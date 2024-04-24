After being remarkably quiet for more than a month after their season ended, the Aggies saw three freshmen bolt for the transfer portal Wednesday. Of the three, only one saw playing time this past season.

That one player, Bryce Lindsey, was supposed to be the heir apparent to Wade Taylor IV. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard from Baltimore played in eight games, but saw his playing time vanish once conference play began. His top performance came in A&M's blowout win over DePaul, when he scored 10 points. For his lone season in Aggieland, Lindsey made 6 of 18 shots, including 2 of 11 3-point attempts. He had 5 assists and 6 turnovers.

After redshirting this past season, center Brandon White watched as the Aggies landed Minnesota center/power foward Pharrel Payne yesterday, then decided he would hit the portal as well. The 6-foot-10, 245-pound big man joined the A&M program after finishing his high school career at Kanye West's Donda Academy.

Even though he has yet to play a minute of college basketball, forward Tyler Ringgold is transferring for the second time. A native of Baton Rouge, Ringgold originally signed with South Florida, then requested a release from his letter of intent in April 2023. He then transferred to A&M, which offered him his first scholarship. But, like Brown, the addition of Payne, along with the return of Henry Coleman III, Solomon Washington and Andersson Garcia, left little path to playing time for him.

The only remaining member of the 2023-24 signing class with the team is Washington, D.C. wing Rob Dockery, who reclassified to join the Aggies a year early and then redshirted.



