AggieYell - North Carolina's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Regain its identity, and fast. The opt-outs of Carter and Williams took virtually all of their running game away -- Brooks and Henderson have a combined 92 yards (both have 46 a piece). Essentially, they have no idea what their running game will look like.

They do, however, know what their base will be: the run-pass option. UNC's scheme has been designed so that Howell has the ability to hand the ball off first, then get the ball out of his hands quickly with quick slants if he decides to pull the ball. If the slants are jumped, then he would look deep to Brown -- who isn't there for this one. That could be where Dazz Newsome comes in. He's the most reliable target left for Howell.

People look at Howell's numbers and think UNC is bombs away all the time, but they haven't been (with the exception, of course, of Brown). They really like the quick slants and dumpoffs to the backs, then let them do the work with their legs. They'll run multiple slanters on the same play, at varying depths, to allow Howell to take his pick.

Schematically, UNC looks a lot like A&M in how they line up and block up front. They'll usually go with three wideouts and a tight end or four wides with one back next to Howell in the shotgun. The Heels tend to zone block, but they will run some counter action as well. The biggest difference is they like to slant a lot more than A&M does; all five guys will block at an angle instead of going straight ahead.

Though they've been good in run blocking, the offensive line is average at best when it comes to protecting Howell. He's been sacked 30 times and been hit a lot. With a defense like A&M's, they're going to have to find a way to do better because odds are a lot of this game will fall on Howell's shoulders. He's easily the best player they have left and the game will likely be put in his hands. That could mean a whole lot of pass attempts and much less balance than the Tar Heels have shown so far this year.