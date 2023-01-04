Multiple sources have verified to Aggieyell.com that A&M is working towards an agreement with former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino, who took the offensive coordinator job at UNLV just 19 days ago.

Petrino, 61, has been a head coach in both the college ranks and in the NFL. He sports a 137-71 record as a head coach in college and has led some of the more explosive offensives of the past few decades.

Petrino turned Louisville into a team of national prominence, winning 11 games in 2004 and 12 in 2006, leading to a berth in the Orange Bowl. He then bolted from Louisville to take the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons, a disaster that lasted a mere 13 games.

Petrino headed back to the college ranks to take over at Arkansas and promptly turned the Razorbacks into one of the better teams in the SEC. Arkansas went 11-2 and 12-2 in 2011 and 2012, playing in the Cotton and Sugar Bowls. Arkansas ended 2012 ranked fifth nationally, their first top-five finish in more than 30 years.

After an offseason motorcycle accident in which he lied about the presence of Rebecca Dorrell, a member of the Arkansas staff with whom he was having an affair, Petrino was fired. He went on to coach a season at Western Kentucky, where he had an 8-4 record, before returning to Louisville for the 2014 season.

Again, the Cardinals became nationally prominent as Petrino developed the offense to operate around superstar and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. During his second stay at Louisville, Petrino and the Cardinals beat Florida State – led by Jimbo Fisher – 63-20.

Petrino was fired after the 2018 season but resurfaced at Missouri State in time for the 2020 season. After three years at the helm there, which included an FCS playoff berth, he took the job as UNLV’s offensive coordinator under Barry Odom. That tenure lasted less than three weeks.



