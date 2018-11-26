Last look at LSU

The play of seniors like Otaro Alaka and Donovan Wilson shouldn't be overlooked.

The first words out of Jimbo Fisher’s mouth at his press conference Saturday night (after he greeted us with a “good evening” at 12:30 a.m.) were “What a game. That was special.” Yes, it certainly was. We’ll never see a game like that again. It was amazing. The big takeaway, outside of some amazing individual performances, was the fact that A&M truly has adopted the approach of their coach. They may not be (for the most part) players he recruited, but it is his team. Not Kevin Sumlin’s. This team is tough, they have tenacity and they know it’s not ok to quit. And that’s how they ended up winning Saturday night. Let’s look at how many times A&M could have called it a night: going three and out to start the third quarter and LSU marches down and scores. You take the lead back, have total control and a fumble for a touchdown shifts momentum totally. You go three and out again and they score to take the lead again. You lose possession after failing to convert on 4th down and burn all your timeouts to get the ball back. Then there’s an interception (overturned) and 10 second runoff. Then you’re down to 4th and 18. And that’s just in regulation. A&M allowed LSU to get inside the five twice in overtime and held them to field goals. They stopped two 2-point conversions. They scored on a 4th down and a 3rd and 14. That’s not even counting amazing catches by Kendrick Rogers and the game-tying TD at the end of regulation by Quartney Davis. The opportunity was there to quit. They’ve folded their tents against LSU before, but not this time. They literally fought until there was no time on the clock, and seven overtimes after that. The unsung heroes Saturday night are probably the much-maligned offensive line. They gave up 13 tackles for loss and 6 QB hurries, but only two sacks. They also allowed the Aggie offense to pick up 521 yards, nearly 200 more than what LSU normally allows. If you want to go just on regulation, the offense scored 31 points and had 364 yards of offense, way above the 16.1 LSU gave up coming in and the 330.2 yards of total offense opponents averaged. To be blunt, A&M manhandled LSU up front for a lot of that football game, something they have never done before. They set the tone early with the 95-yard drive to go up 7-0 and, even though they didn’t handle them all the time, A&M definitely got the better of the fight. There were some really nice individual efforts on defense, and mostly from seniors. Daylon Mack had a fantastic night, with 2 sacks and 2.5 TFL. Donovan Wilson had 13 tackles, Otaro Alaka had 11 and 2 sacks and Deshawn Capers-Smith had 8. Justin Madubuike had 10, and I didn’t even realize how well he played until I watched the highlights again.. The defense’s biggest problem was how to contain Joe Burrow. He ran all over the joint, a lot of times because he was running for his life, and he was really effective. LSU’s running backs were good in fits and starts — they had the longest run of any running back this season, for example — and racked up 109 yards on 18 carries. But 46 came on that one run, so then it becomes a much more palatable 17 carries for 63 yards (3.7 per rush). Regardless, 18 carries for LSU’s backs isn’t enough, and 29 carries for Burrow is too much. But Ed Orgeron was clearly terrified of the idea of taking the ball out of Burrow’s hands. You may laugh at this, but the secondary wasn’t that bad. It’s been better since Larry Pryor and Myles Jones took over, and Burrow threw for “just” 270 yards with a long of 25. That’s a win if you’re A&M. The biggest problem the defense had (in regulation) was consistency. They’d crush LSU for a couple of possessions, then be awful and let the Tigers go right down the field. They were undisciplined and let Burrow get loose in the running game, and failed to handle cutbacks in the second half. They also had some big missed tackles. The wideouts had a bad 59:59, then were awesome. Davis sparked things with his great final drive, then had Rogers join him in the overtime periods. After being really average most of the year, they abused LSU’s secondary in OT. Greedy Williams was a first team All-American coming into Saturday night; Davis, Rogers and Jhamon Ausbon torched him so badly he may not be anymore. On Ausbon, A&M’s not in overtime without him. His long reception was 13 yards, but he kept moving the chains with some tough catches. Still, they had a lot of drops — I counted at least 7 — and that hurt badly. Even Jace Sternberger had a couple big ones, even though he torched Grant Delpit a few times too. I think Kellen Mond may live for the hurry-up offense. He was 8-20 for 83 yards going into the 4th quarter, then was 15-29 for 204 yards and 5 TD after that. The accuracy was frustratingly inconsistent, but he made some amazing throws — both TD’s to Davis were as good as you’ll see. He made good decisions (nixed interception notwithstanding) and ran well when given the opportunity, something he hasn’t done consistently. This is longer than I intended, but so was this game. But in the end, the Aggies were the better team, are the better team and did what they needed to to win. LSU played with their characteristic toughness and tenacity, and were finally matched by A&M. Now, this is finally a real rivalry.

10 things we learned about this team in the regular season

Trayveon Williams was the back Jimbo Fisher needed.

1) They're definitely tougher. They lost at least one game they should have won (Auburn), but nobody pushed them around. LSU bullied them for several years, and they pushed back this time. After being just dominated the past four years in November, they went 3-1 this month. 2) Jimbo likes to have a workhorse back, and Trayveon Williams was up to the challenge. With his 1,524 yards, he's got a real shot at the single-season rushing record for A&M. 3) Jace Sternberger is the best tight end in college football. Stuff it, Mackey Award. 4) The offensive line isn't great, but after giving up 30 sacks in their first 8 games, they gave up 4 the last three. They ran the ball well on nearly everyone. Only Mississippi State, Clemson and Alabama (not exactly defensive slouches) got the better of them when it came to running the football. Their improvement and physical play speaks well of Jim Turner. 5) The A&M defensive front seven was as good as any in college football. 6) The secondary was worse than we thought coming into the season. 7) Kellen Mond was frustratingly inconsistent, but ends the season with 2,967 yards passing, a 57.6% completion percentage (10% higher than last year) 23 TD and 8 INTs. He didn't throw an interception in his last 76 attempts. 8) Braden Mann is the best punter in college football. 9) The special teams are just fine without Jeff Banks, thank you. 10) The receiving corps has some talent, but is also inconsistent and need to improve. It also has to get deeper.

Where might A&M go bowling?

If you want the SEC's full explanation, you can go here. But here's the stuff that applies to the Aggies specifically. A quick explanation: A&M comes in 4th in the SEC overall, second in the west. So for purposes of that discussion, they will be referred to as SEC4. Alabama is SEC1, Georgia SEC2 (going into the championship game), and Florida is SEC3 with a 5-3 conference mark like A&M, but one more win. The Cotton and Orange Bowls are the playoff semifinal games this year. The Peach and Fiesta Bowls are selected by the CFB Playoff Committee. So A&M's not going to be in them. The Sugar Bowl is open, and that would normally be SEC1. But since Alabama is in the playoff almost certainly, SEC1 is "gone" and Georgia moves up to that slot. Everyone else gets bumped up one too. So what if Georgia makes the playoff too? Then Florida probably goes to the Peach Bowl. Then A&M is SEC1, and they'd play Big 12's #1 in the Sugar Bowl. If OU makes the playoff...that's Texas. If not, it's the Sooners. But the odds of this, obviously, are pretty long. Let's say Georgia doesn't make the playoff. Then they're a mortal lock for the Peach Bowl, and Florida will go to the Sugar. It looks like the Citrus Bowl, the next biggest bowl for the SEC, is out because it is contractually obligated to select the winningest Big Ten and SEC teams that do not make a CFP game. That would mean, probably, LSU. Then A&M falls into the "conference picks in consultation with the bowls and schools" first tier category, which includes the Outback Bowl (Tampa), the TaxSlayer Bowl (Jacksonville), the Music City Bowl (Nashville), the Texas Bowl (Houston), the Belk Bowl (Charlotte), and the Liberty Bowl (Memphis), almost certainly in that order of precedence. These bowls do not have to pick directly in order of who finished where, but in this scenario, why wouldn't you take A&M if you're the Outback Bowl? The Aggies have a great fan base, haven't played in a Florida bowl since 1957 and your other viable options are...Kentucky and South Carolina, who A&M beat, and Mississippi State, who was 4-4 in conference and has a much smaller fan base? I think it makes sense for both the conference and the Florida Bowls to invite A&M. So while I wouldn't book flights or hotels just yet, you may want to check out things in Tampa and Jacksonville.

Will Williams, Sternberger and McCoy go pro?

This is before they get their draft grades, of course, but I believe all three will return. The biggest question is with Trayveon. He's a running back, and they have a short shelf lifef. He has a little girl and his family was wiped out by Hurricane Harvey. All those things would push him towards declaring. But he also loves A&M, loves Jimbo and loves his teammates. Those are a much bigger pull for him than you would think and make a difference. Judging from scouts I've talked to, they still see him as a soft running back (which is a joke), who lacks the size and toughness to run up the middle in the NFL. They think he's a great college back, but not a good NFL back. They've compared him to Samaje Perine, who was a 4th round pick of the Redskins and is now on the bubble of getting cut in a season (and is a very different back, frankly, so I don't get the comparison). He may have to put together another big year to push his draft status up. Remember, Cyrus Gray had a great senior year and was a sixth round pick. Sternberger would be the best receiving tight end in the draft. He's got two knocks on him, though: his blocking and the idea that he's "slender". Right now, he'd probably be a mid-round pick, and he could definitely improve that if he returns and has another really good year. Him not being picked as a finalist for the Mackey Award may actually help A&M in this case. McCoy's not leaving. It's tough to get drafted highly as a center, and that's all he's been. He's one of the five best in the nation, but still, centers are undervalued. So, if this scenario works out, A&M could dodge a huge bullet.

End of regular season hardware

MVP: Trayveon WIlliams. Really, could it be anyone else? Offensive player of the year not named Trayveon Williams: Jace Sternberger Defensive player of the year: Otaro Alaka Comeback player of the year: Quartney Davis Most improved, offense: Davis, then Mond Most improved, defense: Daylon Mack Best position group: Defensive line Worst position group: Secondary Most improved position group: Offensive line Dominating player of the year: Braden Mann Rookie of the year: Seth Small Unexpected contributors of the year: Deshawn Capers-Smith and Larry Pryor

Players who should receive All-SEC consideration

Jace Sternberger should easily be first-team All-SEC.

Should be first team: Sternberger, Williams, Mann Should be but won't: Mack and Alaka Should be second team: Mack, Alaka, Landis Durham, Kingsley Keke Should be third team/honorable mention: Donovan Wilson, Mond



10 Thoughts from around the SEC

1) LSU may lose a lot, but I don't see them going anywhere. This game will stay fierce. 2) Tua won the Heisman Saturday. Don't even play me with Kyler Murray stuff. 3) I know Jeremy Pruitt has a rebuild on his hands at Tennessee. But getting crushed by Vandy is an embarrassment. 4) Auburn currently has the #14 class on the back of three 5-stars. If one of them, QB Bo Nix, isn't ready to be huge next year, they could take a big step back. 5) There were so many national writers talking about how Matt Luke and Joe Moorhead would restore "dignity" to the Egg Bowl after the "childish" Dan Mullen and Hugh Freeze left. Whatever. First, you're wrong; second, the level of hate is awesome. 6) Georgia's passing game may keep them in the SEC title game for a good while. 7) Arkansas is pathetic. They got much, much worse as the year went on, and that's not a good sign for Chad Morris. 8) Barry Odom is considering leaving MIzzou for Louisville? That's dumb. 9) Kentucky actually looked like they had an offense against Louisville, which makes #8 even dumber. 10) I hope Ole Miss got a good look at respectability, because the floor's about to fall out (probably).

10 thoughts from around the country

1) Ohio State exposed Michigan Saturday. They're slow, not physical enough and were overly confident. 2) I hate the Buckeyes, but I think they're your fourth team if they win the Big 10. 3) Arizona choked away a 19-point lead in the 4th quarter and lost to Arizona State. That's unheard of....wait, no it's not. 4) I'm afraid David Beaty's "consultant" role with Texas this week is just one step before he takes a full-time job there. 5) Clemson giving up more than 500 passing yards to Jake Bentley of South Carolina is not a good look. 6) I don't know how anyone at FSU excuses Willie Taggart for this year. It's one thing to say it's not his players, there's not talent, new scheme, whatever -- these guys can't even line up right. That's not a Jimbo issue. That's a Taggart issue. 7) OU-West Virginia was just ridiculous. It was like the 90s WAC. Nobody even tried to play defense half the time. 8) I feel bad for Kliff Kingsbury, but you can't say his firing wasn't justified. If wasn't a god in Lubbock, he probably would have been fired last year. 9) The limitations of the Air Raid ended Washington State's playoff hopes. It's tough to throw in a blizzard. 10) I'm not sure Mack Brown going back to UNC is going to work. Will he have the time and patience to rebuild that program from the ground up? One thing it may do, though, is get Kelly Bryant to Chapel Hill.

The Bottom 10 (Final edition for 2018)

10) The Louisville Cardinals (2-10): Ended their season in less than stellar fashion, getting smoked by Kentucky. 9) The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-10): Ended their season by suspending two players who were trying to score with the Mississippi State cheerleaders, then didn't score at all against Missouri. 8) The Oregon State Beavers (2-10): Ended their season by giving up more than 50 to Oregon, which is appropriate because they gave up more than 50 to almost everyone. 7) The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-10): Ended their season by losing 28-20 to Eastern Michigan, so it was at least respectable. 6) The Rice Owls (2-11): Their highest ranking of the year. Ended their season with a resounding 27-13 win over Old Dominion (who beat Virginia Tech, who beat UVa...). They won their first game and their last and were crushed in between. 5) The San Jose State Spartans (1-11): They lost their final game 31-13 to Fresno State. So at least they showed up. 4) The UTEP Miners (1-11): Lost their season finale 39-7 to Southern Miss. Their only win? At Rice. 3) The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-11): I spelled Chippewas right on the first try. 2) The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-11): Ended their season by losing to possible A&M bowl foe Michigan State 14-10. They beat Texas State to open the year and lost the rest. And number 1... YOUR CONNECTICUT HUSKIES (1-11)!: Ended the season losing 57-7 to Temple, set the all-time record for most points allowed with 605 and yards with 7,409. They richly earned this distinction, being outscored by 339 points!

