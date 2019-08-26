Oh well. I gave it my best shot. Game on.

Derrick Tucker should not be on the list at all. That should be Demani Richardson. I said Tucker was at risk of losing his job and, as if it was scripted, he was out of the starting lineup the next day. Oops. DeMarvin Leal will be good, and soon, but that spot on the list probably should have gone to someone like Caleb Chapman. Kenyon Green, as it turns out, is much too low.

I have Baylor Cupp at 17. He’d be there still if he didn’t get hurt. Now, that should be Jalen Wydermyer’s spot. I have Colton Prater on the list, because we weren’t sure who would start at center and he’s a primary backup at multiple positions. Now, it should be Ryan McCollum, who I had on the list initially at 12 and pulled him off.

30 days really can be a long time, especially if you’re trying to prognosticate. I finished the 30 players, 30 days series today and feel pretty good about most of it -- like, I don’t think the guy who’s number one will lose his job to the year’s Heisman winner -- but there are some I’d already like back.

Since I’ve already proven to suck at seeing the future, why not do it a little more? Here’s a few things that will not surprise me this year:

Kellen Mond makes another step forward and becomes a more consistent and decisive quarterback. He ends up with 4,000 yards of total offense.

Jashaun Corbin isn’t Trayveon Williams, but still goes well over 1,000 yards rushing. 1,200 wouldn’t be shocking.

In spite of losing Erik McCoy, the offensive line will be better as a whole. It will be at least in the middle of the pack, not the bottom, in terms of sacks allowed.

Kenyon Green is a freshman All-American.

A&M will probably have one receiver over 1,000 yards, and it’ll most likely be Quartney Davis or Jhamon Ausbon. But I could see four, at least, with more than 500. They only had two last year.

If one of the wideouts is going to break out with a huge year, it'll be Ausbon. He looks like a different player after shedding some weight.

Other backs behind Corbin will get more work, and people will know the name Isaiah Spiller by season’s end.

I don’t think the tight ends will be as effective, but A&M can go four wides and not skip a beat now. And it’s not like the tight ends will be bad. I think Glenn Beal will be a step up from Trevor Wood at the very least.





Tyree Johnson is the first real speed rusher A&M has had since maybe Damontre Moore and possibly farther back than that, depending on how you view Damontre. He’s really fast. I could see him getting double-digit sacks this year.

Justin Madubuike led all SEC DTs in pressures last year and had 5.5 sacks and 10 TFL. It would be a surprise if he didn’t increase that number. He’s a great player in his own right and Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy are going to force teams to make a choice on who to double.

This line is less experienced than 2018’s, but I would not be shocked if it is better. It’s certainly deeper and more athletic.

I think you’ll be surprised at how fast A&M’s linebackers are. Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines can really move.

I’m still worried about linebacker depth, but not as much as I was. I’m excited to see what Andre White and Aaron Hansford can do. If they’re capable, A&M is suddenly sitting pretty.

Debione Renfro is the guy who needs to watch his back for Elijah Blades.

Leon O’Neal and Demani Richardson could be a very exciting duo. I thought Brian Williams would be the guy to team up with O’Neal, but Richardson has been a beast since arriving. There may be some growing pains, but these guys are really athletic. That last word seems to be coming up a lot.



