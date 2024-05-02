Advertisement
Post-spring check-in: TE

AggieYell.com's look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal continues with the tight ends.

Tre Watson looked really good this spring.
Players who took part

Senior Tre Watson (38 catches, 378 yards, 4 TD in 2023 at Fresno State)

Senior Garrett Miller (30 catches, 243 yards, 5 TD at Purdue)

Redshirt sophomore Theo Ohrstrom (no stats)

Redshirt freshman Jaden Platt (2 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD)


Transfers out after spring practice

Redshirt senior Jerry Johnson III (no stats in 2023)

Summer arrivals

Redshirt junior Shane Calhoun (15 catches, 119 yards, 2 TD at East Carolina)

Injuries

Redshirt sophomore Donovan Green (ACL) missed the entire spring as he continues to recover.

No other major injuries.

Garrett Miller had a solid spring.

Watson looked really good, impressing with his speed and hands. He looks like he could have a big first season at A&M.

Miller acclimated well and also showed flashes of being a solid receiver target.

Platt looked significantly bigger in a good way, like he had taken advantage of the strength and conditioning program.

Ohrstrom continued his development as a receiver. He's already become a capable blocker.

Areas of concern

Will Green return to form (or better) when he returns? That's about the only big issue, as long as the tight ends are able to develop a rapport with Conner Weigman and the other quarterbacks in the new offensive scheme.

Analysis

This is an extremely deep and versatile group now. A&M has replaced Jake Johnson and Max Wright and then some. If Green comes back at full form, he and Watson could be a scary duo as receiving tight ends, and Miller could fill Wright's role and be a better receiver -- for that matter, so could Platt. Collin Klein likes tight ends and likes versatility, and he's got numbers and skill with this group.

Projected depth chart

TE (pass catching): Green OR Watson

Platt

TE (blocking): Miller

Calhoun

Ohrstrom

