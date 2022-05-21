Post-spring review: DT

The tackles may have a ton of talent, if they can stay healthy.

The absence of Jackson and Jones this spring stung, but it also gave more snaps to Raikes and Turner. Both took advantage. Turner now looks like an honest-to-goodness defensive tackle and was dominant at times. Raikes has the size and strength to be a major obstacle in the middle.

Burris looked bigger, and his quickness was noticeable. Regis also impressed with this physical development and strength. Both would normally be easy additions to a team's two-deep, but A&M's depth up front may make it tough for them. The addition of Jackson, Jones and Nolen this summer could make this group very deep in 2022.