Mowry, Williams put in top performances among commits
Here's a look at how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in their latest high school action:
2019 commits
Did not play: Demani Richardson (Injury), Baylor Cupp (bye), Adrian Medley (postponed for hurricane), Zach Calzada (bye), Jeffery Carter, (injury), Dylan Wright (bye),
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Lost 13-6 to Lewisville
2-2 FG from 29 and 30
Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane
Won 51-6 over San Antonio Central Catholic
Six catches, 58 yards, and a touchdown
Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams
Won 16-7 over Dallas Parish Episcopal
A sack and two fumble recoveries
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown
Lost 45-30 to Denton Ryan
Two catches, 34 yards, and a touchdown
A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison
Won 34-28 over Lamar Consolidated
Consol allowed 176 yards rushing
Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo
Lost 49-20 to Nederland
Dayton allowed 535 yards of offense.
Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry
Won 33-16 over Cinco Ranch
Two rushes, four yards, 2 sacks, held Cinco Ranch to 217 yards.
Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal
Won 37-11 over New Braunfels
New Braunfels only had 176 yards of offense
Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson
Won 41-14 over Archer
Four catches, 137 yards, two touchdowns
Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White
Won 28-13 over Chambersburg
Full stats not available.
Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green
Won 52-0 over Pasadena Memorial
Atascocita had 439 yards of offense
Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee
Won 31-12 over Tallahassee Rickards
Full stats not available
Hallsville offensive tackle Blake Trainor
Lost 42-28 to Lindale
Hallsville had 197 rushing yards
Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson
Won 77-0 over Houston Milby
Manvel had 191 yards rushing
Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones
Won 2-0 over St. John Paul the Great
Game was a forfeit
Houston Madison cornerback Bobby Wolfe
Lost 48-14 to Houston Sterling
Stats not available
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
Won 56-14 over Klein Cain
10 carries, 66 yards
Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young
Lost 26-23 to Fort Bend Ridge Point
Ridge Point passed for 103 yards Young scored a 53 yard fumble return
Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris
Won 55-0 over Baton Rouge Glen Oaks
One catch, 50 yards, one touchdown.
2020 commits
Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson
Won 29-20 over Houston Worthing
Navasota had 400 yards of offense.
College Park offensive lineman Josh Bankhead
Won 23-21 over Conroe Oak Ridge
College Park had 210 yards of offense
Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo
Won 24-3 to over Texas City
Hightower had 259 yards of offense
Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi
Lost 50-26 to Fort Bend Elkins
Kempner rushed for 301 yards
Houston North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas
Lost 27-20 to Houston Furr
One catch, 25 yards