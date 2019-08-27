"We went against a lot of guys who went in the top two rounds," Green said when asked about his experience last year. Moore was a lot more specific, ticking off the players he faced off with before the calendar even reached November.

"Clelin Ferrell, (Christian) Wilkins, Josh Allen -- - I faced some guys early in the season," he recounted. "I’m thankful for it. Seeing it early in the season, it helped me grow so much."

After being pummeled by opposing linemen in the first half of the season, the Aggie offensive line began to mesh down the stretch and played its best football during the final weeks of the 2018 season. Moore says that wasn't a coincidence, as he and other inexperienced starters became more acclimated to the demands of the SEC.

"After the bye week, I felt like I was playing a different game," he said. "That’s when I felt like, 'ok.'"

That level of confidence has increased, now that Moore and Green have 13 consecutive starts under belts.

"At my position, you get better as you go on. I feel like the more you play the offensive line, the better you get," Moore explained. "It’s just a position that comes with experience, and confidence comes with it as well."

Having a second year in Jimbo Fisher's offense will also be a help, as both Moore and Green will be more familiar with the scheme and their respective responsibilities.

"We feel a lot better about the system. It wasn't like everything was thrown at us at once and we were trying to figure it all out (this season); now, we're going through the details of each play like, 'Why are you doing this? Why are you moving your head on this shoulder and not this shoulder?' You can really start going in depth on how you want to run each play and we're… able to make it more our game now."

Moore and Green will be joined up front by fellow junior Jared Hocker, who started eight games last year at left guard; redshirt junior Ryan McCollum, who closed 2018 as the starting right guard before moving to center this spring and 5-star freshman Kenyon Green. Even though the group has been reshuffled a few times this summer, Green believes the group is ready to perform.

"We're pretty close, but the main thing is communication. We have to trust each other to make the right calls," he said. "There's going to be a lot of people that are going to play a lot of different roles, but we know if everybody does their job, we're going to be able to win and move everybody up front."

After finishing 2018 9-4, the Aggies enter the 2019 season ranked in the top 15 and with high expectations. Even with a brutal schedule that includes Clemson and Georgia along with the SEC West, the offensive tackles believe the program can accomplish a lot.

"This, being our second year with coach Fisher, we're starting to learn the culture change he wants to bring to Texas A&M. It's a winning style of football, and it's a style of football a lot of us haven't seen before and this university hasn't seen before," Moore said.

After the battering of early 2018 gave way to more success in the second half of the year, Moore and Green enter 2019 with increased confidence. That confidence isn't limited to themselves; they believe the team around them deserves it as well.

"I think we're capable of a lot of things. We have a lot of talented guys, a lot of young guys, a lot of names you haven't heard before, so I'm excited," Moore said.

Green said the prognosticators downplaying A&M's chances in 2019 could be making a mistake.

"Why not us? Why can't we win every game?" he said.























