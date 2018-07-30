Monday Thoughts without Wi-fi
Just so you know, the guy in the car typing on his computer in the McDonald's parking lot is not some kind of predator. He's just trying to get work done. Thanks, AT&T. For nothing.
Best DB class ever?
It's really hard to argue that, on paper, this is not the best class of defensive backs Texas A&M has ever put together. It's easily the best in the 2019 class anywhere in the nation and stars-wise, it may be one of the best anyone's had in a decade.
More importantly, though, this group establishes two things: first, the Aggies aren't taking anyone off the table because of who else they're interested in. Second, it's proof that Maurice Linguist is a top-of-the-line recruiter.
When Jimbo Fisher assembled his staff, only one member of this group of five standouts was considered seriously interested in A&M: Erick Young, who had been offered by Kevin Sumlin and was already leaning A&M's way. The rest? Let's just say they weren't. Scooby Carter, who committed yesterday, was committed to OU. Demani Richardson was supposed to be leaning their way. Brian Williams was a supposed lock to Texas, and Bobby Wolfe was going to either Ole Miss or LSU.
That changed almost immediately. Fisher held his first junior day and Williams committed out of the clear blue. Since then, he has been a rock solid commit and worked hard to get other players to join the 2019 class. He wasn't the only one impressed by a late winter visit to A&M -- Wolfe committed as well and, even though he backed off that pledge for a few months, has since made it official again and never really seemed to entertain any other programs.
Richardson was another guy who was locked down after a whirlwind recruitment and visit. Young, ironically, took longer than nearly everyone even though he was considered a heavy lean almost the whole time (sorry about that, OU, USC and Ohio State). Now, after putting away OU and Alabama to get Carter's commitment, the Aggies are loaded in the secondary.
Williams may be the best of the bunch. He's big, fast and can hit, and could move right in at strong safety to replace Donovan Wilson next year (Leon O'Neal will have something to say on that too, of course). Richardson is tall and rangy and looks like a really nice free safety. The trio of Wolfe, Young and Carter all bring size, speed and a physical nature to corner, which this team definitely needs. It wouldn't be a surprise to see all five on the field at the same time in certain passing situations, with Young move inside to cover larger slot receivers.
I've been at this now for a decade or so, and A&M has never had a haul like this one defense. At any position. The only one that compares on either side of the ball was the great O-line haul in 2010. We all know how that turned out, and these guys are of similar talent. If Fisher's staff is what we think it is, then these guys could be on their way to the next level in a few years.
A look at what A&M has in the defensive backfield next year
Really, they don't lose a whole lot, which is scary. They lose Wilson, which stings, but there should be a number of options to replace him. This could also be an area where attrition hits -- in fact, it's almost certain. But here's how it looks at this moment:
CB: Charles Oliver, Sr.; Debione Renfro, Jr.; Clifford Chattman, RS-Jr.; Travon Fuller, RS-Jr.; Jordan Moore, Soph. or RS-Fresh.; Roney Elam, RS-Sr.; Myles Jones, Jr.; Speedy Howard, Sr.; Moses Reynolds, RS-Jr.; Erick Young, Fresh.; Bobby Wolfe, Fresh.; Scooby Carter, Fresh.
12 corners? Too many. Something will have to change, and Oliver, Renfro, Chattman, Fuller, Moore, Jones and the new kids aren't going anywhere (unless they want to).
Now, safety:
Derrick Tucker, Jr.; Keldrick Carper, Jr.; Larry Pryor, RS-Sr.; Leon O'Neal, Soph.; Devin Morris, RS-Soph.; Brian Williams, Fresh.; Demani Richardson, Fresh.
That could easily play out like this:
CB1: Oliver, Chattman, Young, Carter
CB2: Renfro, Fuller, Moore, Wolfe
(it could also play out with any one of the freshmen starting opposite Oliver)
FS: Tucker, Richardson, Pryor
SS: O'Neal, Williams, Carper
A lot of wiggle room here, but also a ton of talent to choose from. And that's what you want, right?
The worst ever? Spare me.
I guess Oklahoma fans felt that they were entitled to Scooby Carter's commitment and have been a little..fussy, shall we say? Since he committed to the Aggies Saturday. Ok, the nail in the tire thing wasn't exactly up and up, but the meltdown surrounding this deal is, for lack of a better term, ridiculous. I saw one publication, that I've never heard of before yesterday, call it "the worst thing ever."
Hi. You must be new here to say something so completely inane. Should OU fans be upset? Sure, if you want to get riled up about a former commit who hasn't been tied to your program in months joining up with another team at the end of July. But the worst recruiting thing ever? Get a life.
Off the top of my head, I can think of a few things a whole lot more egregious. See if you can recall some of these:
* A player who referred to himself in texts as "Mr. A&M" until the day he flipped to...oh, who's this? Oklahoma. That was two days before signing day.
* A guy who bailed on a commitment late because he felt like he wouldn't be "the face of the program." He went to Boise State instead.
* A recruit who's father actively made it known he wanted to be paid in order to keep his nephew "interested". He ended up at an SEC school that got busted for paying players.
* A certain school to the north that had its players on a payroll at a car dealership, even though they did no work.
* A mother who shook her head in disgust when her son chose another school that wasn't LSU. And that was the SECOND time she'd flipped out over a decision.
* Another mom who stormed out of a high school gym when her son committed somewhere besides the school she liked.
* A mother who forged her son's signature on a national LOI to make sure he went to the school of her choice. Unfortunately, he had already sent his LOI to the school he liked. Hi, Floyd Raven.
* A kid who dug up his estranged father to sign an LOI to Iowa State(!) after being a longtime commit to A&M.
But yeah, Scooby Carter's flat tire is the worst thing to ever happen to recruiting. Whatever.
Let's see some competition here
Here's some spots where I would absolutely love to see come down to the wire in training camp. It probably won't happen, but I can hope.
LT: Dan Moore vs....Kellen Diesch? That's not even a certainty, which is probably why Moore takes this with no trouble.
LG: Keaton Sutherland vs. Grayson Reed vs. some of the freshmen. Make Sutherland work for it. He wasn't great last year, and shouldn't have a starting job just because he's a senior.
RG: Connor Lanfear vs. Colton Prater vs. a freshman or two. I like Lanfear a lot, but he's already been put on notice that he'll have to win his job back. So let's make it a big fight.
RT: Carson Green vs. Cole Blanton. Make Green work for it, if Blanton's ready to challenge him.
Backup DE: Max Wright vs. Bobby Brown vs. Ondario Robinson. The gameplan is for one of the bigger guys to back up Micheal Clemons. So if Wright and Brown are good enough to get the love from Jimbo at Media Days, are they ready to get in there and take some snaps?
Backup DE: Tyree Johnson vs. Tyree Wilson vs. Jeremiah Martin. Johnson had two sacks in the spring game, Wilson has freakish speed and Martin may be better than both. So let's get it on.
Backup MIKE: Keeath Magee vs. Riley Garner. Someone please step it up.
CB: Trayvon Fuller vs. Debione Renfro vs. Jordan Moore vs. Myles Jones....who knows, maybe more. They've got bodies to throw at the equation. Will someone separate themselves from the pack and show they deserve to start opposite Charles Oliver?