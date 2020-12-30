AggieYell - North Carolina's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

North Carolina's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) and No. 13 North Carolina (8-3) continues with a breakdown of the UNC offense against the A&M defense.
North Carolina depth chart
QB: #7, Sam Howell (So.; 6-1, 225; ProFootballFocus season score of 92.6)
#6, Jacolby Criswell (Fr.; 6, 225; PFF score of 29.7)
RB: #34, British Brooks (Jr.; 5-11, 200; PFF score of 66) OR #23, Josh Henderson (So.; 5-11, 210; PFF score of 68)
TE: #84, Garrett Walston (Sr.; 6-4, 240; PFF score of 63.9)
#88, Kamari Morales (Fr.; 6-2, 250; PFF score of 59)
WR: #3, Antonie Green (Jr.; 6-2, 210; PFF score of 63.2)
#83, Justin Olson (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 190; PFF score of 56.9)
WR: #5, Dazz Newsome (Sr.; 5-11, 190; PFF score of 73.1)
#11, Josh Downs (Fr.; 5-10, 175; PFF score of 60.3) OR #4, Rontavius Groves (Sr.; 5-11, 180; PFF score of 55.9)
WR: #0, Emery Simmons (So.; 6-1, 190; PFF score of 68.1) OR #1, Khafre Brown (RS-Fr.; 6, 175; PFF score of 58.2)
LT: #72, Asim Richards (So.; 6-4, 305; PFF score of 51.7)
#51, Wyatt Tunall (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 290; PFF score of 46.8)
LG: #75, Joshua Ezeudu (So.; 6-4, 325; PFF score of 68.8)
#69, Quiron Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 325; PFF score of 58.6)
C: #68, Brian Anderson (Jr.; 6-3, 295; PFF score of 50.2)
#69, Quiron Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 325; PFF score of 58.6)
RG: #73, Marcus McKethan (Jr.; 6-7, 330; PFF score of 64.1)
#52, Jonathan Adorno (Fr.; 6-4, 300; PFF score of 55.4)
RT: #74, Jordan Tucker (Jr.; 6-7, 335; PFF score of 65.2)
#76, William Barnes (So.; 6-4, 335; PFF score of 59)
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 240; PFF score of 77.4)
#15, Jeremiah Martin (Jr.; 6-5, 262; PFF score of 54.5)
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy (Sr.; 6-6, 295; PFF score of 72.2)
#6, Derick Hunter (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 310; PFF score of 68.4)
DT: #5, Bobby Brown (Jr.; 6-4, 325; PFF score of 69.8)
#35, McKinnley Jackson (Fr.; 6-2, 335; 51.2)
DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal (So.; 6-4, 290; PFF score of 85.8)
#2, Micheal Clemons (Sr.; 6-5, 270; PFF score of 67.4)
WLB: #33, Aaron Hansford (RS-Sr.; 6-3, 245; PFF score of 63.9)
#32, Andre White (So.; 6-3, 225; PFF score of 51.9)
MLB: #1, Buddy Johnson (Sr.; 6-2, 230; PFF score of 64.2)
#24, Chris Russell (So.; 6-2, 240; PFF score of 50.9)
Nickel: #4, Erick Young (So.; 6-1, 205; PFF score of 57.8)
#27, Antonio Johnson (Fr.; 6-3, 190; PFF score of 62.6)
CB: #10, Myles Jones (Sr.; 6-4, 185; PFF score of 76.4)
#16, Brian George (Jr.; 6-2, 190; PFF score of 51)
S: #26, Demani Richardson (So.; 6-1, 216; PFF score of 73.3)
#13, Brian Williams (So.; 6-1, 210; PFF score of 61.4)
S: #9, Leon O'Neal Jr. (Jr.; 6-1, 210; PFF score of 63.9)
#14, Keldrick Carper (Sr.; 6-2, 195; PFF score of 72.4)
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones (Fr.; 6-2, 205; PFF score of 66.7)
#11, Travon Fuller (RS-Sr.; 6-1, 180; PFF score of 28.1)
Opt-outs/injury updates
North Carolina: RBs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter and WR Dyami Brown have opted out.
Texas A&M: Nickel Devin Morris (concussion) is out. DE Micheal Clemons (ankle) is doubtful. CB Myles Jones (ankle) is questionable.
North Carolina statistical leaders
Rushing: Carter, 156 carries, 1,245 yards (8.0 YPC), 9 TD
Williams, 157 carries, 1,140 yards (7.3 YPC), 19 TD
Howell, 80 carries, 121 yards (1.5 YPC), 5 TD
Passing: Howell, 219-317 (69.1%), 3,352 yards, 27 TD, 6 INT
Criswell, 3-4, 16 yards
Receiving: Dyami Brown, 55 catches, 1,099 yards (20 YPC), 8 TD
Newsome, 48 catches, 616 yards (12.8 YPC), 5 TD
Williams, 25 catches, 305 yards (12.2 YPC), 3 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 76
Hansford, 49
O’Neal, 44
Tackles for loss: Brown, 7.5
Hansford, 7
Buddy Johnson and Leal, 6
Sacks: Brown, 5.5
Clemons, 4
Buddy Johnson and Hansford, 3
Passes broken up: Myles Jones, 5
Jaylon Jones, 4
Three players with 3
Interceptions: O’Neal, 2
Seven players with 1
Forced fumbles: Buddy Johnson, 2
Leal and Tyree Johnson, 1
Fumble recoveries: Four players with 1
North Carolina by the numbers
Rushing offense: 249.1 YPG (10th nationally, 1st ACC)
Passing offense: 307.5 YPG (19th nationally, 2nd ACC)
Total offense: 556.6 YPG (4th nationally, 1st ACC)
Scoring offense: 43 PPG (6th nationally, 2nd ACC)
First downs: 299 (3rd nationally, 1st ACC)
3rd down conversions: 47.6% (23rd nationally, 2nd ACC)
Red zone offense: 88.7% (30th nationally, 4th ACC)
Sacks allowed: 30 (97th nationally, 9th ACC)
Penalties: 80 (118th nationally, 10th ACC)
Penalty yards: 776 (123rd nationally, 13th ACC)
Time of possession: 31:08 (38th nationally, 4th ACC)
Team turnovers: 12 (56th nationally, 4th ACC)
Turnover +/-: -1 (71st nationally, 9th ACC)
Texas A&M by the numbers
Rushing defense: 92.2 YPG (3rd nationally, 2nd SEC)
Passing defense: 224.3 YPG (55th nationally, 2nd SEC)
Total defense: 316.6 YPG (11th nationally, 1st SEC)
Scoring defense: 21.1 PPG (27th nationally, 3rd SEC)
First downs allowed: 157 (52nd nationally, 1st SEC)
3rd down conversion defense: 35.2% (23rd nationally, 1st SEC)
Red zone defense: 90.9% (113th nationally, 12th SEC)
Team sacks: 24, or 2.67 per game (36th nationally, 3rd SEC)
Team tackles for loss: 6.1 per game (65th nationally, 4th SEC)
Penalties: 53 (70th nationally, 5th SEC)
Penalty yards: 492 (80th nationally, 9th SEC)
Turnovers forced: 13 (58th nationally, 7th SEC)
Turnover +/-: +5 (31st nationally, 4th SEC)
What North Carolina wants to do
Regain its identity, and fast. The opt-outs of Carter and Williams took virtually all of their running game away -- Brooks and Henderson have a combined 92 yards (both have 46 a piece). Essentially, they have no idea what their running game will look like.
They do, however, know what their base will be: the run-pass option. UNC's scheme has been designed so that Howell has the ability to hand the ball off first, then get the ball out of his hands quickly with quick slants if he decides to pull the ball. If the slants are jumped, then he would look deep to Brown -- who isn't there for this one. That could be where Dazz Newsome comes in. He's the most reliable target left for Howell.
People look at Howell's numbers and think UNC is bombs away all the time, but they haven't been (with the exception, of course, of Brown). They really like the quick slants and dumpoffs to the backs, then let them do the work with their legs. They'll run multiple slanters on the same play, at varying depths, to allow Howell to take his pick.
Schematically, UNC looks a lot like A&M in how they line up and block up front. They'll usually go with three wideouts and a tight end or four wides with one back next to Howell in the shotgun. The Heels tend to zone block, but they will run some counter action as well. The biggest difference is they like to slant a lot more than A&M does; all five guys will block at an angle instead of going straight ahead.
Though they've been good in run blocking, the offensive line is average at best when it comes to protecting Howell. He's been sacked 30 times and been hit a lot. With a defense like A&M's, they're going to have to find a way to do better because odds are a lot of this game will fall on Howell's shoulders. He's easily the best player they have left and the game will likely be put in his hands. That could mean a whole lot of pass attempts and much less balance than the Tar Heels have shown so far this year.
How A&M may counter
Ensure Carolina is, indeed, one-dimensional. In other words, take away the run in the RPO first and foremost. Then you can start mixing up looks to not only cause trouble for Howell, but the offensive line.
The Aggies have clearly seen plenty of RPO this year, so they'll be ready for that. But they have to make sure they account for the running backs slipping out in the flat, so that will be important for nickels Erick Young and Antonio Johnson. Buddy Johnson and Aaron Hansford will have to mix their approaches as well, considering how many slants UNC runs.
If you can get the Tar Heels into 2nd and 3rd and long, then it's clearly a positive. UNC's front line really struggled against teams like Virginia, who used a lot of twists and stunts up front. They also had trouble with edge blitzers, so Howell was under a lot of pressure.
There will be times the Aggies will be in man coverage, so it will be a big plus if Myles Jones returns. He could matchup with Newsome and have a pretty considerable size advantage. The safeties -- Leon O'Neal, Demani Richardson and Keldrick Carper -- will be very important in this one for multiple reasons. First, the constant slants they'll face, where they'll need to come up and make plays. But Howell does a good job with play action as well, so they can't bite up too far because the corners may need help on the fly patterns.
Carolina's loss of so much tremendous talent is a huge boost for A&M, but Howell's still back there. Finding ways to make his life difficult will be the big objective, and taking away the ability to run and forcing him to do everything -- their M.O. -- will be key here. But if he does do everything, they have to be smart and not give up a lot of big plays.