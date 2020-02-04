In my first series, I will let you guys know my favorite recruit(s), position battles to watch, who I am excited to see on the field in 2020, and can’t miss recruits! I will also be picking 5 questions that you guys want answered for the next series! Ask away!

Favorite recruit: I’m going to go against the grain and pick a group instead of a single player. I’m going to go with the Defensive Backs. This is the best group of DBs A&M has signed in a long time. These guys bring speed, athleticism, and size. We’ve improved a lot in recent years and can expect that trend to continue with the recent influx of talent. This group brings great depth and I expect them to really push the veteran group for playing time.

Headliner: Jaylon Jones

We expect him to make a lot of noise out of the gate. We believe this because of the value he brings in terms of “The more you can do.” He is very versatile in his ability to play corner and safety at a high level. This has to have Coach Elko smiling from ear to ear. This truly allows him to be versatile in his play calling and confuse opponents by having guys like Jones who can line up in multiple positions. I’m predicting a starting position by the end of the year. Worst case scenario is he gets a bunch of playing time and becomes a special teams demon!

Sleeper: Josh Moten

This guys has a knack for finding the football. His tape is full of him breaking up passes, and catching interceptions. He is very disciplined in his reads. He is very calm, he plays what he sees in front of him. He’s a blanket in man coverage, fluid hips and will get his head around to make plays on the football. He is big enough to play zone coverage as well. You’ll rarely see him out of place. He will be a guy that you could see covering the slot early in his career. He has the quickness, tackling ability to thrive there as well.

X Factor: Antonio Johnson

It was tough not making Antonio Johnson the headliner, so I crowned him the X factor. He’s a wide receiver playing defensive back when the ball is in the air. Kam Chancellor size with ability to play centerfield. He is a rare find This guy has the potential to change the way A&M plays football on the backend.This can allow us to play more man coverage with him going directly to the football once it’s in the air. I can’t say we currently have a guy like this already on campus. He makes plays all over the field and will come down and tackle. His field awareness is like no other.

Dark Horse: Brian George

Like most of us, I knew very little about Brian George. Honestly, I knew nothing. First thing that stands out is his size! The second thing is his ability to move at the size. George is a football player! He plays the run, he does not shy away from contact. He is aggressive but he is calculated! He shows that he can play on and off coverage and be successful. He reacts quickly and flat out gets the job done. He is fluid in his technique, swift in the hips, and will make a play on the football.