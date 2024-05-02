Redshirt sophomore Donovan Green (ACL) missed the entire spring as he continues to recover.

Watson looked really good, impressing with his speed and hands. He looks like he could have a big first season at A&M.

Miller acclimated well and also showed flashes of being a solid receiver target.

Platt looked significantly bigger in a good way, like he had taken advantage of the strength and conditioning program.

Ohrstrom continued his development as a receiver. He's already become a capable blocker.