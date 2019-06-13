AggieYell.com continues its look at all scholarship position players on campus this spring with an unsettled group of cornerbacks.

Debione Renfro has two years of starting experience under his belt.

Junior Debione Renfro

Renfro is now A&M's most experienced corner, having started for much of the past two years. He's been up and down in pass coverage, but more consistent than anyone else in the unit during that time. He's a strong tackler and has a knack for forcing fumbles, but his tendency to give up fewer big plays than the other corners may keep him on the field.

Myles Jones has a shot at reclaiming a starting job.

Jones spent much of 2018 as the third corner, but moved into the starting lineup midway through the UAB game and stayed there. A lot of teams tried to target him deep, but he did a pretty good job -- especially against LSU, until he got hurt. This spring, he didn't do much as he dealt with another injury, but he will probably start with the 1s and be on a very short leash this summer.

2019 is make or break for Charles Oliver.

Senior Charles Oliver

After a nice performance in 2017, Oliver got picked on early and often in 2018 until he was finally pulled late in the season. Oliver has shown he can play corner in the SEC and good corners have to have short memories, but that may be a tough one to shake. But if he's going to get back on the field, he needs to do it fast, because he didn't stand out in the spring and the presence of Elijah Blades and Erick Young won't make playing time any easier to get this summer.

Devin Morris may have worked himself back into the equation this spring.

Redshirt sophomore Devin Morris

Morris has yet to play at A&M, but that may change in 2019. He's almost certainly going to be used on special teams, where his 4.4-second 40-yard-dash time will come in handy. But he also put in a solid showing this spring at corner and continued improvement could put him right back into the mix.

Trayvon Fuller (far left) could be lost in the shuffle.

Junior Travon Fuller

Fuller has been a backup each of the past two years and, in spite of A&M's woes in pass defense, hasn't been able to break into the starting lineup. If he doesn't have a strong summer, he could easily get passed up by the new arrivals as they shake up the depth chart.

Moses Reynolds may have played himself back into A&M's plans.

Redshirt Junior Moses Reynolds