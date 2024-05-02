Post-spring check-in: TE
AggieYell.com's look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal continues with the tight ends.
Players who took part
Senior Tre Watson (38 catches, 378 yards, 4 TD in 2023 at Fresno State)
Senior Garrett Miller (30 catches, 243 yards, 5 TD at Purdue)
Redshirt sophomore Theo Ohrstrom (no stats)
Redshirt freshman Jaden Platt (2 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD)
Transfers out after spring practice
Redshirt senior Jerry Johnson III (no stats in 2023)
Summer arrivals
Redshirt junior Shane Calhoun (15 catches, 119 yards, 2 TD at East Carolina)
Injuries
Redshirt sophomore Donovan Green (ACL) missed the entire spring as he continues to recover.
No other major injuries.
Watson looked really good, impressing with his speed and hands. He looks like he could have a big first season at A&M.
Miller acclimated well and also showed flashes of being a solid receiver target.
Platt looked significantly bigger in a good way, like he had taken advantage of the strength and conditioning program.
Ohrstrom continued his development as a receiver. He's already become a capable blocker.
Areas of concern
Will Green return to form (or better) when he returns? That's about the only big issue, as long as the tight ends are able to develop a rapport with Conner Weigman and the other quarterbacks in the new offensive scheme.
Analysis
This is an extremely deep and versatile group now. A&M has replaced Jake Johnson and Max Wright and then some. If Green comes back at full form, he and Watson could be a scary duo as receiving tight ends, and Miller could fill Wright's role and be a better receiver -- for that matter, so could Platt. Collin Klein likes tight ends and likes versatility, and he's got numbers and skill with this group.
Projected depth chart
TE (pass catching): Green OR Watson
Platt
TE (blocking): Miller
Calhoun
Ohrstrom