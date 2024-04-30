AggieYell.com takes a look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal.

Conner Weigman took part in all of spring practice, even if he wasn't 100%.

Advertisement

Players who took part

Redshirt sophomore Conner Weigman (82-119, 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT in 4 games in 2023) Redshirt junior Jaylen Henderson (53-78, 715 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT in 5 games) Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed (21-36, 374 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Summer arrivals

Transfers out after spring practice

None.

Injuries

Weigman continues to recover from his broken ankle suffered last season. No new injuries.

Jalen Henderson seemed more comfortable this spring.

Positives

All three quarterbacks looked comfortable in the new offensive scheme brought in by offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Weigman returned to the field and looked sharp as a passer, making all the throws with good timing and accuracy. Henderson looked more steady in the pocket and threw with better accuracy than he did last summer during training camp. Reed's accuracy was significantly improved from last year. He also looked more comfortable in the pocket, though he showed progress as a runner as well.



Areas of concern

Weigman is clearly not 100%, even though it's been seven months since his injury. He noticeably limped through camp, though he did look better as the month went on. Coach Mike Elko said Monday night Weigman will be "fine", so hopefully he will be fully recovered by the time late July rolls around. Henderson may have been more accurate, but he still had good days and bad days. Consistency remains a concern. Reed needs to bulk up significantly and improve his touch. While he's now far more accurate, he still tends to throw every pass full speed, no matter the distance.

Marcel Reed showed clear improvement this spring.

Analysis

All three quarterbacks looked good and this should be one of the best groups in the entire SEC -- but all hinges on Weigman's ankle. If he's fully healthy by the start training camp and has continued his maturation as a quarterback -- which is more than just throwing the ball -- , he'll be one of the best in the country. If he's not healthy, then things become worrisome. Reed's improvement was obvious in the spring game, and he probably made the fight for the backup job a real one. Henderson proved he can handle things last year, but Reed really impressed and showed flashes of being able to take his performance to another level. All the same, A&M would just assume not have to throw Henderson or Reed onto the field. Their best shot at winning, and winning big, comes with Weigman at the helm.

Projected depth chart