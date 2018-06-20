A fair amount.

They'll probably lose one quarterback between now and 2020 due to a transfer. That's life.

Trayveon Williams and Kendall Bussey will be gone, if Williams isn't gone after 2018.

The offensive line will suffer the loss of Erik McCoy and Colton Prater. There will be a lot of depth at tackle and guard, especially with the inclusion of the 2020 class.

Amazingly, all of the wideouts on the roster could potentially still be around. Not that that will actually be the case.

Jace Sternberger will be gone at tight end.

Michael Clemons will be gone at defensive end. Barring attrition, which there almost certainly will be, everyone else should be around.

Tyrel Dodson will be gone. That's going to be a huge loss, but Santino Marchiol and Anthony Hines will be there along with a crop of new linebackers.

The secondary takes a hit. Larry Pryor, Speedy Howard, Charles Oliver and Roney Elam will all be gone. Oliver, of course, will be the big loss, but that's some numbers.

Braden Mann will be gone, but his replacement is already in the fold.



That's 12 players who will definitely be gone. I could see it being as high as 20, though some of those guys could depart before 2020 rolls around.











