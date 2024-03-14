Now boarding: A&M takes SEC Tournament opener
NASHVILLE, TENN. -- Texas A&M's shooting woes followed them to the SEC Tournament, but their ability to rebound also made the trip.
The Aggies pulled down 21 offensive rebounds, leading to 21 second chance points, which was more than enough to offset A&M's 37% shooting in a 80-71 win over Ole Miss. A&M made it interesting by allowing a late 10-0 run by the Rebels, but salted the game away at the free throw line.
The win in the 7-10 game likely puts the Aggies (19-13, 10-9 SEC) on the verge of an NCAA Tournament berth for the second consecutive year.
The Aggies blew out Ole Miss (20-12, 7-12 SEC) in Oxford on Saturday after jumping out to a 14-0 lead, but this game was different. The Rebels led for much of the first half, until Wade Taylor (20 points) tied the game at 23 with 6:29 to go. The Aggies would score another 6 consecutive points and would not trail again, even though Ole Miss did tie the game at 31 with 2:47 to go in the first half.
Layups by Manny Obaskei (12 points) and Boots Radford (18 points) -- with Radford's coming on an offensive rebound on a Taylor 3-point miss -- gave the Aggies a 35-31 lead at the half.
A&M's bad shooting got worse after halftime, but ironically, their lead grew. Ole Miss cut A&M's lead to 1 at 40-39 with 15:43 to go in the game, but Solomon Washington (13 points) tipped in a miss by Obaseki to put the Aggies back up 3; a minute later, he hit a 3-pointer to put the Aggies up 46-41.
Washington struck again on the offensive boards off a missed free throw from Jace Carter (2 points), adding a layup to put the Aggies up 55-42 with 9:17 left.
The Aggies would push their lead to as much as 13 when Radford hit a 3 with 4:52 left -- of course, off of an offensive rebound. But in less than 2 minutes, A&M gave up a 10-0 run to Ole Miss that was capped by a 3--pointer by Matthew Murrell (14 points) to make it a 61-58 game with 2:16 to go.
But, as it has so many times in recent years, the free throw line came to A&M's rescue. The Aggies would make 17 free throws in the final 2 minutes, missing only once. That was enough to outlast one last Ole Miss surge, which cut the lead to as little as 5 with 28 seconds left in the game.
The Aggies out-rebounded Ole Miss 48-32, including 21-9 on the offensive glass. Andersson Garcia had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, including 8 offensive.
A&M will get little rest, as they play No. 9 Kentucky (23-8, 13-5 SEC) tomorrow at 6 p.m. central time. The Aggies beat the Wildcats 98-92 in overtime at Reed Arena earlier this season.