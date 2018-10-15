Did not play: Demani Richardson (Injury), Baylor Cupp (bye), Adrian Medley (postponed for hurricane), Zach Calzada (bye), Jeffery Carter, (injury), Dylan Wright (bye),

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Lost 13-6 to Lewisville

2-2 FG from 29 and 30

Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 51-6 over San Antonio Central Catholic

Six catches, 58 yards, and a touchdown

Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams

Won 16-7 over Dallas Parish Episcopal

A sack and two fumble recoveries

Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown

Lost 45-30 to Denton Ryan

Two catches, 34 yards, and a touchdown

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 34-28 over Lamar Consolidated

Consol allowed 176 yards rushing

Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 49-20 to Nederland

Dayton allowed 535 yards of offense.

Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry

Won 33-16 over Cinco Ranch

Two rushes, four yards, 2 sacks, held Cinco Ranch to 217 yards.

Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal

Won 37-11 over New Braunfels

New Braunfels only had 176 yards of offense

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 41-14 over Archer

Four catches, 137 yards, two touchdowns

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 28-13 over Chambersburg

Full stats not available.

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 52-0 over Pasadena Memorial

Atascocita had 439 yards of offense

Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee

Won 31-12 over Tallahassee Rickards

Full stats not available

Hallsville offensive tackle Blake Trainor

Lost 42-28 to Lindale

Hallsville had 197 rushing yards

Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson

Won 77-0 over Houston Milby

Manvel had 191 yards rushing

Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones

Won 2-0 over St. John Paul the Great

Game was a forfeit

Houston Madison cornerback Bobby Wolfe

Lost 48-14 to Houston Sterling

Stats not available

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Won 56-14 over Klein Cain

10 carries, 66 yards

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Lost 26-23 to Fort Bend Ridge Point

Ridge Point passed for 103 yards Young scored a 53 yard fumble return

Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris

Won 55-0 over Baton Rouge Glen Oaks

One catch, 50 yards, one touchdown.