The Rebels went 5-7 last year, but only won one conference game. That dismal showing came in spite of having outstanding offensive weapons like QB Jordan Ta'amu and WRs D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge. They are now all gone, leaving Ole Miss with an offense in the midst of a rebuild to go with one of the nation's worst defenses.

Still, Matt Luke feels good going into 2019, as the Rebels have their full compliment of 85 scholarships back and have brought in an offensive guru to revamp the offense behind redshirt freshman QB Matt Corrall.

"I was very, very impressed with Rich Rodriquez this spring, not only implementing his offense, but seeing the attitude and the toughness that he's instilling in that side of the ball. And I think that's going to be a dynamic unit. It's going to be fun to watch," he said.

Rodriguez implemented a high effective offense at both West Virginia and Arizona, and hopes to do the same in Oxford. Luke said he brings more than an impressive pedigree to his new job as the Ole Miss offensive coordinator.

"I think the number one thing that comes to mind is that edge and that toughness, that swagger," Luke said. "That's what immediately comes to mind, but to get a little bit more Xs and Os and scheme-wise, you have to be able to defend all 11 players. You have to be able to account for the quarterback, whether it's in a designed run or a zone read. So I think they would have to defend the whole field and defend all of the 11 players is something that comes to mind immediately."

The bigger task will be remaking a defense that ranked 121st out of 129 teams last year and gave up 36.2 points per game. New defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre is installing a 3-4 defense, which Luke thinks will help make the unit much improved.

"Mike and I worked together for several years and knew he was a great teacher, but I really enjoyed seeing the way this defense bought in to this system. We got a bunch of guys on that side of the ball that have played a lot. And quite frankly, they are tired of hearing about how bad they are," Luke said.

After two years of probation and no shot at the postseason, the Rebels are back on solid footing. But Luke has no misconceptions about the tough road ahead.

"It wasn't too long ago that this program was competing for championships. And I think, this young team, they got to go out there and compete, and they got to grow. That's what has to happen, but the immediate goal for this year is to get this team back to the post season and then start getting back into the hunt for winning championships," he said.