{{ timeAgo('2022-05-21 11:00:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-spring review: DT

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a status update on the defensive tackles.

Isaiah Raikes made his case for a starting job this spring.
Players participating

Junior Isaiah Raikes

Sophomore Shemar Turner

Redshirt freshman Marcus Burris

Redshirt freshman Albert Regis


Summer additions

Junior McKinnley Jackson (missed spring due to injury)

Redshirt junior Adarious Jones (missed spring due to injury)

Freshman Walter Nolen

Freshman Jaden Scarlett

Positive developments

• Turner had an outstanding spring

• Raikes looked capable of starting

• Burris and Regis both looked much improved

Negative developments

• Shorthanded for much of the spring

• Missing two potential rotation players

• Nolen wasn't on campus yet

What we learned

Shemar Turner may be tough to get off the field.
The tackles may have a ton of talent, if they can stay healthy.

The absence of Jackson and Jones this spring stung, but it also gave more snaps to Raikes and Turner. Both took advantage. Turner now looks like an honest-to-goodness defensive tackle and was dominant at times. Raikes has the size and strength to be a major obstacle in the middle.

Burris looked bigger, and his quickness was noticeable. Regis also impressed with this physical development and strength. Both would normally be easy additions to a team's two-deep, but A&M's depth up front may make it tough for them. The addition of Jackson, Jones and Nolen this summer could make this group very deep in 2022.

