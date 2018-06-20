Names in the 2020 Rivals 250 Aggies need to know
The latest edition of the Rivals 250 was released earlier today and it gives a pretty clear indication that 2020 should be a talent-packed year. So how might the Aggies approach the upcoming class? Let's take a look.
Players in the 250 with offers (and there's a lot of them)
In state:
Zachary Evans, RB, North Shore
Jase McClellan, RB, Aldeo
Demond Demas, WR, Houston North Forest
RJ Mickens, CB, Southlake Carroll
Dwight McGlothern, CB, New Caney
Seth McGowan, RB, Mesquite Poteet
EJ Smith, RB, Dallas Jesuit
Branard Wright, DT, Dallas Carter
Troy Omeire, WR, Houston Austin
Ja'Quinden Jackson, ATH, Duncanville
Darius Snow, S, Carrolton Hebron
Hudson Card, QB, Lake Travis (Committed to Texas0
Marvin Mims, WR, Frisco Lone Star
Akinola Ogunbiyi, OL, Sugarland Kempner (A&M commit)
Lorando Johnson, CB, Lancaster
James Sylvester, DE, Newton
Chad Lindberg, OL, Clear Creek
Malik Hornsby, QB, Houston Austin
Chris Thompson Jr., S, Duncanville
Brennon Scott, OLB, Bishop Dunne
Out of state:
Harrison Bailey, QB, Marrietta (Ga.)
Max Johnson, QB, Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County
Jack Miller, QB, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral
Drew Pyne, QB, New Canaan (Conn.)
Lamy Constant, RB, Brooklyn Poly Prep
Don Chaney, RB, Miami Belen Jesuit Prep
Ashaad Clayton, RB, New Orleans Warren Easton
Lejond Cavazos, S, IMG Academy
Kevin Bauman, TE, Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (committed to Notre Dame)
Kelin Burrle, LB, Harvey (La.) Helen Cox (committed to UTSA)
Jason Harris, DE, Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley
Andrew Raym, OL, Broken Arrow (Okla.)
Jaquelin Roy, DT, Baton Rouge University Lab
Joel Williams, ATH, Baton Rouge Madison Prep
Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson (committed to Georgia)
Brenden Rice, WR, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton
Jacolbe Cowan, DE, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Anton Harrison, OL, Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll
Camron Jackson, DT, Haynesville (La.)
Miller Lewis, Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard
Javier Morton, ATH, Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson (Committed to Alabama)
Johnnie Brown, DE, Tampa Middleton
Omari Thomas, OL, Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Chrsitian
Jake Wray, OL, Marietta (Ga.) (committed to Ohio State)
Geirean Hatchett, OL, Ferndale (Wash.)
What do the Aggies lose after 2019?
A fair amount.
They'll probably lose one quarterback between now and 2020 due to a transfer. That's life.
Trayveon Williams and Kendall Bussey will be gone, if Williams isn't gone after 2018.
The offensive line will suffer the loss of Erik McCoy and Colton Prater. There will be a lot of depth at tackle and guard, especially with the inclusion of the 2020 class.
Amazingly, all of the wideouts on the roster could potentially still be around. Not that that will actually be the case.
Jace Sternberger will be gone at tight end.
Michael Clemons will be gone at defensive end. Barring attrition, which there almost certainly will be, everyone else should be around.
Tyrel Dodson will be gone. That's going to be a huge loss, but Santino Marchiol and Anthony Hines will be there along with a crop of new linebackers.
The secondary takes a hit. Larry Pryor, Speedy Howard, Charles Oliver and Roney Elam will all be gone. Oliver, of course, will be the big loss, but that's some numbers.
Braden Mann will be gone, but his replacement is already in the fold.
That's 12 players who will definitely be gone. I could see it being as high as 20, though some of those guys could depart before 2020 rolls around.
Doing some guesstimating (and hoping?), here's what the roster could look like at the end of 2019
This isn't taking possible departures into account, just guys who would still be eligible. It does include commits and places where I feel A&M definitely add players in this class.
QB (5): Nick Starkel, Kellen Mond, Connor Blumrick, James Foster, Zach Calzada
RB (5): Jacob Kibodi, Vernon Jackson, Jashaun Corbin, Charles Strong, Deneric Prince
TE (2): Glenn Beal, Baylor Cupp
WR (14): Jhamon Ausbon, Kendrick Rogers, Roshauud Paul, Camron Buckley, Quartney Davis, Hezekiah Jones, Keynel McZeal, Jalen Preston, Caleb Chapman, Clyde Chriss, Aaron Hansford, Kam Brown, Chase Lane, Kenyon Jackson, Montel Parker
OT (7): Dan Moore, Kellen Diesch, Carson Green, Cole Blanton, Kenyon Green, Adrian Medley, Blake Trainor
OG/C (7): Riley Anderson, Grayson Reed, Ryan McCollum, Jared Hocker, Tank Jenkins, Luke Matthews, Barton Clement, Layden Robinson
DE (9): Tyree Johnson, Ondario Robinson, Camron Horry, Jeremiah Martin, Max Wright, Bobby Brown, Tyree Wilson, Adrian Medley, DeMarvin Leal
DT (6): Justin Madubuike, Josh Rogers, Mo Diallo, Jayden Peevy, TD Moton, Josh Ellison
LB (8): Buddy Johnson, Santino Marchiol, Anthony Hines, Ikenna Okeke, Brian Johnson, Tarian Lee, Andre White, RJ Orebo
S (6): Derrick Tucker, Leon O'Neal, Brian Williams, Demani Richardson, Devin Morris, Keldrick Carper
CB (9): Debione Renfro, Travon Fuller, Clifford Chattman, Moses Reynolds, Jordan Moore, Myles Jones, 3 CBs in the 2019 class
P/K (2): Caden Davis, Seth Small
That puts the Aggies at 80 scholarships before attrition. Looks like a full class to me.
So where do they go?
It seems pretty clear they're interested in running backs, because they've already offered most of the ones in the 250. They'd probably take two or three of those, because your freshmen this year would be either redshirt sophomores or juniors in 2020. Time to reload.
The offensive line could well be done, even though they've got a lot of offers out there. If they take another, it would probably just be one more.
Got to have a bunch of quarterbacks, and they're treating it as such. This could be a class where you want to take two, because both Mond and Starkel will be seniors (if they're both still here, which seems unlikely).
Need tight ends. Beal and Cupp will be there at least, but that's not enough.
Attrition will chop into the wideouts. It has to. And the Aggies have correspondingly offered some big bodies from around Houston as well as Brenden Rice.
Defensive end should be set pretty well in 2020, but another two wouldn't hurt.
At defensive tackle, you'll be looking at a rebuilding situation on the horizon. They'll be looking for quite a few guys in 2020.
Linebackers? Never have enough. Hines will be a senior (he thinks he'll be off to the NFL by then, though). So will Okeke and Buddy Johnson. Marchiol will be a junior. This will have to be a bigtime recruiting point in 2020.
Safety: Tucker's going to be a senior. So will Carper. The rest will be juniors or redshirt sophomores. Need a couple here, probably.
Corner: A lot of seniors in this bunch, so you'll need a lot of guys to replace them. It could be another 3 or 4 corner crop.
Projected points of emphasis: QB, RB, TE, DT, LB, CB
That's my opinion. I could be wrong.