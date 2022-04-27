Post-spring review: QB

The Aggies will not be limited to one quarterback this year in the event of an injury. At this point, there seems to be very little separating King and Johnson, with both likely capable of running the offense. Coach Jimbo Fisher says he wants to be more aggressive and get the ball down the field in 2022, so that means more responsibility for whoever starts.

And that, of course, remains the big question. King had the better showing through much of the spring, especially in the second scrimmage, and is more athletic. Johnson made some really pretty passes in the spring game in spite of subpar numbers overall, and looked better than King did. He also showed surprising mobility. Weigman has all the tools, but needs time to develop.

A&M is in a position where they can avoid last year's nightmare of having one healthy scholarship quarterback. The coaches feel confident that the guys they have are capable of running the full offense and winning games. But they don't know who QB1 is yet, and probably won't until late in the summer.