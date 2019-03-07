AggieYell.com's spring practice preview continues with a look at the offensive line, which may have as many as three spots to fill.

Ryan McCollum may move from guard to center and replace Erik McCoy.

Recapping 2018

Former line coach Jim Turner pieced together a group last fall around center Erik McCoy that had some major flaws yet was also mostly effective. The Aggies gave up 34 sacks, but were also one of the nation's top offenses and had the SEC's leading rusher in Trayveon Williams. The group got better as the season progressed and seemed to finally find a groove with the grouping of Dan Moore, Keaton Sutherland, McCoy, Ryan McCollum and Carson Green. Sutherland and McCoy, however, are gone -- and McCollum may shift to center to replace McCoy.

Returning players (projected spring first teamers in bold)

Tackles: Junior Dan Moore (started all 13 games at left tackle; ProFootball Focus Season Score of 57.4) Junior Carson Green (started all 13 games at right tackle; PFF season score of 63.9) Redshirt Junior Kellen Diesch (played in 10 games; PFF season score of 68.3) Redshirt Freshman Cole Blanton (did not play in 2018) Redshirt Junior Riley Anderson (played in three games in 2018) Guards/Centers: Junior Jared Hocker (played in 8 games in 2018, starting five; PFF season score of 55) Redshirt Junior Ryan McCollum (played in 11 games in 2018; PFF season score of 52.2) Redshirt Sophomore Grayson Reed (played in 4 games in 2018; PFF season score of 59.6) Redshirt Freshman Luke Matthews (did not play in 2018) Redshirt Freshman Tank Jenkins (did not play in 2018) Redshirt Freshman Barton Clement (did not play in 2018) Senior Colton Prater (played in 12 games in 2018; PFF season score of 62.7)

New arrivals

None in the spring.



Departures

Center Erik McCoy Guard Keaton Sutherland Guard Connor Lanfear

Arriving this summer

The pressure's on

Everyone, really, with the arrival of new line coach Josh Henson. But for Diesch, Hocker, Reed and Prater, a bad spring will open the door wide for the younger, less experienced but very talented freshmen.

Prediction