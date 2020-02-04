Patrick Lewis' Quick Snaps
Howdy! Welcome to Quick Snaps! It will be here where I will let you guys know my thoughts on topics surrounding the football team.
In my first series, I will let you guys know my favorite recruit(s), position battles to watch, who I am excited to see on the field in 2020, and can’t miss recruits! I will also be picking 5 questions that you guys want answered for the next series! Ask away!
Favorite recruit: I’m going to go against the grain and pick a group instead of a single player. I’m going to go with the Defensive Backs. This is the best group of DBs A&M has signed in a long time. These guys bring speed, athleticism, and size. We’ve improved a lot in recent years and can expect that trend to continue with the recent influx of talent. This group brings great depth and I expect them to really push the veteran group for playing time.
Headliner: Jaylon Jones
We expect him to make a lot of noise out of the gate. We believe this because of the value he brings in terms of “The more you can do.” He is very versatile in his ability to play corner and safety at a high level. This has to have Coach Elko smiling from ear to ear. This truly allows him to be versatile in his play calling and confuse opponents by having guys like Jones who can line up in multiple positions. I’m predicting a starting position by the end of the year. Worst case scenario is he gets a bunch of playing time and becomes a special teams demon!
Sleeper: Josh Moten
This guys has a knack for finding the football. His tape is full of him breaking up passes, and catching interceptions. He is very disciplined in his reads. He is very calm, he plays what he sees in front of him. He’s a blanket in man coverage, fluid hips and will get his head around to make plays on the football. He is big enough to play zone coverage as well. You’ll rarely see him out of place. He will be a guy that you could see covering the slot early in his career. He has the quickness, tackling ability to thrive there as well.
X Factor: Antonio Johnson
It was tough not making Antonio Johnson the headliner, so I crowned him the X factor. He’s a wide receiver playing defensive back when the ball is in the air. Kam Chancellor size with ability to play centerfield. He is a rare find This guy has the potential to change the way A&M plays football on the backend.This can allow us to play more man coverage with him going directly to the football once it’s in the air. I can’t say we currently have a guy like this already on campus. He makes plays all over the field and will come down and tackle. His field awareness is like no other.
Dark Horse: Brian George
Like most of us, I knew very little about Brian George. Honestly, I knew nothing. First thing that stands out is his size! The second thing is his ability to move at the size. George is a football player! He plays the run, he does not shy away from contact. He is aggressive but he is calculated! He shows that he can play on and off coverage and be successful. He reacts quickly and flat out gets the job done. He is fluid in his technique, swift in the hips, and will make a play on the football.
Battles in 2020
Wide Receiver: Demond Demas vs Everybody
Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers have gone to the NFL. I fully expect Jhamon Ausborn to be the number 1 receiver. Who will be #2? Demond is a great talent with rare ability. Will Demas be able to steal the spot away from guys already on campus? It’s possible but there’s guys on campus with promise that we have yet to see. You can’t count out guys like Dylan Wright, Jalen Preston, Caleb Chapman. Jimbo does a great job of developing players.You never know who may emerge they have been in the system, they have plenty of upside. Do they have enough to keep him off the field early on?
Offensive line: Take a deep breath! Exhale! We return 4 starters, I predict a lot of shuffling during spring and fall camp to get the right combinations on the field. Continuity matters along the offensive line, it’s the glue that holds it all together! Take it for what it’s worth but each of these guys were baptized by fire last year. They took on the toughest front 7 week in and week out. It was a rough year but you can only grow and get better from it. It’s hard to predict young guys playing early on the OL because there’s many different factors that come into play. My biggest bet would be Chris Morris and Aki Ogunbiyi really pushing for playing time. I would not count out Luke Matthews, Barton Clement as it’s their time to step up and prove they belong.
Most excited to see on the field in 2020. Jalen Wydermyer and Baylor Cupp.
If you look at Jimbo’s history involving tight ends, you will see that they are key to his success. He likes to use multiple TEs who can create mismatches, block and catch the football. What better duo to have than Wydermyer and Cupp? These guys check the box on all of these categories. You throw in newcomer Blake Smith and you have three quality TEs. It’s amazing how good Wydermyer was last year and to think he was an afterthought to Cupp prior to his ankle injury. Wydermyer rose to the challenge by catching 31 passes for 419 yards and 6 touchdowns. Cupp was playing way above expectations when he arrived on campus. With time of healing and rehabilitation we hope and pray he’s back to himself, a dominant football player. I have all the faith in this group and look forward to see them dominate together! I predict these guys to both be in the top 100 draft picks when it’s their time!
Can’t miss recruits 2021:
Bryce Foster. He is a big,strong physical football player. Guys like this help change the landscape of your football program. He is explosive, moves defenders in the run game, and he is an anchor in pass protection. He is also an A&M legacy. We don’t have the best track record at recruiting legacies but it seems like he loves the Aggies!
RBs: Camar Wheaton/ LJ Johnson. Even if A&M does sign Zach Evans, which nobody knows if that will happen, you have to get one of these two running backs. It’s ok to overcrowd the backfield with talent. Injuries happen and with an offense that’s made to run first you can never have too many options. Wheaton and Johnson are two of the top RBs in the country let alone the state of Texas. They both possess superb skills. They are home run threats who can run over defenders as well. They can catch the football out of the backfield, overall game changers. One of these prospects can help solidify our offense.