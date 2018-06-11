Such is the life of people who follow recruiting for a living. I said down to write this segment and the phone rings. It's Fletch.

"So I've been doing some numbers about early enrollees and how many players A&M can take in this class..."

See? It's there ALL THE TIME (in the central and whatever Canadian time zone he's in). But in this case, it's a good thing to be checking in on, because the Aggies are starting to get a wee bit tight on scholarships.

Fletch says that he's talked to enough commits over the past couple of days to establish that four players (at least) will enroll early. With two scholarships left over from 2018, two of those can be backdated. That means the Aggies could take, perhaps, as many as 27 commits in this class.

That's a lot. And there will be a lot of attrition on the team in order to fit 27 (and who knows, they may not get there). But let's say they do, and how they can approach this.

Here's how I'd get to 11, if possible: 1 QB, 1 OL, 3 CB, 2 LB, 2 DE, 2 of the best available. Clearly, I'm putting an emphasis on defense, and I can see why that would be debated. Here's how things look right now:

QB: Zach Calzada has the gig if he wants it. A lot of guys on the team certainly want him. Getting a QB out of Georgia with a UGA offer, outside of the 5-stars they have in the QB room, is no mean feat. I thought the odds were slim on Friday, but the work done of the weekend seems to have changed that.