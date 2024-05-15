Junior Will Lee (42 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, 6 passes broken up at Kansas State in 2023)

Redshirt freshman Dezz Ricks (redshirted at Alabama before transferring to A&M) missed the spring.

The overall performance of the corners was significantly better than it was in the spring of 2023, which was a precursor to the disaster that was last season.

Lee looked like a starter from the day he arrived, playing a physical brand of corner.

Mayes also looked as advertised, playing well in man coverage.

Saunders, who took a big step up from Cal Poly, looked like he wasn't intimidated by SEC receivers.

Chappell, who struggled at times last year, looked like he was his old self with the return of coach Mike Elko and the arrival of CB coach Jordan Peterson.