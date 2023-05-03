Post-spring review: QB
AggieYell.com begins its series on the state of the 2023 Texas A&M football team after spring practice with a look at the quarterbacks.
Spring participants
Sophomore Conner Weigman
Redshirt junior Max Johnson
Summer arrivals
What we learned
• That both Weigman and Johnson seem to look pretty comfortable in Bobby Petrino's scheme. Neither tore it up in the spring game and Johnson had the better of it, but both quarterbacks had moments where they looked very good. Both threw the deep ball well and Weigman had some crisp passes over the deep middle that were on target.
• Petrino will let Weigman run. At least, that's what it seems like. There were several instances in the Maroon & White Game where the quarterback keeper was called, even if it was essentially a throwaway play since the quarterbacks only needed to be tapped to be "down". But Weigman has good mobility, and Petrino seems inclined to use it.
• The offense will be demonstrably different. There were a lot of bootlegs, a faster pace, a lot of motion and deep routes -- honestly, just a lot of different routes -- this spring. And we didn't get to see a whole lot of what Petrino has in store. All the same, it's definitely different.
Pre-spring/post-spring depth chart
Pre-spring: Weigman, Johnson, Reed
Post-spring: Weigman, Johnson, Reed
Max has definitely made things more interesting with his solid play, but I'm not one of those buying into the "QUARTERBACK CONTROVERSY!" hype. Weigman proved what he can do last year under fire in an antiquated offense, and he allows for more variety in the scheme. But Johnson could be the most important -- and best, period -- backup in America. It's a good situation to be in. The only concern A&M may have at this point is quarterback depth, which -- as we saw last year -- can always be tenuous.