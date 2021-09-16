New Mexico's offense vs. A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's preview of the matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M (2-0) and New Mexico (2-0) continues with a breakdown of the Lobos offense against the Aggie defense.
The scene
Place: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
Time: 11 a.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 18
TV: SEC Network
Weather: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s
Injury report
Texas A&M: CB Myles Jones (leg) is questionable; Nickel Erick Young and DEs Braedon Mowry and Tunmise Adeleye are out.
New Mexico depth chart (spread base)
QB: #2, Terry Wilson; Sr.-TR.; 6-3, 202
#10, Trae Hall; Jr.; 6-2, 190
RB: #34, Bobby Cole; RS-Sr.; 5-9, 207
#22, Aaron Dumas; Fr.; 5-11, 190
WR-X: #87, Andrew Erickson; RS-So.; 6-2, 205
#3, Jace Taylor; So.; 6-5, 199
WR-H: #17, Mannie Logan-Greene; Sr.; 5-9, 170
#15, Luke Wysong; Fr.; 5-10, 170
WR-Z: #24, Keyonta Lanier; Fr.; 6-1, 160
#81, Elijah Queen; So.; 6-5, 207
TE: #5, Kyle Jarvis; Sr.; 6-4, 235
#41, Connor Wittholt; So.; 6-3. 235
LT: #73, Cade Briggs; So.; 6-3, 286
#74, Greg Brown II; Fr.; 6-1, 290
LG: #56, Austin Cook; Sr.; 6-5, 300
#68, Shannco Matautia; Fr.; 6-2, 295
C: #64, Kyle Stapley; Sr.; 6-3, 293
#67, Isaak Gutierrez; Jr.; 6-2, 305
RG: #67, Isaak Gutierrez; Jr.; 6-2, 305
#75, Leke Asenuga; RS-Fr.;
RT: #66, Jacob Jankoviak; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 283 OR
#55, Radson Jang; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 255 OR
#71, Ben Davis; Sr.; 6-2, 295
Texas A&M depth chart (4-2-5 base)
DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330
#5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245 OR
#22, Antonio Doyle; So.; 6-3, 250
CB: #0, Myles Jones; Gr.; 6-4, 185
#16 Brian George; Sr; 6-2, 190
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205;
#7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185 OR
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
New Mexico statistical leaders
Passing: Wilson, 48-65 (73.8%), 559 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT
Rushing: Cole, 30 carries, 139 yards (4.6 YPC), 1 TD
Dumas, 25 carries, 115 yards (4.6 YPC)
Receiving: Wysong, 10 catches, 70 yards (7.0 YPC)
Logan-Greene, 9 catches, 116 yards (12.9 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Antonio Johnson, 15
Hansford, 11
Leal, 10
Tackles for loss: Leal and Peevy, 2
Turner, 1.5
Sacks: Turner, 1.5
Three players with 1
Interceptions: O’Neal, 2
Peevy, 1
Passes broken up: Peevy, 3
Antonio Johnson, 2
New Mexico by the numbers
Total offense: 433.5 YPG (49th nationally, 7th Mountain West)
Scoring offense: 30.5 PPG (66th, 6th)
Rushing offense: 151.5 YPG (77th, 6th)
Passing offense: 214.5 YPG (74th, 5th)
Third down conversion percentage: 25% (121st, 12th)
Red zone offense: 72.7% (107th, 11th)
Sacks allowed: 4 (64th, 9th)
Tackles for loss allowed: 14 (88th, 9th)
Time of possession: 34:49 (12th, 2nd)
Turnovers: 1 (10th, 2nd)
Turnover +/-: +4 (8th, 2nd)
Texas A&M by the numbers
Total defense: 298 YPG (43rd nationally, 7th SEC)
Scoring defense: 8.5 PPG (5th, 3rd)
Rushing defense: 198.5 YPG (110th, 13th)
Passing defense: 99.5 YPG (3rd, 1st)
Team sacks: 6 (31st, 10th)
Team tackles for loss: 14 (42nd, 9th)
Third down conversion defense: 34.4% (55th, 9th)
Red zone defense: 50% (10th, 1st)
Turnovers forced: 3 (54th, 8th)
Turnover +/-: -2 (101st, 11th)
What New Mexico wants to do
Stay balanced and hold onto the ball as much as possible. New Mexico has rushed the ball 87 times for an average of 3.6 yards a carry -- their primary backs have carried for a more respectable 4.6 YPC -- but they cannot afford to get one-dimensional. Terry Wilson has completed 73% of his passes so far, but that's against FCS Houston Baptist and New Mexico State, which is a near-permanent fixture in the Bottom 10. A&M is a totally different animal. In 2018, when Wilson was the quarterback at Kentucky, he was 13-20 for 108 yards against the Aggies -- and 51 of those came on a screen pass that went the distance.
Past history aside, Wilson has some big receivers and has tried to push the ball down the field as much as possible. Wysong has been his safety valve in short and medium situations, but otherwise he's looking for chunk plays. It's a very different Terry Wilson from what we saw at Kentucky. He's still got the mobility to move around as well.
Even though they have been looking for big plays through the air so far this year, New Mexico also plays keep-away. They've held onto the ball for nearly 35 minutes a game so far this year, and that's something they'll want to repeat Saturday. They'll not only have to be opportunistic and improve their woeful 3rd down conversion percentage, but keep the ball away from A&M's offense.
How A&M may try to counter
Overwhelm New Mexico up front. UNM has done a fairly decent job moving the football this season, but they've given up four sacks against inferior opposition. Their line can be beaten, and A&M needs to win up front and use the linebackers to fill gaps and make tackles. Wilson could run, so they'll have to stay home and keep their nose out of the honey Jimbo Fisher likes to mention.
If the Aggies are aggressive up front, that could mean a lot of man coverage situations for the secondary. So far, they've been more than up to the task, giving up an average of less than 100 yards a game through the air so far. If they get Myles Jones back this weekend, they should be even more stingy.
This is the last game before SEC play, so the Aggies need to iron out the problems they had before the second half of last weekend's game. That means applying pressure, but also means playing your assignments properly and not getting out of position. If A&M does that, then they'll have an opportunity to clamp down on UNM's offense.