Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

No second chances: A&M dumps LSU, 73-69

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

BATON ROUGE, LA. -- Wade Taylor scored all 19 of his points in the second half and Texas A&M dominated LSU on the boards as the Aggies got revenge on the Tigers for an earlier loss with a 73-69 win Saturday.

Buzz Williams saw his Aggies rally from another first half deficit. (USA TODAY Sport Images)
Buzz Williams saw his Aggies rally from another first half deficit. (USA TODAY Sport Images)

As they did in Tuesday's loss to Arkansas, the Aggies (11-7, 2-3 SEC) started slow offensively, falling behind 9-0 and not scoring for more than 4 minutes to start the game. To make matters worse, Taylor turned the ball over twice and picked up a pair of fouls in less than 5 minutes, ending his half quickly.

Without their leading scorer, the Aggies were still able to scrape their way back into the game thanks to an unlikely source: their 3-point shooting. A pair of 3s from Jace Carter (13 points) and Andersson Garcia (a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds) and single makes from Manny Obaseki (3 points) and Boots Radford (15 points) kept the Aggies within striking distance. A&M hit 6 of their 13 first half 3-pointers, allowing them to go into the locker room down just 2 and 35-33.

Back on the court after halftime, Taylor erupted. He went on a personal 7-0 run with a 3 and two layups to give A&M their first lead at 42-38. After an LSU (11-7, 2-3 SEC) 3 cut the lead back to 1, Taylor hit another 3 and Carter scored a layup to give A&M their biggest lead of 6 to cap a 14-3 run.

A dunk from Solomon Washington off a nice pass under the basket from Taylor gave A&M a 49-42 lead with 14:20 left, but LSU then went on an 10-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Jalen Reed (10 points) to put the Tigers back up 52-51.

LSU would take a 54-52 lead before the Aggies had an 7-0 run of their own, behind a 3 from Taylor, a layup from Garcia and a tough jumper on the baseline from Radford to go back up 59-54. A&M's scoring opportunities largely came off of offensive rebounds, as they hauled down one after another. The Aggies pulled in 21 offensive rebounds to LSU's 6 and outscored the Tigers 24-0 in second chance points.

Overall, the Aggies outrebounded LSU 48-34, negating the Tigers' 41.7% to 37.7% shooting advantage.

Still, LSU's hot shooting allowed them one more run, and a 9-2 spurt put them back up 65-63 with 6:20 left in the game. Radford responded with two baskets of his own to give A&M the lead back, with LSU tying the game back up at 67 with 4:09 to go.

That set up Taylor for more heroics, as he drained a long three with 2:56 to go to give A&M a 70-67 and an advantage they would not relinquish. LSU would make one of their last eight shots, but a pair of free throws from Taylor and one from Solomon Washington salted the game away for the Aggies.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement