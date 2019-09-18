The Southwest Classic between the Aggies and Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington began when A&M was still in the Big 12, giving the two teams a chance to fill their non-conferene schedule with a quality opponent. Now that both teams are in the SEC West, the game is now looked at more as a lost home game every other year.

When A&M entered the SEC in 2012, the two teams reached an agreement with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (an Arkansas graduate) allowing both teams to host a game before returning to AT&T Stadium in 2014. In exhange, the contract for the series was extended to 2024.

Even though fans on both sides have grumbled about the arrangement, there has been no attempt by either Arkansas or A&M to find a way out. That may have changed Tuesday, when new A&M AD Ross Bjork indicated on social media that he might seek alternatives to the current situation.

After an A&M former student tweeted that he would look to build a staute of Bjork if he could get the Arkansas game out of Arlington and back to a regular home and home affair, Bjork responded.