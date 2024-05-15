Post-spring check-in: CB
AggieYell.com's look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal continues with the cornerbacks.
Players who took part
Junior Will Lee (42 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, 6 passes broken up at Kansas State in 2023)
Senior BJ Mayes (41 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 10 passes broken up at UAB)
Senior Tyreek Chappell (21 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 INT in 10 games)
Junior Donovan Saunders (17 tackles, 3 INT, 11 passes broken up at Cal Poly)
Sophomore Jayvon Thomas (15 tackles in 9 games)
Transfers out after spring practice
Redshirt sophomore Bobby Taylor retired.
Summer additions
Injuries
Redshirt freshman Dezz Ricks (redshirted at Alabama before transferring to A&M) missed the spring.
Positives
The overall performance of the corners was significantly better than it was in the spring of 2023, which was a precursor to the disaster that was last season.
Lee looked like a starter from the day he arrived, playing a physical brand of corner.
Mayes also looked as advertised, playing well in man coverage.
Saunders, who took a big step up from Cal Poly, looked like he wasn't intimidated by SEC receivers.
Chappell, who struggled at times last year, looked like he was his old self with the return of coach Mike Elko and the arrival of CB coach Jordan Peterson.
Causes for concern
Ricks, who could be the most talented of the group, did not take part in spring ball due to injury. The former 5-star is expected to return this summer.
Analysis
For fear of beating a dead horse, you shouldn't read too much into spring practice. But, having said that, the cornerback group looks light years ahead of where it was last year. Both seasons left them reliant on transfers, but this season's bunch are more numerous, more talented, and perhaps most importantly, mostly healthy.
Lee was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection last year and one of the hottest players in the early transfer portal. He came in and looked good from the start. So did Mayes and Saunders, giving the Aggies three tall, rangy corners in the mold Elko likes. Two of the best players in terms of sheer talent, Bussey and Ricks, haven't even gotten on the practice field yet.
The competition for the two starting jobs will be intense throughout the summer, in all likelihood, which is a huge positive. With the number of (apparently) quality players battling it out, the Aggies won't have to rely on a strong pass rush and hope to limit opponents' passing games.
Projected depth chart
CB: Lee/Saunders
CB: Mayes OR Chappell