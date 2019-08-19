Monday Practice Recap

There's really not much to recap, honestly. They practiced in shorts and jerseys indoors and it was a glorified walkthrough. Jimbo did discuss last night's scrimmage and seemed fairly happy with it, even though he was harping on the lack of consistency. When asked if he thought the Aggies were the number 12 team in the country, he said, "I see that team, but we're not there now." Jimbo seemed pretty pleased with how the team reacted after being embarrassed last Thursday. He said they were tougher and more physical when they got back on the field Saturday. His tone from last year to this is different, in my opinion; instead of focusing on big picture items, it's harping on consistency. That sure seems like progress.

10 things that did not surprise me in training camp

Jhamon Ausbon's improvement has been next level stuff.

Jashaun Corbin not only wasn’t challenged, but was easily the best back. Also not surprised at Isaiah Spiller jumping up the depth chart. That Cam Buckley has proven himself indispensable, whether he starts or not. That Anthony Hines returned with a vengeance. That Kellen Mond is judged by the coaches to be much improved after a full year in the system. That the defensive line is probably the strength of the team. That Jhamon Ausbon of 2019 is a step up from the Jhamon Ausbon of 2018. That A&M feels more comfortable with its linebacker depth — of course, it didn’t have any depth last year. That Kenyon Green found a way into the starting lineup. That Zach Calzada has a shot at the backup job.



10 things that did surprise me in camp

Demani Richardson. Enough said.

That the Jhamon Ausbon of 2019 would be much, much better than the 2018 version.

That the backup wideouts to step up would be Caleb Chapman and Jalen Preston.

That the starting corners don’t even seem to have been challenged.

That Ryan McCollum may not start.

That Micheal Clemons and Max Wright have held off DeMarvin Leal — for now.

That not one freshman LB, but all three healthy ones, have been really good.

That none of the freshman wideouts really made a push, even if they all had moments where they looked good.

That Jalen Wydermyer picked things up so fast. That’s asking a lot for a true freshman.

The improvement of Keldrick Carper.



My views after training camp

Today was our last practice to watch (and it wasn’t much of one). So how do I feel about the team now? Good. You can only tell so much from what we see and hear in camp, but this is certainly one of the nation’s better teams.

Kellen Mond just seems calmer and more relaxed. He had a lot thrown at him last year and still improved markedly. He should have a better receiver corps and a better offensive line, which should help.

I DO think the line will be better, even without Erik McCoy. Dan Moore and Carson Green are now established veterans and they weren’t even challenged in camp. If they were struggling, you have to think Kenyon Green would be at tackle. Green is a force, period. Jared Hocker is one big dude at the other guard spot and now has two years under his belt. Will they take a step back at center? Yes, but I think the steps forward will make it a net gain.

Baylor Cupp’s injury sucks and is a real disappointment, but Jalen Wydermyer looks really good. Glenn Beal is a solid blocker and brings more as a receiver than Trevor Wood did. A&M just needs Cam Horry to block, and this group will be ok.

The wideouts look really good if everyone is healthy. A starting group of Davis/Ausbon/Rogers with Buckley the primary backup is good; add in a seriously improved Jalen Preston and an impressive Caleb Chapman and this group is way better than last year’s thin and inexperienced group.

The D-line has something for everyone. A starter looking for redemption in Micheal Clemons, a speed rusher in Tyree Johnson and three big and talented tackles in Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy. Then you have a quiet weapon in Max Wright and a rising star in DeMarvin Leal. Turnover or not, this group should be even better that 2018’s.

Linebackers are tough to gauge, but Anthony Hines and Buddy Johnson are both fast and aggressive. I like them. If the freshmen can provide anything, and it seems like they can, this bunch will improve.

Leon O’Neal should be good. Demani Richardson has to be good to jump to the top of the depth chart so fast. The corners seem to be better, even if we still all wait for Elijah Blades to eventually do something.

I know it’s a tough schedule, but this team doesn’t look like it has many holes. It may not win out or even top last year’s record, but if they’re healthy and play like the coaches expect, they’ll give everyone a hell of a fight.



Stars matter. Or don't. Whatever.

