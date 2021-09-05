O'Neal's pick six wakes em up as Aggies roll, 41-10

The senior safety’s 85-yard interception return for a touchdown ignited both sides of the Aggie football team as A&M (1-0) used a strong third quarter to pull away from Kent State 41-10.

The Golden Flashes (0-1) were in down 13-3 but in the midst of their best drive of the night when quarterback Dustin Crum tried to force a pass over the middle on 2nd and 10 at the Aggie 22. O’Neal deflected the pass to himself at the A&M 15, grabbed the ball and took off down the field with an escort of DeMarvin Leal and Demani Richardson and dove into the end zone untouched. It was his second interception of the game, tying his team high from a year ago.

That opened the floodgates for an Aggie offense that had moved the ball up and down the field repeatedly on the Golden Flashes but had engaged in repeated acts of self-sabotage. A&M threw two interceptions, failed to convert on fourth and 1, dropped a sure touchdown pass and had a critical hold — all inside the Kent State 30 yard line.

Then O’Neal made his move.

“I guess wake ‘em up (his motto) is coming to fruition now,” he said. “8 (Leal)’s got a big ol’ trunk, so I just got behind him and followed that big trunk all the way.”

After A&M forced a quick Kent State punt, the Aggies struck again. With Isaiah Spiller (17 carries, 113 yards) momentarily banged up, sophomore running back Devon Achane came on the field and broke free for a 63-yard touchdown to make the score 27-3.

The Aggies nearly scored again on their next possession after quarterback Haynes King (21-33, 292 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT) hit wideout Caleb Chapman for a 53-yard completion down to the Kent State 22, but a deflected pass ended up in an interception — King’s third of the night in scoring range. But he rebounded quickly, throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ainias Smith (8 catches, 100 yards, 2 TD) with 11:31 to go. Achane scored again on the next drive to cap a 12 carry, 127 yards performance and giving the Aggies their 31-point margin of victory.

The game started off appearing like the Aggies would score at will, as they put up 10 points on their first two possessions. King found Smith for a 4-yard touchdown on A&M’s first drive, and Seth Small hit a 49-yard field goal — but then the Aggies started making mistakes. Those 10 points were all the Aggies would have at the half, but the undermanned defense held down the nation’s most explosive offense in 2020, holding the Golden Flashes to a field goal on their first possession. Their final drive of the half ended with an interception in the end zone by O’Neal, turning Kent State away with nothing.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We played a very sloppy game, in my opinion.”

On the other hand, Fisher said he wasn’t discouraged by King’s first career start, even if he threw the same number of interceptions Kellen Mond did all of last season.

“Haynes had good game. He overcame things...that's how you measure players. He could create a lot of doubt on himself and he didn’t,” Fisher said. “Sometimes, when young quarterbacks throw picks, they won’t go back in the middle. He did.”

The Aggies ended up with two backs over 100 yards rushing and 595 yards of total offense — 195 of which came in the decisive third quarter. While it was far from a perfect performance, it was more than enough to get the job done.

“In the second half, we calmed down and played our game,” Spiller said. “I think we’ll be find moving forward.”