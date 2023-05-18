• A healthy Layden Robinson looks entirely different. Robinson gutted his way through an ankle injury last season that seriously affected his play. Just how much became evident this spring, as he moved far better and had greater force being his blocks. He looked like the All-SEC version from 2021.

• Kam Dewberry is in at left guard and will be tough to beat out. Even with veterans Aki Ogunbiyi and Jordan Moko back this spring, Dewberry was the starter on day one and the starter at the end of camp. He didn't even seem remotely challenged.

• Mark Nabou could be a huge surprise. Nabou moved to center this spring and not only bumped Remington Strickland out of the way to start in Bryce Foster's absence, he knocked Matthew Wykoff into the portal. The massive redshirt freshman thoroughly impressed.

• A lot still depends on Foster. The offensive line was at least decent in the handful of games Foster played in last year, and when he's healthy, he's one of the nation's best centers. Not to knock Nabou or Strickland, but Foster takes the talent in the middle to another level. A trio of Dewberry-Foster-Robinson could be elite if they are healthy and work together.

• A&M wants to give TJ Shanahan plenty of time to recover. The nation's top guard last year, Shanahan tore his ACL during his senior season and spent the spring rehabbing. Instead of pushing him with the idea of him being in the two-deep this fall, A&M went out and got former Boston College guard Finn Dirstine to help reinforce the depth chart. Shanahan should be have a bright future, but the idea is for him to be on the field when he's absolutely ready and not before.