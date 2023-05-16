News More News
Post-spring review: OT

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's series on the state of the 2023 Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a look at the offensive tackles.

Deuce Fatheree seems to be the only constant at tackle.
Spring participants

Junior Deuce Fatheree

Redshirt sophomore Dametrious Crownover

Freshman Chase Bisontis

Freshman Colton Thomasson

(Redshirt sophomore Trey Zuhn and redshirt freshman Hunter Erb missed the spring with injuries)

Summer additions

What we learned

The arrival of Chase Bisontis totally changed the tackle equation.
• The starters may not have been the slam dunk we expected. With freshman All-SEC Trey Zuhn sidelined this spring, true freshman Chase Bisontis forced his way into the lineup and may not be going anywhere. He was solid enough to move Deuce Fatheree to left tackle and held his own against A&M's defensive ends all spring.

• Bisontis is clearly the real deal. Even though he was rated the #4 guard overall nationally by Rivals, it was expected he'd play tackle at A&M -- and boy, was he ready. It's not very often you hear reviews as positive for a true freshman in their first spring at any position than the ones Bisontis received. He may well have bumped Zuhn from the starting lineup.

• Colton Thomasson looks like he could be good, given time. Thomasson took over as the backup left tackle two weeks into the spring and exceeded most expectations. While he didn't have the impact Bisontis did, few have. All the same, Jimbo Fisher praised his performance and work ethic during Coach's Night discussions.

• Depth is still a serious issue. While A&M should have one solid backup, be it Zuhn, Bisontis or Fatheree, there's not much else. Dametrious Crownover was bumped from starting left tackle to backup right tackle, which is not a good sign. Hunter Erb is an unknown commodity, as is Betrand. That's one reason why A&M will likely keep looking for tackles in the transfer portal.

Pre-spring/Post-spring depth chart

Pre-spring:

LT: Zuhn, Crownover

RT: Fatheree, Erb

Post-spring:

LT: Fatheree, Zuhn

RT: Bisontis, Crownover

