the bunch and may be the most likely commit.
DE: Marcus Stripling is target one and he seems to be a heavy A&M lean, but then there's David Ojabo, Adisa Isaac, David Ugwoegbu and Gilbert Ibeneme. Stripling and any one of the three would be fine.
LB: Nakobe Dean is prize here, but again, there are a few options. Christian Davis of Baton Rouge is suddenly a realistic possibility, along with David Gbenda, Kane Patterson, Kevon Glenn and maybe even more than that. We had thought the linebacker position was a shortfall for A&M and they needed to expand the net, and they did it without drawing a whole lot of attention. And most of them appeared in College Station this past weekend.
The best available includes RB Derrick Spiller, TE Jaylen Wydermyer, DT Ish Sophser, WRs Dylan Wright and Tamauzia Brown.
Here's how I'd get to 11 (If everyone complied with my wishes): Calzada, Robinson, Young, Wolfe, Carter, Stripling, Ugwoegbu, Dean, Davis, Sophser and Wright. Will that actually happen? Probably not, but it gives you an idea of where I think the needs are.
Looking ahead to the 2019 and 2020 O-lines
With Jim Turner hauling recruits left and right of late, it's kind of interesting to think about who may be playing where in a season or two, when the roster gets pretty deep. Here's some guesstimating on my part:
2019:
LT: Dan Moore, Kenyon Green, Kellen Diesch, Adrian Medley
LG: Tank Jenkins, Grayson Reed
C: Erik McCoy, Barton Clement (just a guess)
RG: Luke Matthews, Colton Prater
RT: Carson Green, Cole Blanton, Blake Trainor
2020:
LT: Moore, Green, Diesch, Medley, Smart Chibuzo
LG: Jenkins, Reed, Akinola Ogbunbiyi
C: Clement, TBD
RG: Matthews, Jordan Jefferson
RT: Green, Blanton, Trainor, Josh Bankhead
I could see plenty of movement on this. Like, if Diesch finally reaches his potentiall and Moore is solid, then what's to stop Green from moving over to right tackle? But the point of this exercise is that they're building a lot of depth across the board -- and it's very talented depth.
Change of vibe, part 4,297,893
Jimbo Fisher said this evening before the Brazos Valley A&M Club Coach's Night that he enjoys the events because "you're selling what you love."
Kevin Sumlin plainly loathed coaches nights, to the point where he refused to go to Fort Worth anymore and grumbled about having to go to the other ones. One guy wants to meet with fans and donors; the other thinks he's being inconvenienced by having to do it.
Which guy would you rather support if all things were equal? All things aren't equal, but Fisher continues to push the right buttons -- ones Sumlin couldn't be bothered to even try to push.