The Aggies pulled down 21 offensive rebounds, leading to 21 second chance points, which was more than enough to offset A&M's 37% shooting in a 80-71 win over Ole Miss. A&M made it interesting by allowing a late 10-0 run by the Rebels, but salted the game away at the free throw line.

The win in the 7-10 game likely puts the Aggies (19-13, 10-9 SEC) on the verge of an NCAA Tournament berth for the second consecutive year.

The Aggies blew out Ole Miss (20-12, 7-12 SEC) in Oxford on Saturday after jumping out to a 14-0 lead, but this game was different. The Rebels led for much of the first half, until Wade Taylor (20 points) tied the game at 23 with 6:29 to go. The Aggies would score another 6 consecutive points and would not trail again, even though Ole Miss did tie the game at 31 with 2:47 to go in the first half.

Layups by Manny Obaskei (12 points) and Boots Radford (18 points) -- with Radford's coming on an offensive rebound on a Taylor 3-point miss -- gave the Aggies a 35-31 lead at the half.

A&M's bad shooting got worse after halftime, but ironically, their lead grew. Ole Miss cut A&M's lead to 1 at 40-39 with 15:43 to go in the game, but Solomon Washington (13 points) tipped in a miss by Obaseki to put the Aggies back up 3; a minute later, he hit a 3-pointer to put the Aggies up 46-41.

Washington struck again on the offensive boards off a missed free throw from Jace Carter (2 points), adding a layup to put the Aggies up 55-42 with 9:17 left.

The Aggies would push their lead to as much as 13 when Radford hit a 3 with 4:52 left -- of course, off of an offensive rebound. But in less than 2 minutes, A&M gave up a 10-0 run to Ole Miss that was capped by a 3--pointer by Matthew Murrell (14 points) to make it a 61-58 game with 2:16 to go.

But, as it has so many times in recent years, the free throw line came to A&M's rescue. The Aggies would make 17 free throws in the final 2 minutes, missing only once. That was enough to outlast one last Ole Miss surge, which cut the lead to as little as 5 with 28 seconds left in the game.

The Aggies out-rebounded Ole Miss 48-32, including 21-9 on the offensive glass. Andersson Garcia had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, including 8 offensive.

A&M will get little rest, as they play No. 9 Kentucky (23-8, 13-5 SEC) tomorrow at 6 p.m. central time. The Aggies beat the Wildcats 98-92 in overtime at Reed Arena earlier this season.