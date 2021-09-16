New Mexico's offense vs. A&M's defense

Stay balanced and hold onto the ball as much as possible. New Mexico has rushed the ball 87 times for an average of 3.6 yards a carry -- their primary backs have carried for a more respectable 4.6 YPC -- but they cannot afford to get one-dimensional. Terry Wilson has completed 73% of his passes so far, but that's against FCS Houston Baptist and New Mexico State, which is a near-permanent fixture in the Bottom 10. A&M is a totally different animal. In 2018, when Wilson was the quarterback at Kentucky, he was 13-20 for 108 yards against the Aggies -- and 51 of those came on a screen pass that went the distance.

Past history aside, Wilson has some big receivers and has tried to push the ball down the field as much as possible. Wysong has been his safety valve in short and medium situations, but otherwise he's looking for chunk plays. It's a very different Terry Wilson from what we saw at Kentucky. He's still got the mobility to move around as well.

Even though they have been looking for big plays through the air so far this year, New Mexico also plays keep-away. They've held onto the ball for nearly 35 minutes a game so far this year, and that's something they'll want to repeat Saturday. They'll not only have to be opportunistic and improve their woeful 3rd down conversion percentage, but keep the ball away from A&M's offense.