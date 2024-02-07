National Signing Day Central
Welcome to your one stop shop for everything related to Texas A&M and National Signing Day 2024! This page will be frequently updated, so check back through the day.
Transfers make it official
While Texas A&M has signed 22 transfers and the majority are already enrolled, the program will formally introduce them Wednesday. They are:
DE Nic Scourton (Purdue)
WR Jabre Barber (Troy)
WR Cyrus Allen (Louisiana Tech)
RB EJ Smith (Stanford)
DT Rodas Johnson (Wisconsin)
DE/LB Cashius Howell (Bowling Green)
CB Will Lee (Kansas State)
CB Jaydon Hill (Florida)
CB Donovan Saunders (Cal Poly)
CB Dezz Ricks (Alabama)
CB BJ Mayes (UAB)
S De'Rickey Wright (Vanderbilt)
S Trey Jones (Central Michigan)
S Marcus Ratcliffe (San Diego State)
LB Alex Howard (Youngstown State)
LB Scooby Williams (Florida)
TE Garrett Miller (Purdue)
TE Tre Watson (Fresno State)
OL Derrick Graham (Troy)
OL Armaj Reed-Adams (Kansas)
OL Dorian Hinton (Florida Atlantic)
PK Jared Zerkel (Georgia)
2024 signees from the early signing period
A refresher on the 2024 class as it stands before national signing day, with all players mentioned having already signed their letters of intent in December:
TE Eric Karner
OL Blake Ivy
OL Ashton Funk
OL Papa Ahfua
DT Dealyn Evans
7:20 a.m.: Robert Bourdon signs
The big offensive tackle, who had been committed to Duke before a late flip, follows Mike Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing to Aggieland. More on him here.