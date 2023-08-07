Say hello to the new Bobby Petrino, offensive coordinator and teacher. During an extended conversation with reporters, Petrino quashed the idea that he and head coach Jimbo Fisher would clash due to their strong personalities.

"Coach is the boss ... and my job is to try and keep him happy and make sure everything works the way he wants it to work," he responded to a question on the matter posed by AggieYell.com. It echoed Fisher's own comments from earlier in the week, when he said things had run smoothly since Petrino arrived.

“There was never a question or concern on my part about us getting along or functioning or (meshing) together at all. Bobby is a great guy, a smart guy and a hell of a football coach...our players are relating to him very well," he said.

Petrino said his respect for Fisher was one of the reasons the A&M job was appealing to him to begin with.

"When we're in the same conference, you know, you get ready for a game. And the first video we want to put on is let's see the Florida State did against him. So my knowledge of his success and what he likes to do offense, made it very, very attractive," he said.

Petrino spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Missouri State in the FCS, where he said he was "having a great time." But something, he said, was missing.

"One of my goals there was to mentor and raise young coaches. So that was a lot of fun, but I always had the itch to get back to this conference and be able to coach at this level," Petrino explained. "It's been a lot of fun. Coach (Fisher) is a ball coach and the ability to go in the meeting room and watch video and listen to his philosophies and his techniques and fundamentals -- I've improved a lot as a coach and my knowledge has improved a lot as a coach, just in the short time that I've been here."

Petrino detailed his mindset to running an offense, saying that the talents of his players will dictate the playcalls.

"It's exciting to see the talent that we have and in the weapons that we have ... a big part offense is not the playbook and the things that you'd like to run. You never really call the play because 'I like this play,'" he said. "You call plays for players, and you gotta get all our weapons in the right spots and quarterbacks have to understand that it's our job to get them the ball in good spots where they can make plays for you."

Petrino said his approach to calling plays could be simplified to FTS: Feed the Studs.

"It's kind of the quarterbacks and the coaches need to understand, how do we get the ball to our best guys? What I was saying earlier was I've never called the play just because this is a fancy play ... I call the play to get the ball to Noah (Thomas) or Ainias (Smith) or Evan (Stewart) or Moose (Muhammad)," he said. "How do we get the ball to them? Where's the matchup at? And our quarterbacks are just learning that right now."

The discussion made it clear that Petrino would be calling the plays, but he confirmed that when the question was put to him directly.

"I've been calling the plays out of practice, and then we'll do that (in games)," he said. "A lot of times, the plays are called throughout the week. I want to make sure that we spend time preparing our players and they understand situations and they can rely that they're gonna they're gonna get to play calls that they worked on and practiced on and got better on during the week."

Even though Petrino admitted to having the desire to return to the Power 5 level, he didn't seem to look at the idea of being A&M's offensive coordinator as simply being a springboard to another head coaching opportunity.

"First and foremost, my role is to teach and learn and get to know how they learn. Which I'm truly enjoying -- being in the classroom with the quarterbacks and teaching and being there every day has been a lot of fun," he said. "I'm not interested in showing people anything. My thing right now is to have the opportunity to work with young men. Try to do everything I can to provide them confidence in what they're doing. Try to make sure that they understand that they need to use the gifts that God gave them to be the best that they possibly can be. And I get to affect you know their lives in a positive manner. So that's really what what I'm enjoying the most."











