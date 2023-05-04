• That this is a group that can go three deep at both end positions. It has the ability to go big, go fast or send out a group that's somewhere in between. It does not appear to be lacking much.

• That the Shemars should be on breakout watch. Shemar Turner was the defensive MVP of the spring and looked outstanding throughout. In the spring game, he showed off some pass rush moves that we didn't know he had. He's big for a defensive end at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, but his quickness has increased considerably.

Stewart, a 5-star in the 2022 class, looked much more comfortable this spring. He seemed stronger and more in tune with what he needed to do.

• LT Overton's role could be a versatile one. Overton has slimmed down considerably, likely to make him a better rush end -- but he's also standing up again as a pseudo-linebacker in some sets. Don't forget, he had 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a sack last year -- as a 17-year-old.

• This group should be really good. There's not much a reason for excuses now. Fadil Diggs was having a great year in 2022 before he was hurt; we've discussed, Turner, Stewart and Overton. Then there's the speed rushers in Enai White and Malick Sylla who can get after the quarterback in passing situations. All of them are now experienced. The results unquestionably should improve.