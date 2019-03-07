Offensive line revamp begins this spring
AggieYell.com's spring practice preview continues with a look at the offensive line, which may have as many as three spots to fill.
Recapping 2018
Former line coach Jim Turner pieced together a group last fall around center Erik McCoy that had some major flaws yet was also mostly effective. The Aggies gave up 34 sacks, but were also one of the nation's top offenses and had the SEC's leading rusher in Trayveon Williams. The group got better as the season progressed and seemed to finally find a groove with the grouping of Dan Moore, Keaton Sutherland, McCoy, Ryan McCollum and Carson Green. Sutherland and McCoy, however, are gone -- and McCollum may shift to center to replace McCoy.
Returning players (projected spring first teamers in bold)
Tackles:
Junior Dan Moore (started all 13 games at left tackle; ProFootball Focus Season Score of 57.4)
Junior Carson Green (started all 13 games at right tackle; PFF season score of 63.9)
Redshirt Junior Kellen Diesch (played in 10 games; PFF season score of 68.3)
Redshirt Freshman Cole Blanton (did not play in 2018)
Redshirt Junior Riley Anderson (played in three games in 2018)
Guards/Centers:
Junior Jared Hocker (played in 8 games in 2018, starting five; PFF season score of 55)
Redshirt Junior Ryan McCollum (played in 11 games in 2018; PFF season score of 52.2)
Redshirt Sophomore Grayson Reed (played in 4 games in 2018; PFF season score of 59.6)
Redshirt Freshman Luke Matthews (did not play in 2018)
Redshirt Freshman Tank Jenkins (did not play in 2018)
Redshirt Freshman Barton Clement (did not play in 2018)
Senior Colton Prater (played in 12 games in 2018; PFF season score of 62.7)
New arrivals
None in the spring.
Departures
Center Erik McCoy
Guard Keaton Sutherland
Guard Connor Lanfear
Arriving this summer
The pressure's on
Everyone, really, with the arrival of new line coach Josh Henson. But for Diesch, Hocker, Reed and Prater, a bad spring will open the door wide for the younger, less experienced but very talented freshmen.
Prediction
The veterans leave the spring with the first team, meaning Moore at left tackle, Reed and Hocker at the guard positions, McCollum at center and Green at right tackle. The real competition will come in the summer with the arrival of Kenyon Green, who may help the redshirt freshmen majorly alter the look of the front line.