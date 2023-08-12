A&M now has 19 commits from 10 different states. The Aggies have eight commits from Texas, two from Mississippi and New Jersey and one each from Washington, California, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Illinois and Alabama.

Ahfua was considered a longtime lean to the Utes, but the combination of fellow Seattle O'Dea lineman Mark Nabou at A&M and a strong visit for the Aggies' pool party helped swing the advantage. He is the second interior lineman to commit to A&M for the 2024 class, joining Katy's Coen Echols.

One of the premiere interior offensive linemen in the nation, Ahfua has been on the radar screen of major college programs since he was in 8th grade, when he was offered by Alabama. He has more than two dozen offers, from the likes of Georgia, LSU, Texas, USC and Tennessee, but his finalists were the Aggies, Utah and Miami.

Ahfua is freakishly athletic, which is what got him on the wish lists of major programs before he even got into high school. Before he became an offensive lineman, he was a running back, believe it or not.

Some of those running back tendencies are still apparent, as he is quick out of his stance and can get out as a pulling guard. Once he gets his hands on an opponent, it's pretty much over. He's way too strong for them. And keep in mind, these highlights are from two years ago.

Ahfua is just flat strong. His lower body is powerful enough that he can drive opposing defenders off the line, and his arms can pass rushers at bay. He actually cheats himself a little bit by coming up so high out of his stance instead of staying low and just going through the opponent. That's something he'll have to work on at the next level.

Ahfua has the power to be a dominant lineman, but he's still got to work some on his technique. Thankfully, A&M won't have to rush him, because they've got some excellent depth at guard -- including fellow O'Dea alum Mark Nabou. The likes of Kam Dewberry, Nabou and T.J. Shanahan should allow Ahfua a season to refine his skill set before he takes on a starting job.