The Aggie offense didn’t score an offensive touchdown, but it didn’t need to. The defense took care of that and more, holding No. 12 Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC)’s offense to just 226 yards of total offense and no points after their second possession of the game. While the Tigers only mustered 73 yards on the ground, the Aggies ran for 217.

“We play a little bit of defense down in College Station,” defensive tackle Jayden Peevy said.

It seemed like the game would be anything but a defensive battle early on, as the Aggies drove the ball 80 yards in 14 plays, making things look easy. Then the drive stalled on the Auburn 4 and the Aggies settled for a 21-yard field goal by Seth Small.

Auburn came right back with a 14-play, 60-yard drive of their own, but also had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Anders Carlson.

On the ensuing kickoff, Devon Achane was stopped at the A&M 9-yard-line. The mistake didn’t lead to any points, but it left the defense in a difficult position as Auburn started three straight possessions at midfield. The Tigers ended up losing a total of 2 yards on those three possessions and never neared field goal range.

The Aggies seemed to find something when got the ball on their last few possessions of the half, with Isaiah Spiller (21 carries, 112 yards) and Devon Achane (10 carries, 98 yards) both finding big holes. A&M was able to put together an 8-play, 45-yard drive late in the quarter, but Small missed from 42 yards.

“I had no doubt in my mind we could run on them. We just had to settle in,” Spiller said.

Auburn had a chance to take the lead on their first possession of the third quarter, but a nine-play drive sputtered out at the Aggie 16. Carlson then missed a 33-yard field goal attempt, and the Tigers’ last real scoring chance was gone.

On the other side, the Aggie offense was warming up. Quarterback Zach Calzada (15-29, 192 yards) hit a 49-yard pass to Caleb Chapman (3 catches, 77 yards) to get A&M deep into Auburn territory, then found Ainias Smith (4 catches, 44 yards) for 18 yards to get the ball to the Tigers’ 4. The Aggies then were hit with two straight false start penalties — which drew the ire of coach Jimbo Fisher, who said Auburn was clapping to disrupt the snap count, the same “disconcerting signals” the Aggies were penalized for against Alabama — and a holding penalty which moved A&M back to the 24. Calzada then picked up 10 yards on a quarterback draw, lowering his shoulder to hit Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday instead of sliding. Calzada took the worst of the impact, with his left shoulder popped out of joint. Freshman Blake Bost finished the drive with a handoff to Spiller, and Small put the Aggies ahead to stay with a 30-yard attempt.

“It’s kind of frustrating, to get in the end zone and not finish the drive,” offensive lineman Kenyon Green said.

Frustration was replaced by concern as Calzada entered the injury tent and Bost continued to warm up on the sideline. But when he came out, he indicated he was going back on the field.

“He’s a soldier. Everyone was saying, ‘We need you,’ and he said, ‘I got you,’” Peevy said.

While the Aggie offense was worrying about their quarterback, the defense was making life difficult for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (20-41, 153 yards, 1 INT). Nix was sacked four times, twice by defensive end Tyree Johnson, and was constantly under pressure.

After forcing another Auburn 3 and out, the offense got a boost when Calzada came back on the field. He hit Smith for an 18-yard completion on 3rd and 8 — A&M’s first third-down conversion of the game — while Spiller picked up 38 yards on 2 carries. Small hit 47-yard field goal to put the Aggies up 9-3.

The backbreaker would come shortly, and appropriately enough, it would come from the defense.

Under pressure on 2nd and 10 from his own 35, Nix rolled to his left with defensive tackle Jayden Peevy in pursuit. Nix somehow lost the ball, either having it knocked out by Peevy or dropping it on his own, with A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons picking up the ball at the Auburn 24 and running it back for the only touchdown of the game. After Calzada fired a bullet in to a tightly-covered Smith for a two-point conversion, A&M was up 17-3 with 13:04 left in the game.

The Tigers offense couldn’t muster on their final drives, failing to even approach midfield. Their last shot was, appropriately, picked off by cornerback Jaylon Jones.

The Aggies had another shot at points late in the game, as Achane ripped off a 68-yard run but fumbled inside the Auburn 30. The ball rolled all the way back to the Tigers’ 5-yard-line, where Roger McCreary recovered. It proved to be little more than a good punt, as blitzing safety Demani Richardson destroyed the Auburn drive with a 15-yard sack of Nix.

The win gives the Aggies a 4-game winning streak, wins over both Alabama schools and keeps their chance at an SEC West title alive. It was also a statement that the Aggies are for real and are capable of winning physical, defensive struggles in the SEC West.

