• The obvious: this group will look entirely different. With Myles Jones, Denver Harris, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Smoke Bouie and Brian George all gone (a number of whom were told to leave), A&M had to fix the position group on the fly. They did so with the addition of Grimes and McCall in the offseason and DeBerry after spring practice.

• Depth at this position is fleeting. The rough lessons of last year were evident again this spring, as only Grimes got through practice without suffering an injury or missing time. That allowed walk-on Kent Robinson to play a whole lot, and he impressed. If there's a walk-on to watch anywhere on the team, he's it.

• Grimes and Chappell are entrenched as the starters. There was some question for a while whether this would be the case, as Chappell missed a good part of the spring and there were concerns he might not return. But he did, and he gives the Aggies an established All-SEC caliber corner. Grimes came to A&M to play more man coverage, and he looked very comfortable in his new digs this spring. This duo could be one of the better ones in the conference.

• A lot is riding on McCall. He didn't play much at FSU, but he did do a good job in limited snaps. He should play a lot more this season, and the Aggies need him to be the high-4-star talent he was touted as a year ago.

• The Aggies may -- may -- be able to keep the freshmen off the field unless they're ready. With the recent addition of DeBerry and the return of Harmon, A&M has five corners with Power 5 experience. Hopefully, that will allow Thomas and Rogers time to get used to college football without them getting thrown straight into the fire.