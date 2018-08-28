AggieYell.com's breakdown of Texas A&M's season-opening matchup with Northwestern State begins with a look at the Dragons offense against the Aggie defense.

Debione Renfro could be busy Thursday night.

Northwestern State (4-8, 6th in the Southland conference in 2017) likely starters:

QB: 5 Shelton Eppler (6-1, 205, Jr.-TR) or 4 Clay Holgorsen (6-0, 191, Sr.-1L) RB-A: 21 Jared West (5-10, 187, Jr.-2L) RB-B: 13 Stadford Anderson (6-1, 210, So.-1L) TE: 81 Kalen Meggs (6-1, 243, Sr.-1L) WR-X: 1 Jazz Ferguson (6-5, 220, Jr.-RS) WR-H: 14 Bryson Bourque (5-11, 187, Sr.-3L) WR-Y: 6 Quan Shorts (6-2, 195, Jr.-TR) or 3 Marquisian Chapman (5-10, 184, Sr.-1L) WR-Z: 8 Jaylen Watson (6-0, 191, Sr.-1L) LT: 70 Jonathan Hubbard (6-1, 292, Jr.-2L) LG: 61 Frank Boudreaux (6-4, 294, Sr.-3L) C: 56 Kenny Sheldon (6-2, 281, Fr.-RS) RG: 57 Timmis Bonner (6-3, 291, Sr.-3L) RT: 75 Dustin Burns (6-4, 301, Jr.-2L) Returning starters: 5

Texas A&M (7-6, 5th in the SEC West in 2017) likely starters

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L) WLB: 19 Anthony Hines (6-3, 230, So-1L) CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L) S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193, So-1L) Returning starters: 7

Northwestern State returning statistical leaders

Passing: 109-190, 1,240 yards, 9 TD, 6 INT Rushing: Jared West, 63 carries for 326 yards and 5 TD Receiving: Jaylen Watson, 31 catches for 484 yards and 4 TD

Texas A&M returning statistical leaders

Tackles: Tyrel Dodson, 105 Tackles for loss: Otaro Alaka and Landis Durham, 12.5 Sacks: Durham, 10.5 Forced fumbles: Debione Renfro, 4 Fumble recoveries: Kingsley Keke and Deshawn Capers-Smith, 2 Passes broken up: Charles Oliver and Myles Jones, 8

Northwestern State offensive scheme

This is probably going to look pretty familiar to A&M fans. New coach Brad Laird made Trinity Valley CC Head coach (and NSU alum) Brad Smiley one of his first hires, and Smiley was known for having a very effective offense at TVCC. They were in the top 10 in JUCO offenses 9 of the 11 years Smiley was coach, led the NJCAA in touchdowns each year from 2014 to 2016 and set two association records, for yards per game (656.1 in 2015) and yards per season (7,778 in 2014). Smiley like to spread things out with 4-wide receiver sets and go up tempo. Both newcomer Eppler and Holgerson are likely to play Thursday night, and the Dragons have a quality receiver corps with some names that should be familiar. Watson is the team's leading receiver, but they've also added former LSU receiver (and Rivals 3-star) Jazz Ferguson and former Texas Tech receiver (another Rivals 3-star) Quan Shorts. Neither did much at the FBS level (Ferguson had two catches; Shorts had 10 before being kicked off the team), but they remain dangerous. The offensive line, led by former Aggie O-lineman J Pond, isn't wet behind the ears but isn't a bunch of grizzled veterans either. Boudreaux comes into the season with 19 career starts, including 11 in 2017; the next closest lineman is Bonner with 7, followed by Hubbard with 6. Burns, the other tackle, has made 5 career starts. Look for the Dragons to go fast, get the ball out quickly on the edges and try to let their receivers make plays once they have the football. When they don't go with 4 wides, they'll bring in Anderson into the backfield with West and go with a 3-wide, two running back set. West should get the majority of the carries after averaging 5.2 YPC last year as a backup, but Anderson had a nice summer and brings a little more pop to the running game.

A&M's defensive scheme

Otaro Alaka will have to cover a lot of ground Thursday night.

This is the first time A&M fans will see their new defense, which Mike Elko promises to make more multiple than we've seen in recent years. It's officially a 4-2-5 set, but one of the 5 is the Rover, which is usually a linebacker and makes things look a lot like a 4-3 with one of the linebackers split out to the edge of the offensive line. Against a spread offense like NSU, the Aggies may employ a nickel (likely Deshawn Capers-Smith) more than the third linebacker, but one premise remains the same: Elko will try to attack the offense with multiple looks and confuse the quarterback when it comes to figure out where the pressure is coming from. One thing Elko wants is for his four linemen to get up the field. Keke, a larger DE who was the team's best tackle a year ago, is on the edge to shut down the run. Mack and Madubuike, instead of being used to read and react, are to push directly up the middle. Durham, who will line up on the right side of the line this year, remains the team's speed rusher. He will frequently stand up on the edge during passing situations as a blitzer. The Rover (Hines, Buddy Johnson, Larry Pryor and maybe even sophomore DE Tyree Johnson) will do the same. Alaka and Dodson have flipped positions from where they were last year, in order to use more of Dodson's speed in blitz packages. Dodson still calls the defensive plays, and Alaka will also be used to blitz as well. Elko is not afraid to bring down either safety as a blitzer or in run support, though that may not be needed Thursday. The corners, under new secondary coach Maurice Linguist, wants to jump on opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage and get them off their routes. It's an aggressive scheme that has corners jamming at the point of attack, then turning and running with their opponents. The Aggies have some size with Renfro and Oliver, but look for them to use several other corners Thursday night as they defense NSU's spread scheme.

Key matchups