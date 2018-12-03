A look at the bowl game and opponent

The Aggies definitely had a better showing against Clemson than N.C. State did.

I saw some people griping over the weekend about A&M going to the Gator Bowl. I’m just going to point out a few things real quick. First, it’s the best bowl they’ve been two since 2013 — way better than the Liberty, Texas, Music City or Belk. Second, you can’t blame the SEC for moving Mississippi State to the Outback (which they did because the Bulldogs have been to Jacksonville three times in eight years, including last year) because A&M didn’t show up when the two played. The Aggies didn’t have an argument. And if A&M finishes against Auburn or makes a field goal against Clemson, they’re 9-3 and in the Citrus Bowl, if not better. So they only have themselves to blame. Now, a look at N.C. State. My first reaction is, this is probably the weakest 9-3 team in the nation. They may be better than I’m giving them credit for, but they’ve been in shootouts with bad teams and got crushed by the good ones they played. You can see a pretty clear difference in their wins and losses in terms of production and defensive play. James Madison (FCS) (W, 24-13): 392 yards total offense, 365 yards allowed Georgia State (W, 41-7): 541 yards of total offense, 349 yards allowed Marshall (W, 37-20): 502 yards of total offense, 324 yards allowed UVA (W, 35-21): 433 yards of total offense, 347 yards allowed Boston College (W, 28-23): 533 yards of total offense, 318 yards allowed Clemson (L, 41-7): 297 yards of total offense, 471 yards allowed Syracuse (L, 51-41): 541 yards of total offense, 561 yards allowed FSU (W, 47-28): 417 yards of total offense, 445 yards allowed Wake Forest (L, 28-23): 421 yards of total offense, 435 yards allowed Louisville (W, 52-10): 518 yards of total offense, 411 yards allowed UNC (W, 34-28, OT): 406 yards of total offense, 429 yards allowed East Carolina (W, 58-3): 655 yards of total offense, 104 yards allowed One thing that stuck out to me: many teams didn’t put up good rushing numbers on N.C. State — because they didn’t try. They threw all over the place. The teams that stuck with it, Louisville especially, had some serious success. And when N.C. State lost, or had close games, they had trouble running the ball at all. The teams N.C. State beat were a combined 36-59 on the season (not counting James Madison). The teams A&M beat (not counting Northwestern State) — ULM, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, UAB, Ole Miss and LSU — were a combined 48-37, skewed by Arkansas’ 2-10 clunker. Can the Wolfpack be dangerous? Absolutely, with a QB that threw for nearly 3,800 yards, they can definitely throw the ball around the lot. But the Aggies have played better against better competition. If the Aggies are focused and just slow down the passing game a little bit, they should be in pretty good shape.

A look at A&M's newest commit

Jimbo Fisher has obviously done a great job so far with this class, but the best area of all may be with the tight ends. By getting Baylor Cupp and now Jalen Wydermyer, A&M has taken care of its tight end needs in a big way. And I don’t just mean big in terms of quality, I mean these guys are big. Wydermyer is allegedly 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. I’ll buy 6’5”. He’s more than 225, and that’s a positive. If you take a look at his junior film, the first you’ll probably think is, “This guy likes to block.” As both an in-line tight end and split out, Wydermyer is perfectly willing to take on a defender and block them out of the play. He’s not incredibly fast, but he runs good routes and has great hands. Once he catches the ball, he’s a load to bring down. With their two new tight ends, A&M has already found almost exact replacements for Jace Sternberger and Trevor Wood. Cupp should fill Sternberger’s role, maybe as soon as next year should Sternberger go pro, while Wydermyer gets Wood’s job. But if he does, he’ll definitely be more of a pass-catching threat. Wood didn’t get a whole lot of passes thrown his way when he was on the line or behind it; he was pretty much a blocker. Wydermyer has the ability to be much more dangerous from that position, even if he just rolls out in the flat and waits for a pass. He’s got versatility that makes him very valuable. The Aggies now have a young trio of tight ends who can all perform different roles. Glenn Beal is the in-line blocker and occasional receiver, while Cupp looks like he’s then guy who will get a lot of passes thrown his way. Wydermyer fills the role in between the two, which means he’ll be on the field an awful lot. Getting him was an underrated, but important, get for the Aggies in the 2019 class.

Various and sundry notes

The only rumblings I’m hearing about a potential early entry for the 2019 NFL Draft is Sternberger. From a receiving perspective, he’s easily the best tight end in the draft. Blocking-wise, he’s got a ways to go. There’s no question he’s the offensive MVP after Trayveon Williams, but he got busted for more than a few holds and missed several key blocks this year. Before he left, Tim Brewster supposedly told him his blocking has to improve if he wants to cash in. We’ll see what he decides to do. I’m not sure Gus is on stable footing. Considering the magnitude of the buyout he’d get ($32 million!), you’d think Auburn’s bigwigs would curse themselves for making the same mistake A&M made with Kevin Sumlin (and then some) and go drink for a couple of years. But that may not be the case. Even though Gus has received a vote of confidence from the AD, I’ve also heard the big money alums have been sounding out some big names to replace him. That includes Bob Stoops, who has at least met with Auburn power brokers. He obviously didn’t take the job (yet?), since Gus is still there, but the money we’re talking here if he does want back in would have to be exorbitant. Something else to watch for, and if Auburn does do all this, nobody’s gonna be griping about the money A&M spent on Jimbo anymore. Greedy Williams not only declared for the draft yesterday, but he didn’t even tell Ed Orgeron he was doing it. Orgeron doesn’t know if he’s even going to play in the Fiesta Bowl, and what’s worse, he doesn’t know if Devin White will either. White hasn’t announced his intentions, but it stands to reason he’ll declare for the draft too. And if you’re A&M, you PARTY DOWN. Jimbo said yesterday he expects Myles Jones to be ready for the Gator Bowl. Bonus. Fletch has heard from Louisiana people that Ishmael Sopsher was impressed enough by his official visit to A&M that the Aggies are suddenly a real player for him. You still have to think that LSU is the likely destination, but he likes A&M’s sales pitch as the team on the rise. There is precedent for Jimbo pulling a rabbit out of his hat like this — remember Marvin WIlson? Joe Jon Finley is a very, very nice get for Jimbo. I thought it was going to be Larry Porter from Auburn (great recruiter, ties to Jimbo), but Finley is young, dynamic and has developed some quality talent at both of his stops (OU and Mizzou). Best of all, he knows D/FW extremely well. This made a lot of sense, and it’s really nice to see they were able to move swiftly to get a replacement.

Two very different styles of football

We’ve had a lot of discussion over the past several days about whether Alabama will crush OU in then playoff. That’s still to be determined, but it’s not real hard to see that the SEC style of football has a greater emphasis on defense — if it wasn’t obvious — but they can still play a little bit of offense. The Big 12 is absolutely offense only (and TCU).

Take a look: A&M — 20th in total offense, 36th in total defense Alabama — 7th in total offense, 9th total defense Auburn — 94th total offense, 45th total defense Arkansas — 115th total offense, 76th total defense Mississippi State — 65th total offense, 3rd total defense’ Ole Miss — 9th total offense, 121st total defense (one of these things is not like the others…) LSU — 77th total offense, 29th total defense Vandy— 67th total offense, 83rd total defense Georgia — 14th total offense, 13th total defense Florida — 47th total offense, 27th total defense Kentucky — 100th total offense, 22nd total defense South Carolina — 37th total offense, 88th total defense Missouri — 18th total offense, 53rd total defense Tennessee — 121st total offense, 50th total defense

Now the Big 12: WVU — 8th total offense, 74th total defense OU — 1st total offense, 108th total defense Texas — 54th total offense, 68th total defense Oklahoma State — 10th total offense, 99th total defense TCU — 92nd total offense, 26th total defense Texas Tech — 12th total offense, 111th total defense Baylor — 36th total offense, 77th total defense Iowa State — 104th total offense, 34th total defense KU — 111th total offense, 80th total defense K-State — 113th total offense, 73rd total defense 70% of the Big 12’s teams are 70 or higher in total defense. 3 of the SEC’s are (thanks, Arkansas and Ole Miss). Three of the Big 12’s teams are in the top 15 in total offense — and there are three SEC teams in there too. The difference is three SEC teams are in the top 15 in total defense and 9 are in the top 50 in defense. You have some teams that just don’t have talent (Ole Miss and Arkansas on defense, Tennessee and K-State on offense). But this really does show that the Big 12 is defense optional, while good SEC teams play defense.

