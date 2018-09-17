New Aggie commit dominates in weekend action
Here's a look at how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in their latest high school games:
Class of 2019
Did not play: Baylor Cupp (injury), DeMarvin Leal (game cancelled), Joshua Ellison (bye week), Zach Calzada (injury), Adarious Jones (bye week), Smart Chibuzo (injury)
Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane
Won 42-0 over Houston Episcopal
Seven catches, 186 yards.
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Lost 21-0 to Allen
No stats
Bishop Dunne 2019 safety Brian Williams
Lost 19-7 to DeSoto
Bishop Dunne allowed 127 yards passing
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown
Lost 35-28 to Euless Trinity
Seven catches, 72 yards, one touchdown
Waxahachie safety Demani Richardson
Lost 21-7 to Flower Mound Marcus
Five carries, 33 yards
Dayton linebacker Robert Orebo
Lost 48-16 to Porter
Dayton allowed 316 yards of offense
Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry
Won 19-10 over Deer Park
Sack and a fumble recovery
Loganville, Georgia wide receiver Kenyon Jackson
Won 21-15 over Westlake
Three catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns
Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White
Won 42-0 over CD East
Harrisburg allowed only 43 yards of offense. CD East rushed for minus 24 yards on 28 carries.
Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green
Won 27-20 over Kingwood
Atascocita rushed for 205 yards
Tallahassee linebacker Tarian Lee
Won 57-0 over Leon
Stats not available
Hallsville offensive lineman Blake Trainor
Won 62-14 over Bullard
Hallsville rushed for 329 yards
Pensacola (FL.) offensive lineman Adrian Medley
Won 21-7 over Cantonment Tate
Stats not available
Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson
Won 68-0 over Sharpstown
Manvel had 142 yards rushing (it was 42-0 end of quarter one so a running clock likely put in)
Houston Madison cornerback Bobby Wolfe
Won 22-20 over Houston Northside
Stats not available
Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young
Won 41-13 over Aleif Taylor
Alief Taylor passed for 154 yards.
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
Won 28-10 over Klein Forest
17 carries, 158 yards, four touchdowns
Masnfield Legacy cornerback Jeffery Carter
Lost 14-7 to Mansfield
One catch, nine yards. Legacy allowed 49 yards passing.
Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris
Won 41-21 over Baton Rouge Catholic
99 yard kickoff return. His second return of the season.
West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright
Won 54-32 over Keller Timber Creek
Four catches, 111 yards, two touchdowns
Class of 2020
2020
Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson
Lost 22-7 to Bryan Rudder
Navasota had 162 yards of offense.
College Park offensive lineman Josh Bankhead
Won 35-28 over Conroe
Stats not available
Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi
Won 45-14 over Alief Hastings
Kempner rushed for 240 yards
Houston North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas
Won 50-7 over Booker T. Washington
Four catches, 147 yards, three touchdowns. He also had a punt return for a touchdown.
Houston Austin quarterback Malik Hornsby
Lost 28-7 to Baytown Sterling
Stats not available