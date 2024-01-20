As they did in Tuesday's loss to Arkansas, the Aggies (11-7, 2-3 SEC) started slow offensively, falling behind 9-0 and not scoring for more than 4 minutes to start the game. To make matters worse, Taylor turned the ball over twice and picked up a pair of fouls in less than 5 minutes, ending his half quickly.

Without their leading scorer, the Aggies were still able to scrape their way back into the game thanks to an unlikely source: their 3-point shooting. A pair of 3s from Jace Carter (13 points) and Andersson Garcia (a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds) and single makes from Manny Obaseki (3 points) and Boots Radford (15 points) kept the Aggies within striking distance. A&M hit 6 of their 13 first half 3-pointers, allowing them to go into the locker room down just 2 and 35-33.

Back on the court after halftime, Taylor erupted. He went on a personal 7-0 run with a 3 and two layups to give A&M their first lead at 42-38. After an LSU (11-7, 2-3 SEC) 3 cut the lead back to 1, Taylor hit another 3 and Carter scored a layup to give A&M their biggest lead of 6 to cap a 14-3 run.

A dunk from Solomon Washington off a nice pass under the basket from Taylor gave A&M a 49-42 lead with 14:20 left, but LSU then went on an 10-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Jalen Reed (10 points) to put the Tigers back up 52-51.

LSU would take a 54-52 lead before the Aggies had an 7-0 run of their own, behind a 3 from Taylor, a layup from Garcia and a tough jumper on the baseline from Radford to go back up 59-54. A&M's scoring opportunities largely came off of offensive rebounds, as they hauled down one after another. The Aggies pulled in 21 offensive rebounds to LSU's 6 and outscored the Tigers 24-0 in second chance points.

Overall, the Aggies outrebounded LSU 48-34, negating the Tigers' 41.7% to 37.7% shooting advantage.

Still, LSU's hot shooting allowed them one more run, and a 9-2 spurt put them back up 65-63 with 6:20 left in the game. Radford responded with two baskets of his own to give A&M the lead back, with LSU tying the game back up at 67 with 4:09 to go.

That set up Taylor for more heroics, as he drained a long three with 2:56 to go to give A&M a 70-67 and an advantage they would not relinquish. LSU would make one of their last eight shots, but a pair of free throws from Taylor and one from Solomon Washington salted the game away for the Aggies.



