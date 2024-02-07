Advertisement
National Signing Day Central

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Welcome to your one stop shop for everything related to Texas A&M and National Signing Day 2024! This page will be frequently updated, so check back through the day.

Transfers make it official

While Texas A&M has signed 22 transfers and the majority are already enrolled, the program will formally introduce them Wednesday. They are:

DE Nic Scourton (Purdue)

WR Jabre Barber (Troy)

WR Cyrus Allen (Louisiana Tech)

RB EJ Smith (Stanford)

DT Rodas Johnson (Wisconsin)

DE/LB Cashius Howell (Bowling Green)

CB Will Lee (Kansas State)

CB Jaydon Hill (Florida)

CB Donovan Saunders (Cal Poly)

CB Dezz Ricks (Alabama)

CB BJ Mayes (UAB)

S De'Rickey Wright (Vanderbilt)

S Trey Jones (Central Michigan)

S Marcus Ratcliffe (San Diego State)

LB Alex Howard (Youngstown State)

LB Scooby Williams (Florida)

TE Garrett Miller (Purdue)

TE Tre Watson (Fresno State)

OL Derrick Graham (Troy)

OL Armaj Reed-Adams (Kansas)

OL Dorian Hinton (Florida Atlantic)

PK Jared Zerkel (Georgia)

2024 signees from the early signing period

A refresher on the 2024 class as it stands before national signing day, with all players mentioned having already signed their letters of intent in December:

QB Miles O'Neill

WR Ernest Campbell

WR Izaiah Williams

TE Eric Karner

OL Blake Ivy

OL Ashton Funk

OL Papa Ahfua

DE Solomon Williams

DE Kendall Jackson

DT Dealyn Evans

LB Jordan Lockhart

LB Tristan Jernigan

S Myles Davis

S Jordan Pride

7:20 a.m.: Robert Bourdon signs

The big offensive tackle, who had been committed to Duke before a late flip, follows Mike Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing to Aggieland. More on him here.

