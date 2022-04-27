 AggieYell - Post-spring review: QB
AggieYell.com begins a post-spring status report of the Texas A&M football team with a look at the quarterbacks.

Haynes King is trying win back the job that was his at the start of 2021.
Players involved

Redshirt sophomore Haynes King

Junior Max Johnson

Freshman Conner Weigman

Summer additions

Redshirt freshman Eli Stowers (moving back from tight end)

Max Johnson had moments of high-caliber play in the spring game.
Positive developments

• King was clearly healthy and fully recovered from his broken leg.

• Johnson looked fairly comfortable in a new offense and showed surprisingly good mobility.

• Weigman was significantly farther ahead than had been anticipated for a true freshman.

• All three avoided injury.

Negative developments

• All three quarterbacks struggled in the spring game.

• Neither King or Johnson created any separation in the fight for the starting job.

Conner Weigman looks like he's as good as advertised.
What we learned

The Aggies will not be limited to one quarterback this year in the event of an injury. At this point, there seems to be very little separating King and Johnson, with both likely capable of running the offense. Coach Jimbo Fisher says he wants to be more aggressive and get the ball down the field in 2022, so that means more responsibility for whoever starts.

And that, of course, remains the big question. King had the better showing through much of the spring, especially in the second scrimmage, and is more athletic. Johnson made some really pretty passes in the spring game in spite of subpar numbers overall, and looked better than King did. He also showed surprising mobility. Weigman has all the tools, but needs time to develop.

A&M is in a position where they can avoid last year's nightmare of having one healthy scholarship quarterback. The coaches feel confident that the guys they have are capable of running the full offense and winning games. But they don't know who QB1 is yet, and probably won't until late in the summer.

