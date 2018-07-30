It's really hard to argue that, on paper, this is not the best class of defensive backs Texas A&M has ever put together. It's easily the best in the 2019 class anywhere in the nation and stars-wise, it may be one of the best anyone's had in a decade.

More importantly, though, this group establishes two things: first, the Aggies aren't taking anyone off the table because of who else they're interested in. Second, it's proof that Maurice Linguist is a top-of-the-line recruiter.

When Jimbo Fisher assembled his staff, only one member of this group of five standouts was considered seriously interested in A&M: Erick Young, who had been offered by Kevin Sumlin and was already leaning A&M's way. The rest? Let's just say they weren't. Scooby Carter, who committed yesterday, was committed to OU. Demani Richardson was supposed to be leaning their way. Brian Williams was a supposed lock to Texas, and Bobby Wolfe was going to either Ole Miss or LSU.

That changed almost immediately. Fisher held his first junior day and Williams committed out of the clear blue. Since then, he has been a rock solid commit and worked hard to get other players to join the 2019 class. He wasn't the only one impressed by a late winter visit to A&M -- Wolfe committed as well and, even though he backed off that pledge for a few months, has since made it official again and never really seemed to entertain any other programs.

Richardson was another guy who was locked down after a whirlwind recruitment and visit. Young, ironically, took longer than nearly everyone even though he was considered a heavy lean almost the whole time (sorry about that, OU, USC and Ohio State). Now, after putting away OU and Alabama to get Carter's commitment, the Aggies are loaded in the secondary.

Williams may be the best of the bunch. He's big, fast and can hit, and could move right in at strong safety to replace Donovan Wilson next year (Leon O'Neal will have something to say on that too, of course). Richardson is tall and rangy and looks like a really nice free safety. The trio of Wolfe, Young and Carter all bring size, speed and a physical nature to corner, which this team definitely needs. It wouldn't be a surprise to see all five on the field at the same time in certain passing situations, with Young move inside to cover larger slot receivers.

I've been at this now for a decade or so, and A&M has never had a haul like this one defense. At any position. The only one that compares on either side of the ball was the great O-line haul in 2010. We all know how that turned out, and these guys are of similar talent. If Fisher's staff is what we think it is, then these guys could be on their way to the next level in a few years.



