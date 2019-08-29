"You're never the quarterback until your team will go through hell for you," he said. In Fisher's mind, Kellen Mond has reached that level.

Mond made a major step forward in his sophomore season, completing more than 57% of his passes for 3,107 yards and 24 touchdowns against 8 interceptions. With Nick Starkel's transfer, Mond is now the unquestioned starter. Where Starkel's departure may have reduced some pressure on him, the loss of Erik McCoy and Trayveon Williams has made it all the more important for Mond to be a team leader.

"He's grown a lot," right tackle Carson Green said. "He needed to take that leadership role and he took it. He's leading the team more and we needed that."

Mond has shown leadership both on the field and off it, as he has worked harder on the mental aspect of the game. Fisher said several times this summer that Mond now realizes playing quarterback in the SEC is a year-round job and is approaching it that way.

"Sometimes in the first year, you're trying to get the grasp of things. So there was a lot of film study this offseason, just trying to take everything with me," Mond said. "I really want to take a big leap, like I did from freshman to sophomore years, so there's been a lot of constant hard work."

While Mond hopes to lead by example, he has also taken on a more vocal role in the absence of McCoy and Williams, who did most of the talking last year.

"My first year with coach Fisher, you're battling for a position, you're trying to prove yourself to everyone and win the team and earn respect. Now that I have respect, it's my job to be a leader," he said.

Mond said he feels more comfortable and confident now that he's been in Fisher's offense for two years. That comfort level, he said, seems to extend to the rest of the offense as well.

"The offensive linemen are able to pick up more protections, the running backs are a lot more advanced in protection, the wide receivers are able to run a lot more complex routes and also understand the timing of each route. I feel like everybody in year two has taken a big leap," he said.

Mond's own boost of confidence has been noticed by his teammates.

"He's incredible this year. His confidence is through the roof," Green said. "When he gets in the huddle, he's like, 'Guys, we're gonna win this rep, we're gonna take every play at a time.' He's really calmed down a lot, and as offensive linemen, we have a lot of faith in him."

During SEC Media Days, Mond caused a stir when he said he thought he could be the best quarterback in the SEC this season. He hasn't backed down from that stance since.

"I actually believe that," he said.

So do his teammates.

"(Mond) just seems more confident -- and he should," left tackle Dan Moore said. "He can play, and we know this."



