Did not play: Baylor Cupp (injury), DeMarvin Leal (game cancelled), Joshua Ellison (bye week), Zach Calzada (injury), Adarious Jones (bye week), Smart Chibuzo (injury)

Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 42-0 over Houston Episcopal

Seven catches, 186 yards.

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Lost 21-0 to Allen

No stats

Bishop Dunne 2019 safety Brian Williams

Lost 19-7 to DeSoto

Bishop Dunne allowed 127 yards passing

Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown

Lost 35-28 to Euless Trinity

Seven catches, 72 yards, one touchdown

Waxahachie safety Demani Richardson

Lost 21-7 to Flower Mound Marcus

Five carries, 33 yards

Dayton linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 48-16 to Porter

Dayton allowed 316 yards of offense

Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry

Won 19-10 over Deer Park

Sack and a fumble recovery

Loganville, Georgia wide receiver Kenyon Jackson

Won 21-15 over Westlake

Three catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 42-0 over CD East

Harrisburg allowed only 43 yards of offense. CD East rushed for minus 24 yards on 28 carries.

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 27-20 over Kingwood

Atascocita rushed for 205 yards

Tallahassee linebacker Tarian Lee

Won 57-0 over Leon

Stats not available

Hallsville offensive lineman Blake Trainor

Won 62-14 over Bullard

Hallsville rushed for 329 yards

Pensacola (FL.) offensive lineman Adrian Medley

Won 21-7 over Cantonment Tate

Stats not available

Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson

Won 68-0 over Sharpstown

Manvel had 142 yards rushing (it was 42-0 end of quarter one so a running clock likely put in)

Houston Madison cornerback Bobby Wolfe

Won 22-20 over Houston Northside

Stats not available

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Won 41-13 over Aleif Taylor

Alief Taylor passed for 154 yards.

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Won 28-10 over Klein Forest

17 carries, 158 yards, four touchdowns

Masnfield Legacy cornerback Jeffery Carter

Lost 14-7 to Mansfield

One catch, nine yards. Legacy allowed 49 yards passing.

Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris

Won 41-21 over Baton Rouge Catholic

99 yard kickoff return. His second return of the season.

West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright

Won 54-32 over Keller Timber Creek

Four catches, 111 yards, two touchdowns



