• That both Weigman and Johnson seem to look pretty comfortable in Bobby Petrino's scheme. Neither tore it up in the spring game and Johnson had the better of it, but both quarterbacks had moments where they looked very good. Both threw the deep ball well and Weigman had some crisp passes over the deep middle that were on target.

• Petrino will let Weigman run. At least, that's what it seems like. There were several instances in the Maroon & White Game where the quarterback keeper was called, even if it was essentially a throwaway play since the quarterbacks only needed to be tapped to be "down". But Weigman has good mobility, and Petrino seems inclined to use it.

• The offense will be demonstrably different. There were a lot of bootlegs, a faster pace, a lot of motion and deep routes -- honestly, just a lot of different routes -- this spring. And we didn't get to see a whole lot of what Petrino has in store. All the same, it's definitely different.



