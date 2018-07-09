This time next week, Jimbo Fisher will have made his inaugural address to the assembled SEC Media in Atlanta and three selected players will have made their comments too. And from there, we're on the move. I figure practice will begin on or around July 30, so the pace will pick up quickly.

I think there are a handful of guys who could go and represent the program well and have played at a high enough level to deserve the trip: Donovan Wilson, Landis Durham, Tyrel Dodson, Otaro Alaka, Erik McCoy and Trayveon Williams are guys that come to mind for me. I doubt you take Dodson and Alaka, so it'll be one or the other. My guess right now? Durham, Dodson and Williams. Let's see if I'm even close next week.

But A&M was fifth in the West last year and the SEC Media tends to be territorial, so I fully expect the Aggies to get screwed. But the fact that I can comfortably pick those guys (and would also take Justin Madubuike, but that's projecting) is a sign that this is a solid football team.

I've got a handful of guys I know I'll be voting for. Williams, McCoy, Alaka, Durham and Dodson for sure. Williams probably won't make it because people will be hung up on the Georgia and Alabama backs, but he should merit attention. McCoy should be on there without question, as should Alaka and Dodson. Durham's coming back with 10 1/2 sacks last year -- what more do you want?

1) Defensive tackle. As good as anyone's anywhere.

2) Linebacker. Really. Alaka and Dodson are All-SEC, doggone it, and Hines and Marchiol have sold me. If Buddy Johnson and Ikenna Okeke are solid at Rover, look out.

3) Running back. Williams is legit. Someone else out of the cast of thousands will step it up.

4) Safety. Wilson and Derrick Tucker will bring it, especially in run support. If Leon O'Neal is what they expect, they're good. If someone else (Larry Pryor, Keldrick Carper) steps it up, they're really good.

5) Quarterback. I like Starkel. I like Mond. One or the other will succeed.

6) Tight end. I think Sternberger and Trevor Wood will be just fine.

7) Defensive end. This group depends too much on unknowns to be ranked higher, but the unknowns seem very talented. This bunch could move up.

8) Wide receiver. Message to everyone not named Jhamon Ausbon or Camron Buckley: show me something. Come on. There's enough of you.

9) Cornerback. I'm fine with Charles Oliver. Not fine with the rest yet. I hope Myles Jones breaks out, because he looks the part. But maybe it's Renfro. Or Chattman. Or Fuller...

10) Offensive line. McCoy is a rock, but I have real questions about the tackles and at least one guard spot. That's scary.