• Walter Nolen looks primed for a huge season. Nolen was named one of the most improved players on the defense and looked a lot more comfortable this spring. If he comes into his own, look out. The sky's the limit for him.

• Nolen and McKinnley Jackson may be the best defensive tackle duo in college football. Yeah, they can be that good. Jackson missed the end of spring with a minor knee injury, but should be full go in the fall. When the two were teamed together last fall, they were plenty good. Now, they could be outstanding.

• Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy should be a factor this fall. Dindy, who didn't play last year due to an injury suffered in the Under Armour All-American Game, was back to full strength this spring and was extremely impressive. He had moved into the two-deep by mid-spring and will likely be tough to move out.

• We still don't know how good this group can be. The arrival of DJ Hicks could (he could also end up at defensive end, though DT seems more likely) make the group even more stout. Albert Regis and Isaiah Raikes are both veterans, but they're fighting for playing time as it is. This group already has tremendous top-end talent; they could also end up being very deep as well.